Recent Stock Purchase January 2017

With two weeks of 2017 already in the books, I am happy to announce my first purchases for the new year. I might have taken a bit longer to make my buys than some of my fellow dividend investing peers, but I was comforted to see that as 2017 started we have collectively been 'buying as usual' and not succumbing to the panicky titled financial headlines that could scare anyone out of stocks, bonds, real estate, precious metals or any other asset class depending on the day. As one who does not time the market, I simply continue to make my monthly buys by nibbling on my current positions as more attractive prices, values and yields present themselves. That's not to say that one shouldn't be cautious with their buys, rather one should simply look to where the current value and attractive yield is being paid today and simply slowly build out a position. After all, no one knows what tomorrow brings, no matter their credential. With that being said, let's take a look at my recent stock purchases.

Sticking with my January 2017 stock considerations:

I have added to my taxable account 7.0161 shares at $114.02 for a total investment of $799.98 in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in KMB now totals 43.1609 shares for a market value of $4,945.81. I also hold 7.3778 shares for a value of $845.42 in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 13.2283 shares at $60.48 for a total investment of $800.05 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GIS now totals 93.3142 shares with a market value of $5,699.63.

As you can see by my recent purchases, I have decided to go with the consumer staples. It has been a very long time since I added to either of these stocks in my portfolio and I am happy to be able to continue to nibble on these shares and even out my dividend income stream further. Of course, I still have my mind on other consumer staples like The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and the very popular consumer discretionary play, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). We'll see how the rest of the month plays out.

The media would like us to believe that next week will be very eventful, but I have a feeling it will be be business as usual. The sun will rise the next day, we'll have political, social and financial turmoil, but life will go on and our favorite dividend paying companies will continue to do what they do best during depressions and recessions, World Wars, inflationary and deflationary times as they have been for decades on end no matter who is president or which party controls Congress. Just keep investing.

What do you think about my recent buys? Are you also looking at the consumer staples or other consumer related stocks? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long KMB, GIS, PG, KO, VFC