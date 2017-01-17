Valeant: Why The Dendreon Sale Changes Everything

For those who have been following us in our recommendation in Valeant (NYSE:VRX) you know that we have been pointing out things that even analysts on Wall Street are missing. For example, we were the first to point out that Valeant increased their R&D active programs by 45%. It wasn't until this week that Valeant, during the 35th annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference did a Fiction vs Fact rebuttal where they clarified their position on research.



Today we want to focus our attention on the Dendreon sale and explain why in particular that sale is a game changer for Valeant. Again we will point out details that none of the writers on Seeking Alpha, the analysts on Wall Street are mentioning or even Valeant themselves mentioned.

Valeant's toxic asset sales

Let's start with this piece from Max Nisen, a Bloomberg Article which he wrote back in May 18, 2017. It was named Valeant's Toxic Asset Sale. It said the following:

"The list of possible divestitures is not exactly a string of pearls.

Obagi Medical Products, an apparently struggling dermatology business Valeant acquired for about $375 million in 2013, is said to be on the block. So is Provenge, a prostate-cancer vaccine it bought from Dendreon early last year as part of a $495 million deal. Drugs acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last year might also go. Those include two heart treatments, the prices of which Valeant raised massively, drawing widespread criticism."

In this article, Max Nisen was arguing that Obagi, Provenge, Nitropress and Isuprel were on the block for sale and that the $1 billion dollar mark Valeant was trying to get was wishful thinking. Well, Valeant proved them wrong by selling Provenge for $820 million.

What nobody is talking about

From the company presentation we know that Dendreon was acquired for $495 million and that it was contributing roughly $117 million in profits per year. But what nobody is pointing out is that the sale of Dendreon is occurring almost a year later. In fact the transfer is occurring during the 2nd quarter of 2017. Basically, if Valeant would have sold Dendreon in May of last year for the same $820 million it would have lost an additional $88 million in profits. So you can basically add that $88 million and say that Valeant sold Dendreon for $908 million. That's almost the $1 billion Valeant wanted for all four assets it had for sale. That's the same price the author called wishful thinking.

The second thing nobody is talking about is that Dendreon had a finite patent that was expiring in 2018. This means generic substitutions could start hitting the market at some point next year. To say that Valeant was a genius by selling an asset with a 1 year patent protection for a $325 million profit and one year later than expected is an understatement.

Source: Company 2nd quarter earnings

Valeant was negotiating from a distressed position:

Valeant traded $65 million in profits from its skincare brands and $117 in profits in its almost patent expired Dendreon for a total of $2,120 million. Or an average valuation of 11.64x Ebitda. Considering Valeant was distressed and negotiating from a position of weakness this gives us much confidence that after closing these deals Valeant will be able to be more opportunistic going forward. Also with these deals Valeant has bought itself time to restructure its operations till 2019 as cash on hand should be sufficient for all amortization payments. Going forward Valeant is no longer a distressed seller. They just needed the first deals to close to shome some strength.

Conclusion

We believe as long as compelling offers are brought to the table Valeant has anything on the table for sale. On a valuation basis, as we mentioned on our article explaining why Valeant missed revenue expectations by $3b. We see Valeant maintaining a constant $35b Enterprise Value. Currently most of the value is locked up in debt. As more deals are announced, we believe market cap will go up as debt goes down. We recommend investors to gain exposure to Valeant via January 2018 puts with a $20 strike price. For detailed instructions of the trade visit our article previously mentioned in this article. (Why Valeant missed revenue expectations by $3b)

For more trade ideas look on how to make up to 9.8% on Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, VRX, SGYP, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.