Baidu: Normalized Customer Base Starts Now

The stock is now cheap compared to other Internet giants that rely mostly on ad revenues.

Baidu spent most of 2016 adjusting to the new Internet advertising laws in China.

The tough year for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) caused by stricter Internet advertising laws is finally over. The Chinese search giant can return to growth mode as 2017 gets going.

The stock reached all the way up to $250 back at the end of 2014 before beginning the shift to mobile and other costly OTO businesses to capture new markets. As the shift back to growth starts in 2017 is Baidu the perfect stock to own to start the year?

The most important news for a turnaround is the completion of the account verification process caused by the new Internet advertising laws in China. The year was originally kicked off by concerns over new laws due to healthcare related issues to only end the year with a verification process for all advertising accounts.

Back mid-December, Brean Capital confirmed that an investor call with Baidu management reiterated that the verification process was due to be completed by the end of 2016. The company provided this general time line on the Q3 earnings call, but confirmation that Baidu is back focused on new customers is a huge positive to the investment thesis.

The best part of digital marketing is that as the quality of ad inventory increases, user demand will grow. As demand grows, more quality advertisers will join the platform and increase spending on Baidu. Most importantly, the higher quality ads will improve the user experience in China.

Remember that Baidu started 2016 with forecasts for 30% revenue growth. Even the guidance for Q2 originally started with growth in the 30% range.

Only a few weeks later, Baidu had to take measures to improve the online marketing services to healthcare related businesses. The regulatory moves eventually shifted to all online marketing industries.

By mid-June, Q2 guidance was cut. Baidu eventually missed those estimates and downgraded the expectations for the rest of the year.

The analyst estimates for revenue growth next year are already up at 20%. The likelihood exists that after a ramp during the 1H17, the growth rate rebounds to the 30% range due to pent up demand.

BIDU Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Going back to the long-term investment thesis, Baidu should trade at a higher P/S multiple than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) probably deserves a higher multiple at this point, but Baidu could easily close the gap as revenue growth rebounds.

BIDU PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Baidu can finally look at the customer disruptions in the rear-view mirror. The stock remains an exceptionally cheap way to play the growing Internet search business in China that is only a faction of the domestic business controlled by Alphabet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.