Tracking Yearly Income Growth In 2017, 50/50 (BDC, MREIT) Portfolio Management

Introduction

What I like to do at the beginning of each year is to prepare my portfolio tracker to forecast projected income into the future. Doing this takes a little work, and the portfolio online tracker I have developed calculates dividend beginning values (see Table 1, "Div-2017" column). I have modified the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) to allow for initial beginning ownership shares along with initial dividends for each stock. This provides a good starting point to track changes in shares and dividends during the year (see Chart 2). The reference point in time will be December 31 of the previous year.

Further down in the article I will demonstrate the holdings and income projections for the high yield 50/50 portfolio (see Chart 1). Note: at the end of this article I will give a link to the latest POT Excel 2010 software so you can enter your own stocks and play with predicting your own income stream for 2017. The application is self-contained on your own PC, and the data is from Yahoo Finance.

During the past few years, it has been an ideal time to be in the high-yield accumulation phase. Purchasing high-yield investments when assets are out of favor is a long-term strategy that works for income investors. You purchase more shares at a reduced price, increasing cash flow along the way. This was the case for the 50/50 portfolio until February 2016, when the trend changed in an upward direction.

High-Yield Accumulation Phase

I started to invest in high-yield BDCs and mREITs back in 2013. Ever since building my retirement portfolio and accumulating high-yield investments, the markets for both assets have been declining. Adding to both assets resulted in a continued decline in portfolio market value year after year, which is a good thing in the accumulation phase.

Most of last year I was expecting a meaningful decline in stocks to accumulate additional income producing shares. Every time a small decline occurred, investors came back bidding up the price even higher. With the profound resilient price movement for my investments, I needed to accept the fact a fundamental shift has taken place and started to add shares at the end of 2016.

As a result, my preliminary 2016 year-end results were wrong. I stated a 6% yearly income growth rate, but because of purchasing income generators in the last quarter of the year, my actual yearly growth rate increased 8.3%. To my surprise, the December 31, 2016, dividends exceeded my forecast and resulted in the highest December dollar amount on record. As stated in the 2016 year-end results, the portfolio paper price gain remained at 26%.

I always keep these two metrics separate. The dividends are actual cash received and portfolio price gain is controlled by investor's perception. Price is an illusion until the stock is sold and converted into cash. Combining cash to an imaginary price does not make sense. The financial industry always promotes total return, but they are adding two different units of measure. This is something to think about when reporting results.

One point I need to address is portfolio management. Along the way to any investment method, you need to evaluate each stock based on their own merits to buy or sell and enhance the durability and success of your portfolio design. It would not make sense to build any portfolio without the constant due-diligence to sow and weed the crop on occasion. This process is not 100% successful, but the probabilities are in your favor if you're working sample is large enough. This is one reason I have increased my stock count from 30 to 40 this year.

Dividend Start Value, 2017

One of my design methods is for each investment to contribute equal amounts of income I call income allocation. At the moment each stock should produce about 2.5% (100% / 40 stocks) of total portfolio income. Some of my older investments produce more income than this limit, but I believe they are better investments that will at least keep their dividends at a steady level, see Table 1.

Listed in Table 1, are all current investments beginning January first.

The "Div-2017" column is from POT historical dividend worksheet that calculates payment cycle; monthly, quarterly and the current dividend based on the last Ex-Dividend date. The "Div-Alloc" is the income allocation percent explained previously and should be 2.5% based on 40 individual income payers. I need to purchase more shares in the first four stocks in Table 1; they are only contributing 0.5% of my total income. The "Asset-Alloc" column is the asset allocation based on January 6th market value. The last column is the yield for each investment as of January 6th 2017.

Table 1: 50/50 portfolio (BDC and mREIT) Jan. 6, 2017

Description Symbol Div-2017 Div-Alloc Asset-Alloc Yield* <--- BDC Investments Listed Below ---> TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) $1.56 0.5% 0.6% 8.2% Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) $1.56 0.5% 0.5% 9.4% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) $1.14 0.5% 0.6% 8.1% Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) $1.80 0.5% 0.7% 7.7% Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) $0.75 1.4% 1.7% 8.8% Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) $1.40 1.5% 1.7% 8.9% Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) $1.60 1.7% 1.8% 9.6% Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) $1.28 1.8% 2.7% 6.9% Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) $1.60 2.2% 3.1% 7.5% Apollo Investment Corporation - (NASDAQ:AINV) $0.60 2.6% 2.7% 9.8% Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) $1.20 2.6% 2.5% 10.8% FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) $0.89 2.6% 3.1% 8.7% Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) $1.80 2.7% 2.9% 9.4% New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) $1.36 2.9% 3.2% 9.3% TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) $1.44 3.0% 3.7% 8.4% THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) $1.08 3.0% 3.0% 10.4% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) $1.44 3.2% 2.9% 11.5% Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) $1.24 3.3% 4.0% 8.6% Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) $1.36 3.5% 3.3% 11.1% Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) $1.52 4.0% 4.6% 9.0% 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (NYSEARCA:BDCL) $2.93 2.4% 1.8% 14.3% <--- mREIT Investments Listed Below ---> ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (NYSEARCA:MORL) $3.15 4.4% 2.3% 19.3% Ladder Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:LADR) $1.10 1.1% 1.4% 7.9% Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) $1.24 1.7% 1.5% 12.2% Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) $0.92 2.0% 2.3% 8.8% STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. S (NYSE:STWD) $1.92 2.1% 2.6% 8.6% Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) $0.84 2.5% 2.1% 12.2% New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) $0.96 2.5% 1.8% 14.4% AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) $2.16 2.6% 2.3% 11.4% CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS) $1.00 2.6% 2.1% 12.6% Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) $0.96 2.7% 2.5% 10.8% INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR) $1.60 2.8% 2.7% 10.7% PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (NYSE:PCI) $1.97 2.9% 3.1% 9.6% Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) $2.48 3.0% 3.8% 8.0% MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) $0.80 3.0% 3.1% 10.1% Apollo Commercial Real Estate F (NYSE:ARI) $1.84 3.5% 3.3% 10.8% Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) $1.20 3.5% 3.1% 11.7% AG Mortgage Investment Trust, I (NYSE:MITT) $1.90 3.6% 3.3% 11.0% Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) $2.50 3.6% 2.2% 16.8% New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) $1.84 3.8% 3.4% 11.5% Source: Yahoo Finance, POT3.4

Table 1 above lists the dividends per share I'm using for my projected total income. When I ran the POT historical dividend application, three out of the 40 stocks listed false dividends. It was because the special distributions can't be modeled. I could not determine the difference between a dividend increase and special dividend paid. I had to go back to the Historic Dividend worksheet and manually determine the difference. The three are listed below:

FDUS, where the yearly dividend calculated was $1.72 (special 0.04 + 0.39), but going back to the worksheet you can determine the value should be $1.56. The same for GBDC. Because of the special dividend, it gave a calculated value of $2.28 (special 0.25 + 0.32), but the actual yearly dividend should be $1.28. And LADR calculated a dividend of $1.84 (special 0.185 + 0.275), but the actual yearly dividend should be $1.10.

Another upgrade to the POT dividend worksheet was the variability of the monthly dividend for MORL. Each month out of a quarter varies greatly. I handled this by detecting the variability and averaged the three months to come up with a monthly dividend value. This gave the most recent monthly dividend I can use to calculate the full-year dividend.

There were other special dividend pay dates that occur in the same month; now the comment in the cell will display the ex-dividend date along with each payment. PCI was this type of stock for which it listed two ex-dividend dates in the same month. I was able to build a model to remove the special dividend to get to the core dividend value.

For my core projected dividend calculations I do not include special payments, because they are unpredictable. They provide a boost to my income at the end of the year.

Sort by Income Allocation

This is my actual projected yearly income bar chart of all my investments in the 50/50 portfolio. This year I started to sort all investments by income allocation to quickly determine the stocks that need their income level increased. I have also grouped the investments by asset type, BDCs on the left and mREITs to the right. For this chart I changed the actual dollar amounts to percentages for clarification of my income allocation strategy. In the actual POT application dollar amounts are displayed, but I might upgrade POT to produce this percentage chart in the future.

Chart 1: Yearly Projected Income Stream for 2017

I added the red notations to chart for clarification. As indicated on the bar chart, I need to add shares to TSLX, FDUS, PFLT and GSBD to bring them up to the 2.5% income level. I also need to add shares to any stocks under the red dashed horizontal arrow line. The vertical white dotted line separates the BDC stocks to the left and the mREIT stocks to the right. With this bar chart I can visually determine over allocation and under allocation. I have put the percentage income allocation in Table 1, but I find this bar chart most useful for a quick evaluation on who I need to purchase first.

New Year Income Projection

Chart 2 can be displayed by pressing the Income-Change ("Inc-Chg") button on the POT chart panel. This demonstrates a new feature to track the progress of income growth during the year.

I wanted to start off the year with a baseline of shares owned and anticipated dividends per share excluding any special dividends. This is what Table 1 column "Div-2017" indicates for the beginning of 2017. The chart displays each stock based on new shares added or a change in dividend value. The header in the chart shows the increased dividends to be added to the already known total income.

Chart 2: Income Change During The Year

NOTE: the increased shares and dividend change in Chart 2 is for demonstration only.

The POT software will populate the "January Div/Shr*" column with the historic dividend worksheet values only if the "January Div/Shr*" cells are blank. This new feature was an upgrade for the user to override the starting dividend and not have it automatically filled in.

The columns "January Div/Shr*" (forth column) and "January Shares" (fifth column) are set up initially at the beginning of the year as a baseline to monitor income growth. If new shares are added the "Share Total*" column receives the new total.

As shown in Chart 2, stock TSLX increased its shares by 100 giving a total of 300. This change added $156 to the yearly income stream.

Also notice stock PFLT had a dividend increase from $1.14 to $1.30 (demonstration only). The shares did not increase, but because of the dividend change the yearly income of $48 is added to the total income for the year.

If you want to look at your total yearly income including the new income, just press the Income-per-Year ("Inc/Year") button on the POT control panel.

Notice the "Historic PriceDate*" column (second column), the price listed for each stock cell is from December 31, 2016 and is automatically updated with a user selectable date. I always want to reset all my investment parameters to the last trading day of the previous year and monitor the yearly progress.

High Yield 2017 YTD (Year To Date)

The BDCs and mREITs started their advance February 2016 not knowing the election outcome. The fundamental shift in high-yield assets started well before the election. Now since the election the market is climbing once again and believes the new administration will be good for business and growth. This might occur and be good for BDC investments, but will take time before new policies take hold.

The beginning of 2017 is a continuation of the upward climb in high yield as displayed in Chart 3. This chart displays my actual YTD portfolio paper gains as of January 11, 2017. I'm still waiting for a pullback to purchase more income producing shares. Perhaps I do not have to wait long since this is the beginning of earnings season.

Chart 3: January 11th 2017 price gain since December 31st 2016

Conclusion

I like to make things simple when it comes to portfolio tracking. Developing the POT application I use each day gives me a simple way to compare each stock relative to each other and against the SP500 and the VIX to indicate market volatility. I have been expanding POT features dedicated to improving the visibility of my designed portfolio on a continuous base. I provide the POT application as a download link for anyone wanting to monitor their own portfolio during the day with a 15 minute delayed Yahoo quote. If you want to be notified for any future updates, click follow at the beginning of this article.

The features demonstrated in this article are included in the updated version of POT3.4. Updates are: 1) to change the historic date to move back five days for a valid open market, 2) dividend historic changes to allow for special dividends, 3) added initial shares to begin a new year. Note: The tracker was built using Microsoft Excel 2010, and the workbook may not be suitable on other platforms. The download link is a ZIP file located: Recreational POT (Portfolio Online Tracker).

I've been building this portfolio over the past few years concentrated on two asset classes. The first is business-oriented: BDCs that thrive in a bull market. The second is government-backed securities: mREITs that prosper in a bear market. The portfolio is self-generating with no new funds added since 2014.

I expect to withdraw funds from my IRA account and pay expenses in 2017. This year I have reached my FRA (full retirement age) and will have a mix of employment income, IRA income and Social Security. This is my retirement transition year, and I need to begin my paycheck replacement project. To tell the truth, I'm a little apprehensive in giving up collecting employment income for 46 continuous years. The time has come for me to get off the dependence of others and be self-sufficient.

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on managements ability to navigate economic conditions.