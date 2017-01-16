A Better Way To Profit From The Walgreens Boots Alliance / Rite Aid Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its intention to acquire Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) for $9 per share more than a year ago. Since then, the process of the deal has incurred several whipsaws. Whenever the companies made progress on the anti-trust aspect of the deal, a setback showed up a few days or weeks later. However, it has now become most likely that the deal will eventually materialize. Therefore, many investors are considering purchasing shares of Rite Aid in order to profit from the arbitrage spread. Nevertheless, in this article, I will recommend a better way to profit from the imminent deal, which has a much more favorable risk/reward profile.

First of all, since the elections, Rite Aid has experienced a breathless rally of 35% in just two months, as the odds of cancellation of the deal due to anti-trust concerns have diminished. Consequently, as the stock is now trading at $8.66, the arbitrage spread currently offers a 3.9% yield. While this yield may seem minor, as per a New York Post report, the deal is likely to close any time now and hence the yield is still significant on an annualized basis. Therefore, investors can certainly consider purchasing Rite Aid at its current price to make a decent profit in a really short period.

However, as the process of the deal has incurred numerous setbacks since its announcement, the deal cannot be viewed as 100% certain. Some investors may claim that it is almost certain and hence those who purchase Rite Aid now are likely to make a small profit with minimal risk. However, as the deal is not certain yet, this strategy is quite risky, and even if this deal eventually materializes, investors who follow this risky approach are likely to incur excessive losses in the first deal that is blocked. For instance, if this deal is blocked by FTC, Rite Aid is likely to plunge to its pre-announcement levels around $6, thus suffering an almost 30% fall. Therefore, investors who try to profit from uncertain deals with such an adverse risk/reward profile will incur losses if fewer than 90% of the deals they choose eventually materialize.

Therefore, I recommend taking a more cautious stance, i.e., purchasing the bonds of Rite Aid, which have a much better risk/reward profile. More specifically, the 9.25% bonds of Rite Aid which mature in March-2020 currently trade around 103, thus offering an approximate 25% yield in 3.1 years or a 7.4% annual yield to maturity. This is certainly an exceptional yield for such a short duration, particularly given the current environment of near record-low interest rates. Even better, the bonds currently offer a much higher yield than that of the stock.

If the deal materializes, the bonds can be considered risk-free, as the strength of the balance sheet of Walgreens Boots Alliance does not leave any doubt that the debt will be serviced. On the other hand, in the unlikely event that the deal falls apart, the bonds of Rite Aid are likely to incur pressure but not anything like the pressure that will be exerted on the stock. While the stock is likely to plunge by about 30% in such a case, the bonds are not likely to lose more than 5%-10%. Moreover, if the bondholders hold the bonds till maturity, these losses will only prove temporary, as a default of Rite Aid is not likely during the next 3 years. Therefore, the bonds of Rite Aid currently offer a much higher potential profit than the stock while their downside is much smaller. All in all, the risk/reward profile of the bonds is clearly superior compared to that of the stock right now.

To sum up, it has recently become evident that the acquisition of Rite Aid by Walgreens Boots Alliance will eventually materialize within the next few days or weeks. Therefore, investors can purchase shares of Rite Aid to profit from the merger spread. However, as the upside/downside profile of the stock is quite unfavorable right now, I recommend purchasing the 3-year 9.25% bonds of Rite Aid. These bonds currently offer a much higher yield than the stock while they also have much less downside in the event of cancellation of the deal. All in all, the bonds are likely to offer much better returns whether the deal goes through or falls apart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase RAD bonds over the next 72 hours.