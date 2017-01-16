This Is The Number Mohamed El-Erian Looks At 'Every Morning'

We're at an inflection point with the USD; one might mistakenly call it an "equilibrium.".

We seem to be at a kind of inflection point.

Over the past week or so, you might have noticed that chatter about the likely knock-on effects of a strong dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has picked up. That's partly due to the fact that long USD is one of the consensus trades for 2017, but the important question isn't "will the dollar stay strong?", but rather "will the dollar strengthen enough to become an impediment?"

I've discussed this ad nauseam (most recently here), but I thought I'd present it in a simpler, more straightforward format with the help of some outside commentary that's perhaps easier on the brain than what comes out of the sellside and what emanates from my digital pen.

There are two ways to look at a stronger dollar: 1) as a boon to developed markets where monetary policy has so far failed to meaningfully or sustainably lift inflation, or 2) as a risk to emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) weighed down by FX debt and vulnerable to currency crises.

Here are a few excerpts from a WSJ piece out on Monday (my highlights):

By weakening other currencies, the dollar's surge has aided the efforts of governments and central banks to raise growth and spark inflation, goals that have proven difficult to achieve despite years of easy-money policies. A weaker currency tends to push up inflation by making imports more expensive, while benefiting exporters by making their goods more competitive abroad. "[Europe and Japan] want growth. Negative rates and stimulus haven't done the trick, and they figure a weaker currency may help," said Robert Savage, chief executive of the currency hedge fund CCtrack Solutions LLC. "The world can wake up and say a euro below $1.00 is not actually a bad thing." A dollar that rises too high or too quickly can become a problem. A strong U.S. currency tends to create headaches for emerging markets and others who have borrowed heavily in dollars by making their debt more difficult to service.

Basically, we want a happy medium which, you'll note, we seem to have at present. As Morgan Stanley puts it, "so far markets have proved that they can cope with USD strength as long as this USD strength materializes against liquidity-providing low-yielding currencies."

So far this year, the broad dollar rally has stalled. But even after last week's disappointing presser from Donald Trump, the consensus trade is still... well... the consensus. Here's SocGen with the latest (my highlights):

The start of 2017 has been dominated by politics and by corrections to markets where big positions had been built up. But CFTC data for last week still don't suggest that the position adjustment which appears to be underway has gone far enough. US 10year Note future shorts have gone on growing, and so too has the net US dollar long position, even though the biggest driver of the shift in dollar positioning in recent months - the reversal in yen positions from very long to pretty short -has stopped. The overall dollar long is big enough to leave me thinking that 'long dollars' remained a consensus view into the back end of last week.

Right. So although we seem to be in something of a holding pattern for the time being, one is certainly led to believe that should forecasts prove accurate regarding i) the continuation of the economic recovery in the US, and ii) more rate hikes from the Fed, the dollar will rise sharply.

Here's some commentary from Mohamed El-Erian speaking Monday from the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong:

If the baseline materializes, we get at least three hikes. That attracts more capital. That is the major risk for the baseline, that the dollar gets too strong, too quickly and what you get is the repeat of what we've seen in the past, which is a very strong dollar breaks something in the system. Most emerging economies have been tempted at one time or another to borrow in dollars because the cost is perceived to be lower. Sovereigns have learned the really hard way and have stopped doing this. Corporates have not. The biggest risk right now of the dollar movement is on the mismatch of corporates. That's where the breakage happens and then the question becomes - does the corporate problem become a sovereign problem?

The passage in bold reflects my own concerns and also underscores the extent to which there are multiple transmission mechanisms by which a stronger USD could trigger a meltdown in global markets. The transmission mechanism I think is most important is the RMB channel whereby the dollar's strength against the euro and the yen forces China to devalue (i.e. "good" USD strength suddenly becomes "bad" USD strength thanks to China's commitment to a stable RMB basket).

But in the interest of keeping it simple as promised at the outset, just understand that the current equilibrium likely won't last. That is, given the confluence of factors that look set to send the dollar sharply higher, it's probably not realistic to believe that we'll continue to see a dollar that's just strong enough to help developed markets escape the deflationary doldrums but not strong enough to destabilize the emerging world.

Oh, and remember what I've said before about "equilibriums"

The investor who perceives a comfortable stasis is deluding himself.

I'll close with another quote from El-Erian:

The number I look at every morning is what the dollar is doing.

