Hershey's: Taking One Path (While Mars, Inc. Takes Another)

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares have become expensive again after hitting a more value-oriented mid $90 level in 2016. The company's shares have become expensive despite the headwinds this quality dividend-growth company faces along with its competitors in the confectionery candy industry. For us, as long-time HSY shareholders who intend to continue to hold the company's shares, it is interesting to see how a company such as HSY and its giant privately health competitor Mars, Inc. ("MARS") take divergent paths of late to drive growth in the face of such headwinds. To remind investors, HSY has been battling various adverse conditions in recent years and in 2016 indicated that the changing income landscape in the U.S. was partly to blame for the adverse circumstances the company faces in its largest market. The company has noted that the growing separation between upper-income and lower-income consumers has impacted its results. In particular, HSY has indicated that such separation shows that upper-income consumers are buying more premium chocolate and candy products, but lower-income consumers are purchasing discounted chocolates. A byproduct of such U.S. income disparity problems is that HSY (along with its competitors) is facing a shift in consumer demands that is causing it to lose market share.

Although such the changing consumer market conditions presents difficulties to HSY and its competitors, we believe that HSY is a master innovator and marketer of candy and snack products that is more than capable of adapting to changing market conditions. The company will tackle adverse circumstances in the confectionery industry through internal innovation inside and outside the chocolate category and through acquisitions of smaller companies participating within higher growth chocolate and non-chocolate snack categories. (We should note that HSY has been diversifying through its acquisitions of premium chocolate brand barkTHINs and Krave meat jerky.) No company attempting to drive growth, however, is perfect including HSY. How many investors remember that the company once owned the Ronzoni pasta brand? Needless to say the pasta business did not work out for HSY. While the jury is out on the benefits of HSY's acquisitions of the higher growth barkTHINS and Krave brands, the company has also been in the midst of a margin expansion program for its traditional chocolate business. Such margin expansion program, however, likely runs counter to the company's drive to growth revenue given that the high growth Krave jerky and BarkThins products enjoy lower margins than its U.S. chocolate products. So, the question for HSY is whether its foray into such higher-growth brands will drive growth without significantly damaging its margin expansion goals. Only time will tell.

In comparison, it is interesting to see how HSY's competitor MARS tackles adverse circumstances in the candy market. Early in January 2017, MARS (a candy and pet food company) announced it was acquiring veterinary hospital operator VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) for $7.7 billion (the maker of Pedigree pet food) to gain an even greater foothold in the global pet healthcare market. Prior to such acquisition, MARS was already the largest pet food company in the world by holding about 25 percent of the $71.77 billion global pet food market (in 2015). MARS' next closest competitor is Nestle SA (NESN.VX), the maker of the Purina cat and dog food brand. A pet care acquisition by MARS is not as out of place when one considers that candy manufacturers have been diversifying their business as calorie-conscious consumers increasingly avoid sweet sugary candies, a trend that has depressed growth in the global confectionery market. Not only have MARS and NESN moved further into the pet care market, traditional jelly and jam maker J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) made a major acquisition to enter the pet care market. So, we can see some major candy manufacturers diversifying completely out of such market (and its related snack market) to drive growth while HSY has chosen to stay within the chocolate and snack categories to date. Can both strategies be successful? Yes, but time will tell.

In the company's latest earnings report, it announced better than expected earnings, but missed sales estimates. The company's adjusted earnings per share were $1.29, a 10.3 percent increase from the year-ago quarter due to higher volumes, lower tax rate and a reduced share count that offset weaker margins. Earnings also benefited from decreased advertising costs and increased sales in North America. The company recorded net sales of $2.0 billion (including currency effects and acquisitions), an increase of 2.2 percent. Organic sales, excluding the impact of currency effects and acquisitions, increased 2.4 percent due to strengthening demand in the U.S. HSY's North America division net sales increased 1.8 percent to $1.76 billion as pricing weakened, volumes increased and the barkTHINS brand acquisition benefited results. The company's international and other division net sales increased 5.3 percent to $238.9 million as adverse currency effects impacted such sales. HSY's adjusted gross margins decreased to 45.6 percent due to an unfavorable sales mix, and higher commodity and other supply chain costs that offset gains from supply chain productivity and cost savings. HSY maintained its full-year sales and margin guidance, but increased its previous issued 2016 earnings guidance. The company increased its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $4.28 to $4.32, up from $4.24 to $4.28.

HSY will continue to innovate and adapt its product offerings and marketing efforts, and, as such, we believe the company will successfully overcome any challenges it faces from time to time. In the background, however, there remains the rumor of a Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) takeover of HSY if it fails to perform. With HSY's shares becoming expensive once again, we believe it is prudent for investors to wait until after the company's next earnings announcement and/or a strong market sell off before considering the company's shares.

Our view

HSY and MARS have taken different paths to drive growth apart from their mainstay chocolate businesses as calorie-conscious consumers increasingly avoid sugary candies, a trend that has depressed growth in the global confectionery market. Both companies are also battling economic trends out of the company's control. As noted above, the company is selling into a chocolate and snack market where higher-income consumers are willing to spend more on premium products while lower-income consumers (most of HSY consumers at present) are struggling and expect regular ongoing discounting on non-premium products. HSY, a company with refined internal product innovation skills, is clearly capable of adapting to changing consumer behaviors and economic realities. The company is also adept at identifying non-chocolate snack markets experiencing higher growth. Whether HSY's strategy to expand into snack markets damages margins sufficiently to hinder its earnings growth is an outstanding question.

As consumers shift towards healthier snacks such as nuts, HSY is seeking growth through acquisitions of healthier snack food brands. In addition, the company has made substantial efforts to become a more international company. International expansion continues to be an important development for long-term HSY shareholders as such new markets present new higher growth opportunities for the company. HSY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 24.30 based on 2016 earnings estimates of $4.31 and about 22.65 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $4.63. We should note that analysts have raised earnings estimates in recent months. HSY's shares yield about 2.40 percent in dividends. Although HSY is facing near-term pressures such as changing consumer preferences, adverse economic trends, increased input costs and adverse currency effects, we believe that the company has the ability to meet the demands of changing consumer preferences and to offset increasing input costs. Despite our long-term confidence in HSY, however, we recommend that investors wait until HSY's shares drop to the $88.00 to $92.50 price range (a price-to-earnings ratio ranging from 19.0 to 20.0 based on fiscal year 2017 projected earnings) before investors start a full position.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on HSY and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY, SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.