Gold: Let The Bear Hunt Begin

Last Thursday gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) rocketed above $1,200/oz, but was unable to close the day above this level. The bears have been vocal all week about how the failure at $1,200/oz was supposedly an ominous sign, but there's been considerably less chatter the past 12 hours. Typically once an important support level in a market is broken, this level becomes the new resistance. The bears were anticipating $1,200/oz would provide a ceiling for gold, as it provided strong support during February, March and May. Unfortunately the bears' thesis has been squashed as of this afternoon, and they are going to need to work overtime tonight to attempt to subdue this rally.

The plethora of bears present in my recent article was music to my ears, especially as I was doing them a courtesy. I simply warned those that were bearish we were heading for $1,200/oz, and the sentiment picture was conducive of limited resistance there. Instead of thanking me for my polite warning, the below bears clawed back with insults, even calling us gold longs 'amateurs'. Not surprisingly these same bears have been very quiet the past 24 hours, and are likely going to need a change of shorts.

The bears spent most of December laying out their simple thesis for lower gold prices, but unfortunately this thesis has some serious dents in it since. I will summarize their arguments below:

Gold is stuck under resistance at $1,200/oz.

A stronger US Dollar will keep a lid on the gold price.

Being bearish on gold is a contrarian trade.

Unfortunately for the bears, these arguments are becoming less relevant each day. Let's begin with gold being stuck under resistance at $1,200/oz.

Gold and $1,200/oz

As we can see from the below chart, gold soared 2% in less than 18 hours, and made its first attempt at $1,200/oz last Thursday. The bears were able to defend $1,200/oz, and held gold below there for the close. This did not worry me in the slightest, and I posted the following comments regarding this:

In addition to being locked in a downtrend, gold is flirting with resistance at $1,200/oz. I do not believe this resistance to be as scary as the bears are making it out to be, and am very impressed by the bulls' efforts this week. The bears should have been able to cause a massive reversal off this level, but their best efforts were thwarted by the bulls. It's difficult to say what will happen next, but I'm impressed that the bulls managed to close gold where they did. Despite there being less bullish sentiment, the bulls fighting in this battle have shown up with heavy hooves.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Thus far the bulls have come out swinging during holiday trading, and have caught the sleeping bears off guard. Gold has been holding above $1,200/oz for the past 24 hours, and any dips have been very shallow. The close Monday was a very important development for the bulls, and the bears' thin ice is getting thinner each hour. With the $1,200/oz resistance currently no longer existent, it's time for the perma-bears to learn a valuable lesson. As we can see from the above chart, the current test of $1,200/oz is much more controlled, and trading in a much tighter base. Due to this, I am much more confident in the current break above $1,200/oz.

A Stronger US Dollar Will Keep A Lid On The Gold Price

The bears have been rambling on about the US Dollar the past few weeks, but seem to be completely ignoring gold's change of character. The US Dollar has experienced a minor correction since mid December, but gold has staged a fierce rally from its $1,120/oz lows. Even Monday when the US Dollar posted a slight gain on the day, the price of gold made yet another impressive advance. The lid on the gold price the bears discussed has some holes in it, and they're going to need more than a strong US Dollar to save them.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Being Bearish On Gold Is A Contrarian Trade

This has been one of my favorite arguments by the bears, as it's completely untrue, and a figment of their imagination. Bullish sentiment on gold reached its lowest levels in history in December, and we've only seen limited bulls return to the market since. Bullish sentiment currently sits at 34% as of Monday's close, and has only been inching higher each day. Last week we even saw bullish sentiment drop despite a rise in the gold price, which is an extremely rare occurrence for any market. This made me more bullish on the metal, as it showed that a handful of the bulls that are participating in this rally were quite skittish.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

I have built charts of Daily Sentiment Index data for several markets to help my readers visualize what sentiment in different asset classes looks like. In addition to this, I have added my own custom moving averages to allow readers to understand how I get my buy and sell signals from this data. The idea behind this is that I can supplement my technical analysis with sentiment analysis. Being a trend follower, I place significant importance on the current trend in a market. The downtrend in gold sentiment between September and November was of concern to me, and was a reason I was not aggressive in the metal. Fortunately for gold bugs, we saw this trend come to a screeching halt in mid December. This prompted me to take a long position in gold, and move to my heaviest net long position in gold miners since February of last year. A more thorough analysis of this buy signal can be found in this article "Gold: Rare Sentiment Reading Points To Higher Prices".

Taking a look at the above sentiment chart, there is little solace for the bears. Bullish sentiment (white line) has broken out above all of its moving averages, and has a similar look to early 2016. This was not a time one wanted to be bearish, as the bulls had ground bear for dinner for most of Q2. Typically new uptrends in sentiment find support at their 21-day moving average (red line), and the 21-day moving average for sentiment currently sits at 19% bulls. This was a level that the bulls could not break out above for nearly 35 trading days in Q4, therefore support here would be very bullish.

In addition to my Sentiment Trend chart being in bullish alignment, the reading itself is in very bearish territory. The fact that we are 8% off the lows in gold yet we have significantly more bears than bulls is not what the bears want to see. There are still many more bulls to be converted, and this is nowhere the contrarian signal to short they're looking for. I place the most emphasis on the trend of sentiment and its moving averages, and we are in bull mode for both based on the above chart. Not only is bullish sentiment trending higher, but the moving averages are also trending higher. The bulls are fighting a losing battle and should tread carefully going forward.

Technical Outlook & Summary

So what does Monday's move do to the bears' thesis? To put it as kindly as possible, it's certainly not looking pretty for them. A close above $1,200/oz was the bears' first of two aces in the hole, and every day we stay above $1,200 erodes their bear case further. Fortunately the bears do have a line of defense at $1,270/oz, which could be a road-block at first test for the bulls. Not only does the 200-day moving average sit here, but the down-trend resistance also comes in at this level. If we can get to $1,270/oz, the bears have a chance to make a final stand to thwart a new bull market in gold. Having said that, if their effort is anything like that of their $1,200/oz defense, they might as well quit while they're behind.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the bears may have potential for an orchestrated road block at $1,270/oz, there is a large gap between $1,200/oz and $1,270/oz. This is not a place a place to be short one of the most volatile asset classes in the world, especially as there's no guarantee $1,270/oz will be defended. I expect that the bears will now begin citing $1,270/oz as resistance, as it's easier to be stubborn than admit to being wrong. One of my favorite quotes by Ed Seykota was as follows:

"It can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right".

I believe this relates to the bears at this juncture that are not willing to change when the story changes. No, gold has not escaped its downtrend yet, but it is now back above major support. For those that were shorting against $1,200/oz, now is the time to re-assess this trade and make adjustments accordingly.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Another chart that should worry the bears is the recent bullish cross-over we got in gold. The 20-day moving average (light blue line) crossed up through the 50-day moving average (blue line) on Thursday, and this is often a sign of a trend change. As we can see from the most recent bearish cross-over, this spelled big trouble for the bulls. The cross-over came in late August, and was a sign to lighten up on long positions. While gold did make a modest reversal off of $1,250/oz, the moving averages were not able to cross-over which was a lack of confirmation for a trend change.

So how am I positioning myself?

Due to gold currently remaining in a downtrend, I am not allowed to go long a full position on the metal. While I am bullish on gold, I am forced to hold only a half position in gold until it breaks above its 200-day moving average. I am long a half position on gold due to my Sentiment Trend system being in bull mode, but cannot exceed this size until the 200-day moving average is breached on a close. The 200-day moving average currently sits at $1,270/oz, and I will watch this level closely to confirm a new bull market is in place.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Having said that, my positioning in gold miners is much more aggressive. I am currently 46% long mining stocks across my accounts, and at my largest position in over 5 years. I was 44% net long in February of last year, but have exceeded this and am 46% long currently. The Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has already broken out of its descending channel, and is leading gold by a wide margin. This is typically a very bullish sign, and this is why my positioning in the miners is much more aggressive. As we can see from the below chart of the GDX, the bears have limited outs left. The GDX has broken out above its descending channel, it's holding above $22.50, and it's been finding support at the top of its descending channel on any weakness. The fact that it's basing in a 5% range after a 20% rally is extremely bullish, and the bears cannot afford to allow the bulls to take out last week's highs.

Bullish sentiment on gold remains in bearish territory despite the bulls regaining momentum since the start of 2017. The longer gold stays above $1,200/oz, the less chance the bears have of protecting their fragile short positions. Despite the rally over the past 3 weeks, I am not taking profits and am holding for higher prices. I prefer to hold miners which I believe to be the 'best in breed' over the index, which is why I'm not long the GDX.

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

For full transparency I have displayed my main two accounts above to show my money is where my mouth is.

My top 3 weighted mining positions in no particular order are:

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MRLDF, TORXF, BTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.