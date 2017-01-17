This REIT Cut Its Dividend, Now What?

IRET must complete the pivot by liquidating the other non-core assets, and closing the loop on a successful pivot program.

Last year, I decided to take a "flyer" on Investors Real Estate Trust (NASDAQ:IRET) as I explained that I was "recommending the company as a speculative REIT based on the possible 20% upside." My BUY thesis was centered on the argument that the market was not recognizing the evolution and transformation of the Midwest REIT.

Yesterday, I wrote a Forbes article on 3 REITs that have successfully "pivoted" to create shareholder value, and while IRET was not on that list, it is likely that the company will be on the "pivots that paid off" list in short order….

As I explained in my last IRET article:

IRET's goal is to become a ~100% pure play multifamily REIT; proceeds of non-core asset sales will be re-deployed into multifamily assets and other capital allocation strategies. IRET has gone from 69% multifamily.

At the time of my article (September 2016) IRET "announced the pending sale of $279 million of senior housing assets, which represents the exit from that business."

Since that time, IRET has closed on around 20% of the senior housing assets (~$42 million out of $279 million) and the balance is under contract and should close by April 2017. Following the completion of the senior housing disposition, IRET's remaining non-multifamily assets are primarily medical office buildings which could generate another $500 million to $575 million in sales.

As I referenced in my previous IRET article, the 50+ year old REIT (founded in 1970) offers investors an opportunity to own shares in a transformational alternative in which the pivot from a diversified platform to a simpler "pure play" operation could pay dividends…

Except There Must a Dividend Cut First

In my recent article, I also warned of a likely dividend cut:

Assuming IRET's AFFO declines (by our projections) in 2017, the company will be paying out more dividends than profits. Can IRET dig back out of the hole by acquiring, redeveloping, and remodeling buildings? Or will the company be forced to cut its dividend?

I warned investors and prospective investors:

In other words, a dividend cut would likely encourage selling that would result in price erosion.

On December 12th, IRET introduced a new regular dividend of $.07 per share ($.28 per year) and a special dividend of $.06 per share for Q3-17 (IREIT is not on a fiscal year calendar). This represents a 46% dividend cut from IRET's previous quarterly dividend of $.13 per share ($.52 per year).

It appears that Mr. Market was already prepared for the dividend cut as shares in IRET have actually increased a tad since my last article.

Even an activist attack by Jonathan Litt's firm, Land and Buildings, did not cause a "35% price erosion." Litt argued (in April 2016) that IRET's NAV was $4.40 per share, and at the time of the presentation, shares were valued at $6.87 - just $.02 per share below the current share price.

Litt did suggest a dividend cut was likely, as I did too; however, the cut did not cause investors to panic, perhaps because IRET is moving back up and in the midst of a pivot that's paying off!

The Pivot in Progress

As I explained, IRET's goal is to become a ~100% pure play multifamily REIT; proceeds of non-core asset sales will be re-deployed into multifamily assets and other capital allocation strategies. IRET has gone from 69% multifamily and healthcare to 94% multifamily and healthcare in the last 12 months:

Once the senior housing assets are sold (to the tenant), the remaining medical properties are medical office buildings. These MOB properties generate around $30 million of NOI annually and represent around 1.1 million square feet (1 million on-campus). We suspect that a REIT like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) or Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) would be logical buyers, and using a cap rate of 5.5%, this portfolio could fetch around $550 million.

As illustrated below, the goal is to become a 100% pure play Upper Midwest-focused multifamily REIT:

IRET's target markets show considerably low levels of unemployment versus the national average. The unemployment rate has always been a good, clear cyclical indicator highly correlated with real estate.

The average unemployment rate of IRET's target markets is 160 bps below the national average. North Dakota unemployment has remained low despite recent commodity market pullback because of an overall favorable business climate.

IRET's multifamily portfolio is located in fast-growing markets with higher-than-average household incomes and multiple demand drivers.

Continued structural supply constraints throughout the single-family housing market have resulted in a homeownership bottleneck, preserving a stable rental pool.

As IRET continues to recycle assets, the company will look to invest outside of its current footprint - Upper Midwest - and begin to expand further out into Pittsburgh and into Salt Lake City. This means that IRET will no longer be an Upper Midwestern-focused REIT but a Midwestern REIT.

This transformation is in progress and the transformation should be complete within the next 18 to 24 months. By broadening the company's geographic reach, the quality of the portfolio should improve and the overall diversification will provide significant clarity that the market is seeking.

Improving the Balance Sheet

As noted, IRET is on track to complete the sale of its senior housing assets, and the company has remaining $236 million under contract with deposits. This plus the previously announced sales of non-core properties in fiscal 2016 would mean IRET has received nearly $600 million of proceeds to fund apartment investments and improve financial flexibility.

IRET has repositioned its balance sheet by reducing cost of capital. As an example of this, the company redeemed the 8.25% Series A preferred stock for $29 million. This will eliminate $2.4 million a year in dividend payments.

At quarter-end, IRET's leverage, as reflected by net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA was 7x and the upcoming maturity schedule is manageable with approximately $110 million and $43 million of debt maturing in the remainder of fiscal 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Approximately $61 million of the company's mortgage debt is secured by properties currently held for sale, and these loans will be repaid when those properties are sold. Also subsequent to quarter-end, IRET put in place a new 10-year non-recourse $56 million mortgage loan with a fixed rate of 3.47% secured by the 71 France apartment community. This new mortgage loan was put in place at an estimated 66% loan to value.

IRET's leverage is still higher than most peers, and for that reason, we look at Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG), Independence Realty (NYSEMKT:IRT), and Preferred Apartment (NYSEMKT:APTS) as the most comparable peers.

The Latest Earnings

In the latest quarter, IRET reported net income available to shareholders of $8.7 million, as compared to net income of $13.8 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to gains on sales recorded in the comparable quarter of the prior year.

IRET reported funds from operations (or FFO) of $16.5 million or $0.12 per share, as compared to $8.1 million or $0.06 per share for the prior-year period. The increase in FFO per share was primarily due to the loss on extinguishment of debt and default interest that was recognized in the prior-year quarter.

IRET's net loss to shareholders was $15.8 million compared to net income of $15.4 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to an impairment charge during the period ending October 31, 2016.

FFO for the six-month period was $32.3 million or $0.24 per share, as compared to $30.1 million or $0.22 per share for the same period of the prior year. IRET updated its FFO guidance for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2017 to a range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share and unit, reflecting a $0.02 reduction at the top end of the range. This revision reflects the revised expectation for same-store NOI growth of between negative 3% to negative 1% for the year.

Could this be the bottom of the barrel?

This REIT Cut Its Dividend, Now What?

IRET is clearly pivoting and the question to ask is whether or not the company can now begin to grow. Recycling initiatives are underway and now it's up to the management team (internalized) to execute. The dividend cut is a "done deal" and the company's CEO explained the rational in more depth on the recent earnings call:

(The) 65% (AFFO payout ratio) appears pretty aggressive. I think what we tried to do was knowing that we were moving to a multifamily company, we wanted a CapEx policy which is related to AFFO, of course, that is more consistent with our peers. And if you look to our peer group, they range anywhere from 70% to 80% payout AFFO to dividend relationship. And so I think that would be a little bit more consistent with how we are looking at AFFO going forward, if that helps.

Here's how IRET's current dividend yield compares with the peer group:

It's funny, one of my favorite lines is that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised" and maybe that also applies to IRET's dividend cut. In other words, there's no confusion now as to whether IRET will cut its dividend… it's a done deal.

What about P/FFO:

As you can see, IRET's P/FFO multiple is 12.x and the closest peers - Independence Realty (IRT) and Preferred Apartments (APTS) - are trading at 115.x and 10.7x respectively.

Arguably, IRET is still a small-cap REIT and shares are going to trade more sporadically than the larger cap peers:

But remember, IRET is recycling and around 25% of the portfolio consists of MOB assets….

We all know that MOBs fetch a lot more than Upper Midwest apartment communities, and this means there is substantial value than can be unlocked and then redeployed into core market assets. IRET is internally managed, and unlike the closest peers (BRG and APTS), the company is 100% focused on one asset class with a stronger alignment of interests with investors.

Summing it Up: Although the dividend cut is done, we still see execution risk as the biggest risk with IRET. The company must successfully close on the Senior Housing portfolio and then redeploy the proceeds into high-quality multifamily properties. In addition, IRET must complete the pivot by liquidating the other non-core assets, closing the loop on a successful pivot program. The transformation is around 50% done, and we believe that investors will be rewarded in due time…

How long? We are looking at IRET as a minimal two-year hold. We were hoping to see a pullback with the dividend cut, but that seemed to be priced-in already. IRET is eliminating the elements of uncertainty, and we believe that investors will benefit as the pivot pays off…. we're maintaining a BUY (remember it's a "speculative BUY").

