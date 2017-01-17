Market Challenge: Netflix Before Earnings

Your thoughts on this stock before after the Q4 report?

Netflix is set to report earnings after the bell Wednesday.

There's a lot of talk surrounding this company lately (when isn't there a lot of talk and speculation around this name?). The stock has received good vibes from Wall Street (here, here and here). Max Greve thinks Netflix will hit its subscriber projections. And talk about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moving into original content has put a spotlight on possible M&A activity.

But what about the fourth quarter?

