Get In Shape And Get Your Portfolio Growing With Nautilus

Growth companies tend to be priced at high valuations and multiples, but Nautilus is currently cheap for their rate of growth and profitability.

Nautilus is a $500 million company that produces health and fitness products and is growing revenue at 16% per year.

A new year brings New Year's resolutions to lose weight. It's the time of year when everyone is looking for gym to join or shopping for fitness equipment. When you think of treadmills and home gyms does the name Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) come to mind? Probably not unless you are a fitness guru or a gym owner. It is more likely you recognize the brands Nautilus owns such as Bowflex, Schwinn Fitness, and Octane Fitness.

Nautilus is a $500 million market cap company that develops and markets cardio machines, home gyms, and free weights. The company is on track to report 6 straight years of revenue growth for a compound annual growth rate of 16%. Given that kind of growth, I would expect the stock to trade at a high P/E multiple but Nautilus currently trades at a reasonable 14.63x earnings. The stock has returned 788% the past 5 years and the market is currently presenting an enticing opportunity to buy shares with about 29% upside to fair value.

Here are three reasons why I added Nautilus to my portfolio early in this new year.

1) U.S. Trend for Improving Health and Fitness

88% of Nautilus' sales come from the U.S. market. We know obesity is a major health concern in the United States and the data speaks for itself.

Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 2009-2010 More than 2 in 3 adults are considered to be overweight or obese.

More than 1 in 3 adults are considered to be obese.

More than 1 in 20 adults are considered to have extreme obesity.

About one-third of children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 are considered to be overweight or obese.

More than 1 in 6 children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 are considered to be obese.

Source: National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

The good news is Americans are becoming more focused on their health. In terms of eating better, just look at the struggles of the fast food industry as consumers have turned to healthier alternatives. The successful $5 foot long campaign at Subway (while it lasted) provided a lower calorie alternative to McDonald's Big Mac or Burger King's Whopper. Restaurants are increasingly offering more salads and healthier menu options. Organic produce has become increasingly popular despite the debate over any actual nutritional health benefit to eating organic.

In terms of exercise, I have witnessed the growth in my own community. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), Snap Fitness, Anytime Fitness, and Gold's Gym are just a few of the gyms that have likely expanded into your area as well. Crossfit is another fitness phenomenon that remains very popular, in part, due to the camaraderie of the gym members keeping them coming back for more pain.

Other than Planet Fitness, the majority of these gyms are private companies which means it is difficult to invest in this growth.

Nautilus, on the other hand, is a public company that can benefit from the fitness trend but isn't in fierce competition for enrolling and retaining members due to the minimal barriers to entry for opening a gym.

Nautilus is also not a brick-and-mortar retailer like GNC (NYSE:GNC) or Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) that is facing the secular decline of retail stores due to online shopping. I am avoiding these types of retailers as are most investors based on the stock charts.

56% of Nautilus' sales comes from directly marketing to consumers through television ads, catalogs, and the Internet. The remaining sales come from their retail channels which include sporting good specialty stores Academy Sports & Outdoors and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). Nautilus products can also be purchased from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Data from the CDC below shows a trend of improving aerobic activity and muscle strengthening across all age groups.

Source: CDC

Most importantly, the 18-44 year age group has improved from 19% meeting the guidelines to 27%. With the younger demographic focusing more on physical fitness from a young age it is likely this becomes a part of their lifestyle and routine. These trends should provide an opportunity for Nautilus to continue growing their sales over the long-term.

2) Growth At A Reasonable Price

The problem with buying a growth company is it can be hard to determine a fair price to pay for the shares. For valuation purposes, one of the easiest methods is to use multiples such as price-to-earnings (P/E, price-to-book (P/B), or enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA).

Relative Value

The P/E multiple is not a perfect valuation tool because it can often make a great growth story look overvalued as described in this article. The multiples can give us a good place to start in determining relative value to peers.

The comparison below shows a relative value comparison between Nautilus and the 50 closest companies by market cap in the "leisure time" industry of the Russell 2000.

On a P/E basis, Nautilus' P/E of 14.63x looks well below the average, although the average is skewed by companies with low or negative earnings. The EV/EBITDA also looks attractive at 8.7x compared to an average of 18.44x.

In the top right section, the 1 year revenue growth and ROE (the blue dot) versus the comps (organge dot) are well above the median indicating the company is growing revenue at a faster and more profitable rate than the comps.

Source: Bloomberg

Free Cash Flow Valuation

The income statement shows consistent growth in revenue since 2010 and improving operating margins which leads to a more profitable company. Using these trends and management's expectation for growth, I created a free cash model to value the company.

Source: Nautilus September 2016 Investor Presentation

Management is targeting 10-12% revenue growth over the next 3 to 5 years and operating income margins of 11-15%. They plan to achieve this through a combination of new products, expanding outside of the U.S. market, and acquisitions. I modeled a more conservative approach based on the low end of their target and also a more optimistic model assuming the high end of these ranges.

The free cash flow to the firm model I use is a valuation model you can learn about here.

The conservative model on the left assumes operating margins of 11% and a revenue growth rate of 10%.

The optimistic model on the right assumes a growth rate of 12% and operating margins slowly improve to 15% in the terminal stage.

For both models I assumed depreciation and capital expenditures grow at the rate of 2% a year using estimated FY 2016 numbers as the base. Their change in working capital is typically very small so I kept that value constant at around the 5 year average of $3 million.

I used a weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, of 9.7% to discount the cash flows. This is based on 91.2% weighting for equity at a cost of 10.4% and a weighting of 8.8% for debt outstanding at a cost of 2.1%.

For the terminal stage, I assumed the company will grow at 2.5% in perpetuity based on long-term GDP growth assumptions.

A 2% difference in revenue and 4% difference in operating margins leads to a wide range of outcomes at $16.95 (conservative model) or $25.04 (optimistic model). It is possible the company doesn't achieve either of these outcomes but management's proven track record of growing sales and improving profitability the past 5 years makes me more comfortable the trend will continue.

If I assign equal probabilities of these outcomes, or alternatively, take an average of these two values I see fair value at $21. This would indicate about 29% upside from Friday's close of $16.25.

Risks to the model include an economic downturn or an unexpected decline in demand for their products which would cause a decline in profit margins. Likewise, the company could outperform and continue growing at a pace above 12% for a longer period than the next four years which would increase the valuation.

3) Trading Near a Key Support Level

I don't base any of my investments solely on technical analysis but I feel much better about my entry point when there is some support from the chart.

Source: Bloomberg

The chart shows $16 as a recent support level meaning that buyers came back into the market creating buying pressure to keep the price above $16. In November, the share price briefly fell below $16 for a matter of days then reversed course and rose all the way back to $19.55 before the recent tumble.

The bottom panel of the chart shows the relative strength index (RSI) which indicates when a stock is oversold or overbought. The green section in October and November of last year shows the stock was overbought with an RSI below 30. The RSI currently stands at 34.5 which is very close to oversold levels. We can see the stock tends to bottom out when the RSI reaches these levels as it did in June and November of last year.

The share price recently fell 13% on January 9th as D.A. Davidson & CO analyst Andrew Burns downgraded Nautilus from buy to neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20 within the next year.

There are 8 analysts covering Nautilus with 4 recommending a buy and the other 4 with neutral ratings. The average target price is $23.42.

The market is providing an opportunity that will be short-lived based on one analyst's rating change and even his 1 year price target is well above the current share price.

Screening for Nautilus

For readers interested in how I screened for Nautilus it is quite simple. I am looking for profitable small-cap companies that are consistently growing revenue.

I found Nautilus by first screening for companies in the Russell 2000 Consumer Discretionary index. This index is a sub-index of the overall Russell 2000 and includes 333 companies. I then screened for companies with a 5 year revenue CAGR of more than 5%. The U.S. economy is growing at about a 2% rate of GDP growth so I want to find companies growing at more than double that rate.

In terms of profitability, I am looking for companies with greater than 10% return on equity. I want to see ROE greater than 10% since the weighted cost of capital for a small-cap company is likely around 10%. A company earning less than their cost of capital is not adding value to my investment.

The last screening criteria is to determine if the company is trading at a reasonable price. I screened for companies trading at a P/E under 20x. This process lowered the number of companies to compare from 333 to 32.

Conclusion

Even in a market that is nearing all time highs, it is still possible to find value you if you know where to look. It doesn't have to be complicated and screening out companies that don't meet your expectations of growth and profitability is a good place to start. That's how I found Nautilus.

This stock is priced cheaply for the growth potential. Even if the economy were to take a turn for the worse, the company is well positioned with $59 million cash on hand and only $68 million in debt. Will a downturn in the economy change the trend for better health and fitness in the U.S.? No. Consumers may reduce spending on gyms and fitness equipment temporarily but this will not change the long-term trend.

I bought shares last week at $15.90. If you are looking for a small-cap growth company in the consumer discretionary space, Nautilus is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.