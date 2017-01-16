Bank Of America: Now Is Not The Right Time To Sell Shares

BAC shares have greatly increased in value over the last few months, but I believe that the bank's long-term story is still intact.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is a company that I have written about a lot over the past two plus years, and the conclusion of each of my articles has been the same - buy BAC shares for the long term because the bank has great business prospects, with several catalysts in place. If investors would have purchased BAC shares after this article, which was the first Bank of America article that I published on Seeking Alpha, or even after this article, which was published in February 2016 when everyone had pretty much written-off the bank, they would be sitting on gains of ~40% or ~80%, respectively.

To be clear, I am in no way patting myself on the back for past calls that have worked out, but instead, I simply want long-term investors to understand that the writing has been on the wall for quite some time now and, in my opinion, the writing still tells a story of a bank that has the potential to create a tremendous amount of shareholder value in the years ahead.

Looking Back, What Was The Story?

Bank of America's "story" was that shares were cheaply valued (compared to peers and compared to its own book value) and that the bank was in a position to greatly benefit from an improving economy and a rising interest rate environment. Moreover, the bank had an opportunity to materially increase earnings by simply focusing on reducing its bloated expense base and settling the outstanding legal cases related to the Financial Crisis. Lastly, the bank had the potential to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders, in the form of share buybacks and dividend increases, once earnings became more stable. Great story, right?

Since the Financial Crisis, the street viewed BAC as a risky bank that will continue to pay for its past mistakes, with the most notable mistake being the acquisition of the troubled mortgage lender Countrywide. BAC shareholders started jumping ship because the legal fines and settlements seemed to never end, but I would contend that the bank's long-term story stayed intact even through this trying period of time.

The bank's management team was righting the ship by staying committed to settling the outstanding legal cases, while at the same time focusing on establishing a new normal for the bank, i.e. New BAC. During this time, the bank's earnings started to trend from the lower left to the upper right, although not in a straight line, and the list of potential legal fines were shrinking by the day.

It was hard to see at the time, but BAC's story was playing out just as management had described each and every quarter. For example, take a few minutes to read the opening remarks of the quarterly conference calls over the last two years. I believe that this quote captures the consistent message that Mr. Brian Moynihan, President & CEO, communicated to shareholders on a quarterly basis:

"What's clear in these earnings despite the gyrations of markets especially at the end of the year last year is annuity nature that we get from our franchise by driving customer and client flows. That's the power of our company, it's balancing the scope and a strong customer base and we aim to continue to improve it every day for our clients and customers and our shareholders. These results reflect the work we've done over the past several years to develop a more straightforward and simplified operating model and focus on responsible growth." - Brian Moynihan, Q4 2015 Conference Call

Despite what happened in the market, BAC's earnings continued to climb and the bank's expenses continued to fall. The stock price, however, was all over the map, but looking back the daily gyrations created many different buying opportunities for investors with a long-term perspective. I constantly thought about re-allocating my capital to a different bank, but I kept coming back to this quote when trying to decide if I was really ready to hit the "sell" button:

"This simple point - that the price of a stock is directly related to a company's earning power - is often overlooked, even by sophisticated investors. The tickertape watchers begin to think stock prices have a life of their own. They track the ups and downs, the way a bird watcher might track a fluttering duck. They study the trading patterns, making charts of every zig and zag. They try to fathom what the "market" is doing, when they ought to be following the earnings of the companies whose stocks they own. If earnings continue to rise, the stock price is destined to go up." - Peter Lynch, Learn To Earn

Luckily, I listened to the great Peter Lynch because BAC has been a major contributor to the R.I.P. portfolio's outperformance since December 2015.

Looking Forward, Has The Story Changed?

Many things have changed since early 2015, but the one thing that has stayed the same is the fact that BAC is still a bank that has great long-term prospects. The bank recently reported Q4 2016 results that beat on the bottom-line (adjusted EPS of $0.41 vs. consensus estimate of $0.38) but that missed on the top-line (~$20B vs. ~21B).

(Source: BAC's Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation)

As shown, BAC reported a slight YoY increase in revenue but a significant YoY increase in EPS. The bank's Q4 2016 results benefited from the 6% YoY increase in net interest income ($10.3B vs. $9.7B) and the increase that the bank saw in trading revenue that was largely a result of the impact that the Donald J. Trump victory had on the market.

Management again highlighted how impactful the rising rate environment will be for BAC, but, in my opinion, the bank is a buy whether or not rates tick higher over the next quarter or two. The real value in 2017 will be created by management properly managing BAC's expense base because only after this happens will the bank be able to truly benefit from the revenue growth that is anticipated to come in the near future. Mr. Moynihan has done an excellent job reducing the bank's non-interest expenses over the past few years and 2016 was no exception.

The full-year 2016 results show that the bank's cost cutting efforts continued to bear fruit. This was actually a topic that Mr. Moynihan covered in the conference call:

"That's nearly $3 billion in expense reductions continuing a long-term trend. From their peak in 2011 at $77 billion, expenses are now down $22 billion at 29%. And reductions coupled with the revenue growth drove 6% in operating leverage."

It's hard not to get excited about an investment in a company that is able to report: an increase in revenue, a decline in expenses, and a reduction in the share count. This is exactly what BAC just reported for 2016.

Bottom Line

Bank of America's stock is not as attractively valued as it was a few months ago, but that does not mean that investors should be any less excited about the bank's potential to create a great deal of shareholder value over the next few years. The bank has shown that its expenses will likely continue on a downward trend and I believe when rates begin to rise (yes, "when" and not "if") that BAC's revenue growth potential is something to write home about.

Furthermore, the bank announced a $1.8B increase in the buyback program (from $2.5B to $4.3B) that will likely be used over the next six months. Plus, BAC has the necessary wiggle room to raise its dividend, if regulatory approval is received, over the next few years.

What's not to like about Bank of America? Therefore, I do not believe that now is the right time to sell your BAC shares, even after the recent run-up, and I would actually recommend for prospective investors to layer into a position at the current levels because the bank's long-term story is still intact.

