Mega Uranium Is Trading At A 24% Discount To Its Equity Positions

I believe that uranium prices may have bottomed recently below $20/lb and that we will see significant price appreciation in 2017. I base this forecast on improving supply and demand fundamentals.

According to analysis from Cantor Fitzgerald, uranium is likely to reach an inflection point this year as for the first time since the middle of the last decade demand is set to outstrip supply.

On the supply side, Kazakhstan dominates the mined uranium market, producing roughly 40% of world supply. Canada and Australia come in a distant second and third, responsible for 15% and 10% of mined uranium supply, respectively.

Thus, it is significant that Kazakhstan state nuclear-fuel company NAC Kazatomprom JSC said the country won't produce as much uranium as planned this year. It estimates production of 10% less uranium than previously forecasted, which equates to 3-4% less global supply tonnage as it mine 40% of uranium globally.

The other major supply source of uranium has come from decommissioned nuclear warheads. At the end of the Cold War, the United States and Russia struck a deal to reduce their nuclear arsenals and convert old weapons in uranium for energy production. This program was known as "Megatons or Megawatts", and at one point the United States was sourcing 10% of its electrical power from the uranium of decommissioned Russian nuclear bombs. But this program ended in 2013, and both countries now seem intent on modernizing and increasing their nuclear capabilities.

Although uranium production from both primary and secondary sources is set to increase over the next decade, the rise in demand is projected to outpace this production by some margin.

The 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan triggered somewhat of a retreat from nuclear power around the globe. But while Germany and a few other large nations are publicly moving away from nuclear power generation, many of the world's countries are moving aggressively toward nuclear power.

This is due to the scale of power that can be generated and the efficiency of nuclear power. While there are obviously major issues with how to safely store spent fuel and prevent meltdown issues such as Fukushima, nuclear power is typically considered a green power source that is low carbon and has zero greenhouse emissions.

This is particularly true compared to coal-fired power plants and is a key reason that countries with major pollution problems, like China, are moving towards nuclear power. In fact, China has 36 active nuclear reactors and another 20+ under construction. It is planning to double its number of nuclear power plants over the next decade, with some estimates at 60 new reactors at a cost of more than $500 billion.

Russia and India are constructing new nuclear power plants as we speak. In the United States, the first new reactor in two decades came online during 2016 at the Watts Bar nuclear plant in Tennessee. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is constructing two new nuclear units in Georgia and another two in South Carolina (source). However, with other plants shuttering, future demand for nuclear power in the United States remains unclear.

And Japan is slowly bringing its nuclear reactors back online, with three already re-commissioned and two more that have received approval to restart (source). Expectations are for a minimum of another nine nuclear reactors to be brought back over the next year, with the potential for Japan to have nearly half of its 54-reactor nuclear fleet producing baseload power. Lastly, demand from current producers, including France, is expected to increase over the next few years.

President-elect Trump has signaled that he is pro-nuclear for power generation. He also wants to increase military spending, which is likely to greatly increase demand for domestic uranium in the coming years.

The price for U3O8 (Triuranium octoxide uranium compound) dipped below $20 at the end of 2016, but bounced above $24 per pound this week. While many uranium producers attract higher, long-term contract pricing, most have been unprofitable for several years now and would need spot prices above $40 per pound to generate positive cash flow.

This has led to many uranium companies decreasing production, slashing exploration budgets or simply going into hibernation mode. The production pipeline is certainly going to suffer due to severely low prices, which means that the industry can expect lower supply in the coming years than previously projected.

Lower mined supply, less recycled supply from the end of the U.S./Russia decommissioning and rapidly increasing demand in the East should be bullish for uranium prices over the next few years. Prices for any commodity rarely remain below the cost of production for long, and uranium prices are long overdue for a bounce.

There is an inevitable supply crunch on the horizon. Demand is expected to outpace total uranium supply by 2018/2019 when nuclear utilities will have to either turn off reactors (challenging and expensive) or pay higher prices for nuclear feed. Eventually, higher prices will lead to greater capital expenditure, increasing supplies and likely exerting downward pressure on prices. But it will take years for new supplies to come online, and in the meantime, demand outstripping supply is likely to be bullish for uranium prices. We believe investors will position themselves in 2017 and 2018, well ahead of this supply crunch.

Source: NexGen Energy corporate presentation, January 2017

Thus, we have a common cycle in commodities. Higher prices lead to capital flows into the sector and companies increase their exploration budgets exponentially. New discoveries are made, mill capacity increases and production ramps up. Speculators push the sector into bubble territory, eventually there is oversupply and prices come crashing down. They remain low for quite some time, exploration budgets are slashed, mined supply decreases, speculators flee and prices become deeply oversold.

I believe we have seen this type of cycle play out with uranium and that prices have likely bottomed at deeply oversold levels below $20 per pound.

To put some perspective on spot prices for uranium, they had spiked to around $150 per pound in 2007 with long-term contract price reaching close to $100 per pound. Prices would need to go up 7.5 times to return to these levels. Prices will not necessarily repeat this pattern, but it gives you some scale of the potential upside in uranium prices.

There is still some oversupply hanging over the market, but my forecast is for uranium prices to advance by a minimum of 50% by the end of 2017 and double by mid-2018. When these cycles turn around, they usually move with incredible momentum.

While the uranium price advanced roughly 20% over the past two months, the uranium stocks that we track were up 60% to 100% over the same time period.

Just as gold miners provide investors leverage to the move in the gold price, so do uranium miners and explorers. I expect quality junior uranium stocks will continue to provide investors with leverage of 3x to 5x the move in the uranium price over the next few years.

For historic context, while the uranium price went up roughly 1,250% from 2003 to 2007, the share price of Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) went up around 5,200% in the same time period. Uranium went from $10 to $135 while Denison's share price went from $0.30 to over $15. This provided investors with leverage of more than four times the move in the uranium price. Of course, the leverage factor will vary by miner, but this puts some perspective on the potential gains in uranium stocks should the price once again rocket higher.

You can invest in a big name like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) or a uranium ETF such as Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:URA). There are also a number of junior or mid-tier companies worth considering such as Denison Mines, NexGen Energy (OTCQX:NXGEF), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) or Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF).

NexGen Energy is one of my favorite uranium companies and has been a darling of the sector over the past several months. In fact, its share price has more than doubled since early November.

NexGen holds a dominant land position in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, including the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the Basin: Arrow.

NexGen has an inferred resource of over 200 million pounds of uranium grading 2.6% U3O8 at Arrow. The maiden resource does not including nearly 75,000 meters of drilling in 2016 that focused on infilling of the high-grade A2 domain.

The high-grade drill results have been very encouraging, including confirmation of the continuity of mineralization between Arrow and 180m southwest area. The new Harpoon discovery NE of Arrow is the most significant discovery made in the Athabasca Basin since Arrow in February of 2014.

An upcoming catalyst for NexGen Energy is 35,000 meters of drilling in H1 of 2017 and the release of a highly-anticipated updated resource estimate. The company then plans to complete a pre-feasibility study by the end of 2017 to be used for permit application.

Source: NexGen Energy corporate presentation, January 2017

NexGen is well-funded with C$75 million in cash on hand. It has seasoned management, and insiders own 5% of outstanding shares.

But rather than buying shares of NexGen Energy directly, I have discovered a way to essentially purchase shares at a 24% discount to the market price.

A company named Mega Uranium (OTCPK:MGAFF) sold NexGen its Athabasca Basin properties back in late 2012. In exchange, Mega Uranium received 21.8 million shares of NexGen Energy. It still owns 19.4 million of those shares.

In addition, Mega Uranium owns 405 million shares of the Australian uranium company Toro Energy Limited (OTCPK:TOEYF). Toro owns the Wiluna uranium project with 84 million pounds of U3O8 and production estimated to being in 2020. It also has a few other uranium assets in Australia, Canada and Africa.

The current market value of Mega Uranium's equity position in NexGen Energy is C$64 million, and the current market value of its Toro Energy position is just shy of $25 million.

Combined, Mega Uranium holds equity positions worth C$89 million, yet the company is currently valued at just C$68 million. Thus, you can buy shares of Mega Uranium and get exposure to NexGen Energy and Toro Energy at a 24% discount to current market prices.

But wait, here is the real kicker that I haven't mentioned yet. In addition to getting exposure to NexGen and Toro at a 24% discount, you also get exposure to Mega Uranium's mineral assets for free.

Mega Uranium has two principal uranium properties in Australia and a third joint-venture project with Cameco. Ben Lomond has indicated resources of 8 million pounds of U3O8 and an inferred resource of around 2.8 million pounds. It is one of the highest value per tonne uranium resources outside the Athabasca Basin.

The company also owns the Georgetown Project, host to the Maureen uranium deposit. It contains an indicated resource of 6 million pounds of U3O8 and inferred resource of another 0.38 million pounds.

Mega Uranium is also involved in a joint venture with Cameco on its Kintyre project. Cameco spent AUS$2M on exploration in order to gain a 51% interest in the property. It was encouraged with the drill results and agreed to spend another AUS$2M to increase its stake to 70%. Mega Uranium retains a 30% interest that is likely to grow substantially in value over the next few years.

To be sure, there isn't much activity on its projects at current uranium prices. It needs much higher uranium prices to be economic or worth continued exploration or economic studies.

Management has communicated that Mega Uranium is essentially a project generator and long-term holder in its NexGen and Toro positions. It spends a considerable amount of time looking at other assets globally and ways to provide Mega shareholders with an access to other quality projects. The company can best be viewed as an active holding company with key investments in NexGen and Toro, along with a host of other projects and interests which give optionality in better uranium markets.

It is very difficult to assign a value to Mega Uranium's mineral assets, especially since most uranium projects are uneconomic at current prices. I am simply using very rough back-of-the-envelope estimates at the value of the option to mine these minerals in the future, once prices rise.

If we estimate that the uranium is worth just $0.50 per pound of U3O8 in the ground, the value of Ben Lomond and Georgetown combined is around $8.5 million. Valuing its 30% interest in the Kintyre project is also complicated. But if Cameco spent $2 million and was encouraged enough with the results to spend another $2 million to increase its rights to the property, there is likely value there. If we assume Cameco believes the assets are worth at least 5x its exploration expenditures, we might ballpark the Kintyre is worth $20 million. This would mean that Mega Uranium's interest is valued around $6.5 million.

In total, I estimate its mineral rights to be worth $15 million. While this is just an estimate, that is still exposure to around $15 million worth of assets and optionality to the uranium price at zero cost to investors.

Or put another way, if we add this estimate to the value of its equity positions, the company should be valued closer to C$103 million, not C$68 million. This does not include any value assigned for its molybdenum credits at both Ben Lomond and Queenstown.

This means that investors can currently purchase shares at a 24% discount to their equity positions alone or 35% discount to our estimate of their total asset value.

Please note while Mega Uranium has no debt, it has an annual burn rate of C$2 million and may need to occasionally sell a portion of its equity positions or do financings in order to cover its expenses. During the year ended September 30, 2016, Mega sold 2,500,000 NexGen shares for cash proceeds of C$1.95 million and 9,904,613 shares of Toro for cash proceeds of C$528,000.

The company's CEO has communicated that he views its exposure to NexGen Energy and Toro Energy as long-term investments, so I only expect it to sell a minimum number of shares each year to cover expenses.

I believe the market is mispricing shares of Mega Uranium by a wide margin. This discrepancy is offering investors the opportunity to get exposure to uranium assets, including highly prospective companies such as NexGen Energy and Toro Energy, at a deep discount to their current market value.

If the share price rises to the valuation of its equity position alone, investors can expect a return of 30.4%. If the share price rises to our estimate of its total valuation (equity position + mineral assets), investors would see a return of 52.7%.

Furthermore, I believe that uranium prices have significant upside potential over the next 12-24 months that dwarfs the downside risk. As uranium prices climb higher, those potential investor returns mentioned above also climb significantly higher.

The technical chart shows that Mega Uranium's share price is up roughly 5x over the past year. The most recent surge in the price has pushed the RSI into overbought levels. However, I believe the discounted valuation trumps the technical signals and that prices are likely to continue climbing higher. The share price would still need to double, just to reach the 2014 high.

Source: StockCharts.com

