Reviewing My Picks For 2016: Picks Up 70%, Pans Up 16% (Part 1 Of 2)

My biggest loser was Awilco Drilling up 37% when I thought it would go down.

Overview:

During 2016 I wrote 49 articles on subjects as diverse as Saudi Arabia's oil plans, AMD (NYSE:AMD)'s new set of chips and a one-ship oil driller. As you might guess with that many shots on goal there were a few winners, a few losers and some ties too.

I will start with my winners, move to ties and losers. Note I did not include any dividends in my results so I may be off a little bit on total return depending upon when the article was written.

Also I wrote multiple articles on some stocks such as AMD and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) but only used the earliest recommendation for comparison. I use the S&P Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) as the break-off point for good and bad. The S&P was up 11% in 2016. Also prices are from NASDAQ.com at close on the day of publication vs. the close of business on the last day of the year.

Here are the good picks.

1. AMD: up 297%

I have been a big fan of AMD ever since I penned my first article about them in March of 2015 "10 Reasons Why AMD Will Be $10 By 2017." This year I started with "AMD: Zen's Release Will Be Taking Names And Kicking Bandwidth Sooner Rather Than Later" on March 29th. At that time, AMD's price was $2.86 and it ended the year at $11.34 for an almost 300% gain. During 2016, I upped AMD's price target from $10 to $12 then to $15 and then to $20.

2. Micron: up 98%

For all of 2015, I was critical of Micron and its management team as outlined here: "Micron: More Questions Than Answers From Latest Conference Call" and here: "Intel And Micron: Stock Prices Are In The Doldrums For Good Reason." I felt at the time that a stock price in the $20s and $30s was far beyond the near-term capabilities of the company. Then in January 2016, Micron's stock fell below $10 compared to their Tangible Book Value of almost $12.

At that point I said "buy" as described here: "Micron: At Under $10 A Share Even I Would Be A Buyer." The price at the time of publication was $11.07 and it ended the year at $21.92. Then in October, I raised my target price to $25 "Micron: 10 Reasons Why 2017 Results Could Surprise To The Upside."

3. AMD: up 51%

Yes, AMD again this time as a hedge against a falling market. The other side of the hedge? Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of course as explained here: "The AA+ Market Hedge - Long AMD, Short AMZN." The market didn't go down but the pairing worked well. AMD up 51%, Amazon down 2%.

4. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY): up 35%

On July 27, 2016, I published an article recommending Best Buy over Amazon "Amazon Vs. Best Buy: Is AWS Worth $300 Billion?" My argument here is the extreme valuation of Amazon vs. traditional retailers is at the point where it makes sense to look at the retailers. In my opinion, Best Buy was the best challenger to Amazon's dominance and had changed their model enough to be more than competitive.

5. IBM (NYSE:IBM): up 33%

In February, I wrote an article comparing IBM to AT&T (NYSE:T) "IBM: Like AT&T, But With More Upside." My argument was both stocks had nice dividends but IBM had more upside potential. During that time period, AT&T had a decent run too going up 16% but IBM prevailed.

6. Old Tech Stocks: up 29%

In February, I wrote an article titled "Buy 'Old Tech' Stocks, Not Utilities" where I argued that old tech stocks (IBM, HP (NYSE:HPQ), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)) had fallen so far in price that their financial metrics were much better than utilities. Those metrics were Dividend Yield, P/E, Sales, Cash and Cash Flow as seen below:

To my continuing amazement, this article received the most page views (desktop and mobile) of any article I have ever written, more than 35,000. To this day, I do not understand it but I am grateful nonetheless to all 35,000 of you who took the time to read it.

7. Retail stocks vs. Amazon: up 23%

In a similar vein to Old Tech vs. Utilities, I argued that brick and mortar retail stocks were beaten down to such a degree that they represented a better choice than Amazon: "Buy Amazon At 298 P/E Or Get 5% Dividend At 12 P/E?" The retail stocks I picked were all paying dividends and buying back stock as shown below:

8. Old Biotech vs. Utilities: down 5%

Following up on my best selling article, Old tech vs. Utilities I wrote "At The Dividend Dance Its Time To Change Partners - Buy Old Biotech, Sell Utilities" where I examined old biotech and compared them to utilities. My reasoning for "old biotech" was the same as "old tech" - financial metrics were much better for the bios than utilities and I reasoned (wrongly) that bio would have more upside. Utilities didn't do well either up only 1% but that was certainly better than minus 5%.

Here is a summary of my winners:

In Part 2, I will review my pans and see how they did compared to my picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.