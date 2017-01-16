Playing Defense With Nike

I like Nike as a defensive stock and it will diversify my portfolio.

Buying anything for a long term hold gets harder the further this bull run continues. It's now the second longest in S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) history and there are all kinds of warning signs. When equities, rates and the Dollar rise in tandem, something is bound to eventually give.

Different stages in the bull market cycle require different strategies to maximise gains. My personal approach is to trade certain stocks for cash flow with a holding period of anything from a few weeks to a year. I am also buying quality names on the dips for a much longer hold.

I have already bought Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and I'm getting more and more interested in Nike (NYSE:NKE). Here's why.

Playing Defense

People like to put labels on things. It makes us feel comfortable when we know exactly what something is and what it should do. So is Nike a growth stock, a dividend stock, or something else? Well officially it's included in the consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector, which should make it more susceptible to cycles in the economy and consumer spending habits. However, I treat it almost like a defensive stock.

What I mean by this is I think it should hold up pretty well on any broader market sell off. It does not act or correlate with most consumer discretionary stocks. With a beta of 0.5 and a dividend of 1.36%, holders get paid as they wait for other high flying stocks to decline into buy zones. I am not scared it will crash.

Of course there is also the possibility Nike makes some nice gains. More on this later; first I always focus on defense and risk, then I can entertain the idea of rewards.

Defensive stocks like Nike are only one part of the equation. I aim to have a balanced portfolio of safe dividend stocks and sectors, and also hold some fixed income. Importantly, I don't want this part of my portfolio heavily correlated. I wrote an article about this subject a short while ago: sectors such as consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) are so correlated to the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), they are effectively the same trade with different betas. I don't want to buy the same thing three times.

This software shows Nike's relation to TLT:

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

A 200 day correlation of 0.45 is fairly low. It means that if my holdings in TLT and XLU decline, Nike will not necessarily decline too.

I also check Nike is not correlated with the market :

software developed by Arbitrage Trader

The correlation is actually negative over 80 days and only 0.48 over 200 days. The broader market can go up or down, but in general, Nike goes its own path.

I'm not saying Nike will be completely immune if the market crashes, but it should show relative strength, which is about as much as we can hope for from any instrument.

When playing defense it is important to be diversified. I don't want everything to move exactly inverse to the market as my positions could end up being costly if I am wrong. Nike fits well into a diversified portfolio.

The Dividend

The $0.72 dividend is nothing special for sure. You could get a 1.62% yield holding the broader consumer discretionary sector ETF. However, you would do all the things I warned against in the previous section, and your holding would have a 0.91 correlation to SPY.

Ideally you would buy Nike below $50 and boost your yield to around 1.5%. Regardless, my main concerns are dividend growth and coverage, and as you can see Nike has no problems in this area:

Revenue is still growing and there is no immediate concern of a dividend cut.

Entry

I am buying Nike in my long term portfolio and won't use a stop. This is my first entry so if it falls further I will simply buy more.

That said, I suspect there may be a 20% rally brewing and if this were to materialize I would take sell part of my holding and look for another opportunity. This is what happened when I bought Starbucks last November, and the set-up is currently very similar.

To be clear, I am comparing the charts and the price action, not the companies. Both stocks trended strongly into a late 2015 top and entered a corrective period. This consolidation is very often constructive and usually leads to further gains, as Starbucks shows. Nike may take longer to break the downtrend, but the odds of it doing so are quite high.

I am not particularly concerned if Nike breaks the downtrend line or makes one more low first. The trader in me may buy any further lows for an eventual break, but this is not my focus.

Conclusions

Long term share price appreciation is likely limited, but I like Nike for two reasons:

1) I am buying instruments in my defensive portfolio and Nike is a solid, dividend paying stock which can diversify my holdings due to the lack of correlation to other markets.

2) There is the potential for a short term rally as the consolidation phase looks to be ending. If I am lucky enough to catch this rally I can take some profits and look for other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.