Omega Healthcare Investors: Distressed Or Strong Prospect?

One thing that really drew me to look into Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is the fact that the company has a rather hefty dividend of around 7.5% at the moment, combined with the fact that its share price has dropped a rather large 14.8% from its 52-week high. Generally speaking, from what I've seen in the market, a distribution this high, combined with a large move lower in a firm's share price, suggests either a scenario where the firm in question is distressed or nearing that, or it means the market is undervaluing the company in question. In what follows, I decided to dig in and ask myself which of these two cases makes the most sense based on the information available to the public.

A look at Omega's financial data

If a company like Omega is distressed (not necessarily to the point of going under but enough that a distribution is warranted) then you would expect the firm's financial condition to be deteriorating. Either cash flow will be dropping materially and/or its debt picture will have worsened. Well, in the graph below, you can see that the first case, as calculated by dividing projected FFO (funds from operations) by its equity has, indeed, been falling. As a disclosure, the data in this graph utilizes Omega's third quarter shareholder's equity for the 2016 column but projects my own estimate of the firm's cash flow for the full year (I compared the third quarter vs. fourth quarter data from last year and applied the same assumption this year). It also incorporates full-year data for all prior years.

*Created by Author

Based on the data provided in the graph, Omega's FFO relative to equity should be lower this year than at any time over the past five years, the one exception being 2015 but that can be chalked up to the impact of its stock-for-stock purchase of Aviv last year. All of this said, however, this is anything but distressed in my opinion. You see, when it comes to financial metrics, I'm more of an absolutist than a relativist and with a firm generating an FFO/Equity ratio of 16.25%, that's what I would refer to as a strong cash flow prospect.

*Created by Author

This then led me into looking at some of Omega's other financial metrics to see if, perhaps, something was amiss elsewhere. If, for instance, the business had a sizable chunk of debt, that may hurt because it may be forced to eventually cut the distribution to pay this down. However, as you can see in the graph above, this is far from an issue as well. I also, out of curiosity, compared the company's debt to its investments in the graph below to see if, perhaps, the firm had been using debt to overleverage its opportunities, a move that could have devastating consequences under the proper circumstances, but this also came up with a favorable outlook for the company as opposed to a bearish conclusion.

*Created by Author

In fact, at face level, Omega seems to be an incredibly healthy business with strong cash flow and relatively low leverage. Because of this, if the firm were to have access to the right opportunities moving forward, it would make sense for management to take on even more leverage in an effort to magnify returns as opposed to paying down debt. This is especially true when you consider the fact that its latest large debt issue, from the middle of last year, carried an interest rate of just 4.375% per year on $700 million.

Omega has a high-quality business model

For those of you who do not know much about Omega's business model and the opportunities it seems to provide, it's worth mentioning that the business is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that focuses on the skilled nursing facility market as well as the assisted living facility market. By tapping into debt markets, the company provides financing (lease and mortgage) to skilled nursing facilities in order to operate. As of the end of its 2015 fiscal year, the firm had a stake of at least some sort in 93,329 beds spread across 949 different facilities.

*Taken from Omega Healthcare Investors

As you can see in the image above, one downside related to Omega is that the market appears to be, at the moment, operating in a state of overcapacity. Last year, for instance, the firm's investments held a total occupancy rate of 82.1%. This was higher than the 81.6% industry average but represented the low end of the data it provided in the graph for every year starting in 2009. As occupancy rates in any sort of real estate-oriented business worsens, the high fixed costs relative to lower variable costs (depending on the circumstances of course) can leave companies feeling pain. But if management is right, then overcapacity may not be an issue a few years from now (and it's not at a point where it should harm Omega now anyways).

*Taken from Omega Healthcare Investors

In the image above, you can see what the company expects to happen to the demand for skilled nursing facilities between now and 2035. If their numbers are accurate, current capacity means that there could be a 5% shortage by 2025 and this could balloon over the ensuing decade. This presents the firm with attractive prospects over the next several years because the investment opportunities in this space should grow. What's more is that, with 79% of their operating leases, 81% of their mortgages, and 86% of their direct financing leases expiring in the years following 2020, they will have more than enough business moving along nicely so long as nothing unexpected like fraud rears its ugly head.

One fear I do have with Omega, though, relates to political uncertainty. You see, the company currently generates a vast majority of its revenue from Medicaid and Medicare and, while you can see in the image below that CAGR has grown for both categories at a nice clip over the years, a Trump presidency could prove either really positive for the business (through a decrease in regulations) or could prove bearish (should these programs be materially altered, which is unlikely in my opinion). What's more is that, while Medicaid covered the costs to Omega and other providers of services of 100% of relevant costs through 2016, this number will fall to 95% this year, 94% next year, 93% in 2019, and just 90% for 2020 and beyond if current programs do not change. This could also create some payment-related issues regarding services for the business.

*Taken from Omega Healthcare Investors

Another fear that I have, but which may not prove to be an issue, relates to the gross investment made per bed according to the firm's own finances. Take, for instance, the largest category of investments (leases), shown in the table below. What you can see here is the amount of gross investment per bed over the past five years. While continued cash flow could ultimately prove this point incorrect on my part, the idea of seeing investments rise by 45.3% over such a short period of time sets off a red flag in my head because it could mean that management is getting sloppy (though it could also mean that optimizing investment opportunities means investing more in said opportunities than in the past). This isn't a huge concern but was more of an in-passing note I think investors should keep an eye on.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Peering into Omega's annual and quarterly reports, I was expecting to find a company with either deteriorating cash flow and/or a great deal of leverage. What I found, instead, was a large, fast-growing, and vibrant company with attractive cash flow, long-term growth prospects, and only a few minor risks that I can see. Only time will tell what the future holds for Omega but, from all I can see, it appears as though the firm's prospects moving forward are attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OHI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.