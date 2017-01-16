Anadarko Petroleum Stock Is Well Positioned To Soar Higher

This should have a positive impact on the stock which is priced at a discount as compared to its large-cap peers.

APC has struggled with a weak balance sheet, but its financial health should improve meaningfully in the coming months.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), one the largest US-based independent oil and gas producers, has recently announced the sale of a major asset. The company is well positioned to significantly improve its financial health, which should boost stock performance in 2017.

On Thursday, the Houston, Texas-based Anadarko Petroleum revealed that it has decided to sell its Eagle Ford shale assets in South Texas to Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) for $2.3 billion. The divestiture includes 155,000 net acres, which represented production of 45,000 barrels of oil and NGL per day as well as 131 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The assets were home to around 300 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves while the total reserve potential was more than 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents.

Anadarko has exited Eagle Ford area by disposing all of its oil and gas producing properties in the region, but its master limited partnership, Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) will continue to own and operate the midstream assets in South Texas. The MLP will likely continue to work on these properties, now with Sanchez Energy and Blackstone Group.

As per some analysts, the price seems fair considering Anadarko Petroleum's Eagle Ford positions were previously thought to be worth around $3 billion to $3.5 billion, though those estimates also included the oil producer's midstream assets, valued at around $1 billion, which haven't been sold.

Anadarko Petroleum has been busy selling assets since the start of last year. In the first nine months of 2016, the company sold around $3 billion of assets. Then, last month, the company announced the sale of its gas-rich properties in Marcellus to a subsidiary of Alta Resources Development for $1.24 billion. That sale, like the most recent one, did not include midstream assets related to Western Gas Partners.

The latest Eagle Ford divestiture has put Anadarko Petroleum in a strong position to exceed its target of disposing assets worth $5 billion by early 2017.

Anadarko Petroleum has been carrying a large pile of debt, but thanks in large part to the asset sales, the company has been successful in improving its financial health.

In the first nine months of 2016, the company managed to reduce its debt, net of cash, from $14.8 billion to $11.89 billion while its net debt ratio, which is commonly used to measure leverage, improved from 49% to 43%.

Its debt levels, however, were still high considering that on an average, its large-to-mid-cap peers, such as Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), have a net debt ratio of less than 31%. But once Anadarko Petroleum closes the Marcellus and Eagle Ford divestitures, which represents a total of $3.5 billion, in the first three months of 2017, then its net debt and debt ratio will improve substantially. I believe this will likely have a positive impact on the company's valuation.

Anadarko Petroleum trades at a discount to its peers, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters (see image above). But as the company reduces its debt and brings its net debt ratio in line with peer average of 31%, that should lift its valuation. Moving forward, the company will likely start to trade at a higher multiple of future earnings expectations. This will have a positive impact on the stock.

Note that APC is already preparing to capitalize from the strength in oil prices which have moved to north of $50 a barrel. The company has planned to accelerate development of its three oil rich properties - the Delaware Basin, the DJ Basin and the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Anadarko Petroleum is targeting an average of 10% to 12% growth in oil production in each year through 2020 in a $50 to $60 a barrel oil price environment. Add meaningful improvement in financial health to this equation driven by significant debt reduction, and we have an oil stock that should outperform in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.