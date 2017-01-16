Defense Sector Update January 9-15: Lockheed Locks In The F-35

Mr. Trump and the CEO of Lockheed met at Trump Tower again and I discuss this new development in the F-35 saga.

Another slow week in contracts with not much shift in the FY17 awards. For those who many be just finding this weekly series I'll explain the below numbers a bit.

Every day at 5 pm EST the Department of Defense releases the contracts that are valued at over $7 million that they awarded for that day. I take these figures and compile them in a spreadsheet for the eight companies below. Why those eight? I feel they give me the most accurate gage on where the defense contracting industry is. They cover everything from ship building to fighter jets to bombs so the gamut of the products needed to defend the nation are well represented. The figures below are what has been awarded for fiscal year 2017 which began on October 1st, 2016. Keep in mind this doesn't include sub-contracts from one contractor to another, for example Lockheed pays Raytheon for some sensors on the F-35. It also doesn't include foreign awards not done through the Foreign Military Sales program. It is still a useful indicator of how each company is doing in their quest to secure government contracts.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): $14,352,764,758

Boeing (NYSE:BA): $3,322,034,804

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): $3,047,775,592

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,778,975,748

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII): $1,735,800,642

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,286,334,368

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): $966,456,180

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): $686,168,982

Taking a look at last week you can see that the awards were pretty slow in coming in. There still some exciting awards worth taking a look at more in depth.

Significant Contracts

Raytheon got a relatively small $8 million contract through DARPA to work on the Multi-Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System, or MAD-FIRES for short. This brings the total for the MAD-FIRES contract to $26 million and brings Phase II development to bear. During Phase II Raytheon will be focusing on the projectile development and performance. Just what is MAD-FIRES? According to DARPA the MAD-FIRES program is a defensive program aimed at thwarting threats to our naval surface vessels such as small fast-attack craft, missiles and drones. DARPA envisions the system being able to effectively engage and destroy multiple targets from multiple directions with extreme precision at a lower cost of current systems like the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System. Some of you may be familiar with "drone swarms" which are being pushed pretty hard by the Chinese, this appears to be a direct response to that threat. This video here is pretty remarkable, and the defense applications for drone swarms are almost limitless when enough imagination is applied. Protecting multi-billion ships against a couple thousand dollars worth of drones is difficult, this is one step in assuring our assets are defended.

Lockheed got another vote of confidence for its CH-53K King Stallion program through a $24 million contract (N00019-06-C-0081) awarded on the 12th. This contract will allow Lockheed to continue testing and development of the Sikorsky helicopter. The King Stallion is the long-awaited replacement for the Marine Corps' CH-53's previous versions and will fulfill the heavy lift role the Marines rely on. The current fleet of CH-53 craft are incredibly exhausted after over a dozen years of sustained combat operations in two very harsh theaters of war so this refresh is much needed. In an expeditionary environment where even vehicles needs to be lifted in, the CH-53K will greatly expand the reach of the Marine Corps and allow ground forces to penetrate deeper into enemy-held territory especially when combined with the V-22 and F-35.

Weekly Performance

The F-35 was again in the news, this time in a more positive fashion, but that didn't stop Lockheed from having a more volatile week than normal.

With the exception of Lockheed and GD the rest of our companies underperformed the S&P 500. Lockheed has been the most interesting to watch so far with the F-35 program under what seems like constant attack. Lockheed and the F-35 aren't going anywhere and

The F-35 Is Here To Stay

Mr. Trump and Ms. Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed, met at Trump Tower on Friday to discuss the F-35. In the lobby following the meeting Ms. Hewson communicated her intent to keep costs down on the F-35 and take a personal interest in the program, even more so than she already has as CEO. This wasn't interpreted by the market as positive with investors likely fearful of margins getting pressured.

More informed individuals will point out that the F-35 costs have already come down considerably from the initial orders of 2011. We have to wonder how much of the cost savings for the next 90 jets are going to be from Lockheed further slashing prices, and margins, as a result of Mr. Trump and how much are just a result of the natural economies of scale that the company was already planning on achieving. I'm starting to believe that the cost cuts both Mr. Trump and Ms. Hewson are promising were already baked into the cake so to speak. No real numbers were ever thrown around to give us a benchmark to compare the upcoming contract to, so any reduction in the price compared to the last lot of jets will be praised even though it was already expected. It is a win-win for Mr. Trump and Ms. Hewson and Lockheed investors.

It no longer appears that the United States is going to seek out a "comparable" alternative to the F-35 at this time either. Several experts and cabinet nominees have stated that the F-35 and F-18 cannot be compared, and in a white paper recently released John McCain is advocating for the planned number of F-35s to remain the same (if not increase in some spots) in addition to more F-18s being procured to temporarily fill the gap from F-35 delays. The importance of the F-35 is recognized at the highest echelons of our government.

The F-35 is all but a guarantee at this point, and I don't even expect the margins to get pressured that much either. Lockheed shares seem to be "unfairly" punished each time the F-35 hits the headlines. For each delay in the F-35 is seems there is more money being pushed into the F-22, also a Lockheed jet, to keep that program flying until the F-35 issues are ironed out. Unlike the F-22, the F-35 is being sold to our allies as well, which further supports that the F-35 is here to stay.

Big Boots

A little known small company called Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) received about $38 million in orders from the DoD this week to supply combat boots to the United States and Afghanistan. The two orders are significant based on the company's small size with just an $82 million market cap. In 2015 Rocky brought in $269 million in revenue and so far this FY the company has scored over $140 million in DoD awards. The most recent reported quarter only goes up to September of 2016, the quarter with a $101 million order is coming on February 16th though that won't include an additional $101 million in revenue due to the structure of that contract. The company pays a 3.17% dividend and may be worth some further investigation.

In Other News

China doesn't like that Trump doesn't want to recognize the "One China" policy.

The Iraqi military continues to gain ground in Mosul.

General Mattis was granted a waiver to serve as the Secretary of Defense and he also had his confirmation hearing. He knife-handed those questioning him, but initial reports are that nobody died.

The Navy will soon get their fancy new aircraft carrier, the Gerald Ford, after many delays.

The Intelligence community gazed into their crystal ball to see what the world would look like in five years.

On Seeking Alpha

Michael Boyd peeks under the hood at United Tech in a balanced review of the business.

William Stamm lays out the case for Raytheon as a great investment based on total returns and future growth prospects.

Kumquat Research revisits Orbial ATK giving readers a fair insight into the company.

Kal Telage highlights General Dynamics strong positioning in the defense sector.

SakonnetInvesting writes on thinly covered National Presto (NYSE:NPK) and provides a great slideshow.

Tunga Capital says it is time to sell United Tech.

The Coming Week

Mr. Trump gets inaugurated this week and who knows what kind of volatility that will bring into the market. Once he assumes the role as President I'd like to think he will have less time to Tweet about our favorite defense companies, but I'm not sure he sleeps so I'm not planning on this. It will be nice to finally see what the first 100 days of his administration will bring and I completely expect defense spending to be increased within those 100 days. China seems to be most concerned with his presidency and this will be worth watching as it relates to the defense industry.

I appreciate you reading, please leave your thoughts and questions in the comments. If you don't already follow me and would like to receive the (mostly) weekly updates on this sector along with my other posts, please hit follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTN, BAESY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.