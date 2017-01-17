Global Equities May Be Cooling Off, But There Are Still Opportunities

For example, both Brazil and Russia have seen their equity markets fall considerably in recent years, and are both now seeing a reversal in sentiment, building the bullish case.

Although global equities have seen an incredibly strong run higher the last few months, things may be cooling off over the next few months. The market resides near all-time highs and just below record highs on some of my proprietary indicators. While my bullishness is measured, there are a number of markets that still look extremely attractive on a relative basis, warranting investment consideration right now.

The chart below looks at global equities relative to the U.S. 10-Y bond. A proxy for this indicator is Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) over iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA:IEF). As can be seen, this indicator peaked in late-2007, and is still a decent way from recapturing such highs. The benefit of this indicator is that it accounts for the true strength of global equities. Low interest rates worldwide the past few years pushed both stock and bond prices higher.

Looking at assets on a nominal basis then can be misleading, creating the need for a ratio indicator such as this. The current market is trading near the upper range of its 2+ year consolidation. Breaking out of the current range will most likely require solid economic fundamentals. For example, rising demand could lead to stronger global trade. Trade would thus push commodity prices higher and thus put an end to the deflation spiral that has been in place since the financial crisis. We are currently in a "show me" phase though, where the new global populist movement needs to prove it knows what's best for the average citizen.

While global equity markets may consolidate in the coming months, there are still a number of beaten-up countries that could stand to gain from global reflation. The first is Russia, represented by the indicator VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) over VT. Since 2011, Russian equities have been in a steady downtrend relative to the rest of the world. This has been a consequence of both declining commodity prices, as well as tension with the West over Russia's dealings in Asia and the Middle East.

Those two major themes, however, are reversing and so too is RSX. The relative pair has formed a nice bottoming pattern the past few years and now looks to be on a trend higher. Energy prices found a bottom in 2016 as OPEC and non-OPEC countries agreed to production limits. Similarly, many analysts believe the supply/demand imbalance will swing more in favor of higher energy prices in the coming years.

Moreover, with President-elect Trump in the White House, there are expectations that he will look to form an alliance with Vladimir Putin and Russia to help better control the Middle East. This alliance could lead to better relations with the West as a whole and thus reduce sanctions, driving the country's cost of capital lower.

Similarly, Brazil looks to benefit from both higher energy prices and a better geopolitical climate. Rising energy prices are increasing state revenues in Brazil, potentially alleviating the country's deep fiscal deficit. Additionally, with Socialist Leader Dilma Rousseff now out of power, more free market principles may come into play, meaning entitlement spending and government welfare programs won't eat into the abundance of potential revenue that higher commodity prices could bring.

Like Russia, Brazilian equities have underperformed global markets since 2011. The indicator below shows iShares MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:EWZ) over VT. Brazilian equities bottomed in 2016 amid all of the positive aforementioned news, including the impeachment of Rousseff. If the elevated inflation cycle in the country can continue to abate, leading to lower asset volatility, investors may again flock to Brazilian assets.

While global equities as a whole look stretched, we do not look to be on the edge of a cliff. In fact, global equities look to be in a solid uptrend, which could continue for the next few years. Assuming my thesis is correct, it is prudent to invest in the areas that stand to do the best in a reflationary cycle. Those areas have been identified as both Russian and Brazilian equities. Both markets have been extremely out of favor for both economic and geopolitical factors the past few years, but are seeing those situations reverse currently.

As always, you can initiate this trade using pairs, by buying RSX and EWZ, and selling an equal dollar amount of VT. Additionally, you can also make a general call on global equities, going long VT and shorting IEF. In either case, there are many reasons to be bullish. The reflationary trade is a cycle, leading to potentially large profits for those willing to ride the trend higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.