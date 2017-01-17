CIRCOR International: Execution Risk Exists After The Recent Rally

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) has doubled over the past year, but that aggressive move to the upside has not been because of any meaningful change in the company's reported results. The company trades at more than 20x EBITDA, which represents a massive expansion of the company's trading multiples. This is about as expensive as the company has ever traded on a historical basis. The market, ever forward-looking, is instead banking on a confluence of future factors to drive earnings higher: a turnaround in the company's business supporting the upstream energy businesses, potential benefits from years-long restructuring, and additive earnings from the company's recent acquisition. Is this rally justifiable, and more importantly, is there further upside on the horizon for the company given its new outlook?

Business Overview

CIRCOR manufacturers flow control devices, primarily geared towards the energy and aerospace markets: valves, instrumentation, regulators, probes, etc. CIRCOR portrays itself as an advanced producer of these products, given the customers it serves are using them within difficult operating environments (high temperature, corrosive, or underwater applications). In general, these customers are willing to pay for quality in order to avoid failures and unscheduled downtime. With that said, the company has plenty of competition from larger competitors, like Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN).

With more than three quarters of revenue derived from the Energy segment currently, and more than half of that segment's revenue from upstream energy E&Ps (many CIRCOR products support production and flow at the wellhead), the company has obviously struggled along with its customers in the global oil production environment, in particular with domestic customers. To put that figure in context, since 2013, U.S.-sourced revenue has fallen by 40% company-wide, primarily driven by lack of demand from upstream energy companies.

Management (and myself) believes 2017 should see some moderation of these tailwinds. Facets of the upstream business should begin to trickle back, and should comp favorably to 2016 (sampling, instrumentation) as production companies start to bring initial operations back online. However, many projects remain deferred, and there is likely to be pricing pressure as companies compete for a share of a shrinking pie. I believe management likely saw the writing on the wall given weak historical results, and has instead decided to diversify its business, buying the Critical Flow Solutions ("CFS") business for $210M.

Critical Flow Solutions Acquisition

The story here is quite interesting. Sun Capital is known as a turnaround specialist in the industrial space, and what is now known as CFS was originally Curtiss-Wright's (NYSE:CW) DeltaValve, TapcoEnpro, and GroQuip business units. Sun Capital bought these businesses back in 2015 for $23M, and in a little over a year, Sun Capital managed to more than double EBITDA margins, as the firm helped the CFS businesses form strategic relationships to drive sales, all while lowering input costs. If these improvements are sustainable, Curtiss-Wright nearly gave these businesses away, and honestly, this transaction reflects poorly on Curtiss-Wright's operational fortitude more so than on CIRCOR, at least given the data we know now. At $120M in trailing 12-month revenue, along with 20% EBITDA margins, this transaction will add roughly $24M in EBITDA to CIRCOR International results. Bought at 8.8x EBITDA, the transaction is at a fair multiple in its own right given the perceived stability of the business, and only looks more attractive given the usual basic synergies (corporate costs, cross-selling) are likely to be present here.

The Critical Flow Solutions business is 100% downstream in nature, primarily decoking valves and fluidic cracking valves used by refiners within their facilities. A large portion of sales (41%) are aftermarket replacements, which are higher margin and lend themselves to being a steady source of recurring revenue. Overall, management portrays this business as a means to diversify out of the volatile upstream business, which CIRCOR never really had much luck with anyway, at least when it came to taking substantial market share or deriving economic earnings:

*CIRCOR International, Q3 2016 Earnings Slides

CIRCOR bought this business with only a small window of positive historical data; these were money-losing operations at Curtiss-Wright. This could prove to be a risk if earnings at this business are not stable. This would not necessarily be the first acquisition misstep for the company, as CIRCOR has not necessarily had the best luck with acquisition integration, or identifying the proper time to buy. In 2011, CIRCOR acquired Válvulas S.F. Indústria e Comércio ("SF Valves"), a Brazilian valve manufacturer that counted Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) as a key customer. CIRCOR paid $20M for the business, yet it posted nothing but operating losses from 2011 to 2015, when the operations were shuttered (resulting in $17M in closing costs). Making matters worse, the company ended up filing an 8-K in July of 2015 to inform investors that it had materially misstated net income by $2.5M that year, wholly related to Brazilian operations. All told, it was an abysmal use of investor capital.

Financials, Leverage

CIRCOR funded this acquisition via its existing credit facility, which carries the usual host of covenant restrictions. Likely most important here is debt/EBITDA of 3.5 to 1.0, which would be tripped if CIRCOR International fell meaningfully below a $60M EBITDA annual run rate. That isn't out of question, given the business and historical trends:

I've been kind above to exclude restructuring and impairment charges in this data, despite the fact that CIRCOR has continued to be plagued by "special" charges over the past several years. This isn't set to moderate, with $0.37/share expected next quarter (primarily related to acquisition costs and pension-related expenses). Even on these adjusted metrics, CIRCOR has seen substantial declines in EBITDA, with earnings of just $55M in EBITDA over the past four quarters, down substantially from $104M in EBITDA in fiscal 2013. If the core business continues to degrade rather than turning back up next year, or if CIRCOR drops the ball on the CFS business after acquiring it from Sun Capital, there is a real risk of violating the covenants on its revolver. The company would likely be forced to tap the equity markets to raise capital, or to agree to much harsher terms on its current revolving credit facility.

Takeaway

Overall, investors are banking quite a bit on a turnaround in company operations. This is a business that should be trading 8.5x GAAP EBITDA on a normalized basis, and it will take some work to get CIRCOR towards those levels. Even moderately aggressive assumptions only push EBITDA towards $90M next year, and further expansion from those levels will be hard-pressed. There is substantial execution risk here, and it remains to be seen if the current management team can execute and deliver on elevated expectations.

For deep dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.