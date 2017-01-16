Wells Fargo: Hefty Price Tag, But Worth It

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is the most expensive bank on Wall Street, but that doesn't mean investors have no reasons to buy it. Though Wells Fargo recently made waves with faked customer accounts, there are a lot of things to like about the bank. Wells Fargo is highly rated among analysts, and the bank's 4th quarter results continue to imply a favorable reward to risk ratio.

Wells Fargo shareholders made a lot of money lately, thanks to the Federal Reserve and its December decision to lift short-term interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been extremely gracious with its money policy since the Great Recession. However, since the period of super low interest rates is about to come to an end as the Federal Reserve gears up to move along the interest rate curve in 2017, banks with strong shareholder returns, and stable deposit and loan growth are poised to profit... And that includes Wells Fargo.

A Great Quarter To Cap Off A Great Year

Wells Fargo reported 4th quarter earnings last week that beat analysts' consensus earnings expectations. Wells Fargo's adjusted profits hit $1.03/share, beating the consensus adjusted profit estimate by $0.03/share. What's more, the bank's 4th quarter earnings were under the impression of a significant increase in net interest income that bodes well for 2017. Short-term rates are rising, benefiting banks like Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo said it earned ~$5.3 billion, $0.96/share compared to $5.6 billion, $1.00/share in the 4th quarter of last year. While total earnings dropped off slightly, the bank's net interest income actually gained $814 million, an increase of 7 percent compared to last year. Since net interest income growth is all that shareholders care about these days, Wells Fargo's 4th quarter earnings were a big win despite the drop in total earnings.

Source: Wells Fargo

While Wells Fargo's full year profits also came in below last year's figures, the bank's other loan and deposit stats look much better. Average loans and deposits have grown modestly, and underpin Wells Fargo's investment value. What's more, rising net interest income on the back of a more hawkish money policy will likely push Wells Fargo's earnings higher again in 2017.

Source: Wells Fargo

Another Quarter Of Strong Shareholder Returns

If you have followed Wells Fargo so far, you will have become accustomed to 10 percent and higher returns on equity. And the last quarter was no exception: Wells Fargo earned an ~11 percent return on shareholder funds, and a ~13 percent return on tangible equity.

Source: Wells Fargo

Highly Valued

Wells Fargo is not a bargain, that's for sure. The bank is the most expensive bank in the sector, selling for ~1.57x Q4-16 book value. Wells Fargo's shares also got a significant lift since the November U.S. elections as investors bought into the Trump rally expecting tax and regulatory relief for Wall Street.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

Wells Fargo is by far not the cheapest bank, but that is for good reason. Wells Fargo's earnings quality is high, and it is one of the - if not the - best managed bank on Wall Street, producing consistent loan and deposit growth. Wells Fargo's shares surged in November when investors started to price NII growth into bank valuations. Wells Fargo's earnings surprise potential with respect to NII growth is high as long as the Federal Reserve continues to move along the interest rate curve in 2017. Buy for capital appreciation.

