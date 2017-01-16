Buy Exelon If You Can Forget It For Years

Moody's Investors Service has assigned a negative outlook to the U.S. non-regulated power and utility industry yet again, primarily due to continued impact of low natural gas prices on wholesale power prices over the next 12 to 18 months. According to credit rating firm, low natural gas rates have improved the economics of gas-fired power plants, making coal and small nuclear power facilities less feasible to operate, thus forcing early retirements of several poor performing coal and nuclear power plants. Further, various major utilities, such as Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), and Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), have slashed exposure to non-regulated market to hedge against the unfavorable pricing movements in the wholesale market and to improve earnings visibility.

A few months ago, the largest nuclear fleet operator Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) announced a potential closure of its two best-performing nuclear power plants due to combined losses of $800 million in the past few years. Exelon may book another loss of $140 million this year, but the subsidies and rate base support will allow the company to continue running Clinton and Quad Cities power plants for another decade. Exelon has saved three nuclear power plants in 2016, but more industry-wide closures are likely to happen in the coming years.

Exelon Can Increase Revenue

While a lot of utilities are struggling to grow their revenue base due to lackluster load growth, Exelon is delivering consistent revenue growth. A couple of acquisitions in the past few years have boosted Exelon's revenue to $30.2 billion on trailing 12-month basis, translating into an impressive 5-year compounded annual growth rate of 9.6%.

The bright spots can help Exelon grow its top-line, but external factors have the potential to disrupt future growth story. The annual report of Energy Information Administration shows that domestic energy consumption between 2017 and 2040 will remain relatively flat, though industrial and commercial segments will reflect small growth. Similarly, in its 2017 Load Forecast report, PJM has slashed its peak load growth estimations for the next decade.

Source: EIA Outlook 2017

Pricing is another most critical factor. Last year, wholesale electricity prices averaged between $20/MWh and $40/MWh, lower than 2015. As natural gas frequently determines the marginal generation cost of power in most markets, sustained low levels of natural gas prices could continue to weigh on electricity prices in the wholesale market in the near to medium-term. The long-term pricing trend, however, is expected to remain steadily upward across residential, commercial and industrial segments.

A couple of major acquisitions have fueled Exelon's revenue base in the past few years. It might not be the case going forward, at least for now, as M&A activity is likely to slowdown due to high leverage ratio and significant capital investments over the next four years. However, continued customer acquisition and favorable rate base can help Exelon accelerate sustainable revenue growth.

According to Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the competitive electric market in Pennsylvania experienced 3.5% increase in customers in the past one year and similar goes for most of the other wholesale markets, as more customers want flexible energy choices, including renewables and distributed energy. Thus, the inclination towards the competitive electric market for better rates and energy management services will continue to boost Exelon's customer base. That said, increased CapEx spending, best-in-class capacity factor and advantage of clean power generation facilities will enable Exelon to generate an annualized rate base growth of 6.1% between 2016 and 2020, leading to a sustainable long-term sales revenue growth.

No Control Over Operating Cost?

The problem with Exelon is that Exelon struggles to translate impressive top-line growth into bottom-line growth, primarily due to below industry average profit margins. Exelon's distorted earnings performance is attributable to significantly high operating costs and new debt and equity issue for M&A activities. The following graph shows an O&M cost comparison between Exelon and peer group. Exelon's O&M cost as a percentage of revenue has averaged 30.3% in the past four years, whereas Duke Energy's O&M average cost is 24.8%, Southern Company 24%, Dominion Resources 22%, Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) 28.3%. Only the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (NYSE:PCG) has higher operating and maintenance expenses.

Source: SEC Filings

Thus, a smart optimization of operating costs can fuel Exelon's earnings growth due to magnifying effect of top-line growth. Exelon's planned capital spending of $25 billion, significantly higher than the past 5-year historical average, will help reduce maintenance and operating costs and will also cap on write-off expenses. That's why the company is investing most of the planned CapEx in electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Source: Exelon Presentation

Exelon also believes in early adoption of promising innovative technologies to gain an edge in a very competitive landscape. The company is making focused investments in grid modernization, data analytics, microgrid, and local generation to diversify revenue stream, manage the increasing operating costs and grow its customer base. To optimize its cost structure and boost profit margins, Exelon will continue aggressive investment strategy to upgrade its aging infrastructure and gain more exposure to distributed energy market.

What About Unreliable dividends?

Utilities at large are expecting annual earnings growth rates of 4% to 6%, but Exelon is eyeing on adjusted earnings per share growth rate of 7% to 9% annually between 2016 and 2020. It is very optimistic growth target considering sizeable volatility in earnings performance in the past. However, potential mid-single digit rate base growth, significant infrastructure spending and operating costs optimization can enable Exelon to achieve those targets.

Even if Exelon meets its earnings estimates, the shareholders should not expect a boost in cash reward anytime soon for a couple of reasons. First off, Exelon's long-term debt level has increased from $12.12 billion in 2011 to $32.33 billion as of September 30, 2016. The increased financial burden due to expensive debt servicing will negatively impact the earnings per share. Secondly, the company plans to deleverage the balance sheet by $3 billion over the next five years, though the overall impact will minimal.

And lastly, Exelon's management is looking at 2.5% annual dividend growth in 2017 and 2018, significantly less than peer group's target growth rate in mid-single digit. For the first nine months of 2016, Exelon generated $995 in free cash flow while it paid $873 million cash in dividends. Thus, significant reinvestments in transmission and distribution assets, debt repayments, and free cash flow position confirm that dividend increase rates will remain subdued, at least for now.

Source: NASDAQ

Last year, Exelon outperformed the broader market with a huge lead due to its cheaper valuation and a very attractive dividend yield of just over 4.7%. However, a bird's-eye view paints a different picture, as Exelon has significantly underperformed market and peer group in the past five years.

The numbers have changed a lot. Exelon is trading at trailing and forward PE of 26.8x, 13.5x, respectively, while the industry average is 16.8x. On the other hand, Exelon's dividend yield of 3.6% is in line with the electric utility industry average of 3.5%, but the peer group offers better dividend growth prospects, as their earnings visibility right now is better than Exelon. That said, in my opinion, Exelon is not a very convincing option for growth seeking dividend investors with an investment horizon of two to three years. However, steady improvements in fundamentals can provide a healthy upside to long-term investors with an investment horizon of more than five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.