Stella-Jones Poor Q4 Ahead

Stella-Jones TSX:SJ or (OTC:STLJF) is a Canadian-based leader in pressure treated wood products. SJ supplies railroads with

railway ties and utilities with utility poles. It also works in residential treated lumber and industrial products. These are generally stable businesses with not a lot of variation in orders from year to year. Though there has been organic growth, Stella-Jones has grown primarily through the acquisition of small regional companies into its North American distribution network. The synergies have been as substantial as the list of acquisitions.

Image from Annual Report

On Friday January 13th, Stella-Jones released news of lower than expected earnings. The share price opened Monday, January16th at $38.00, an 11% decrease from Friday's close of $42.69. Within half of an hour, shares had rebounded to $39, lowering the loss to around 8%.

Chart From Morningstar

In recent quarterly conference calls, management set expectations that earnings over the next couple of quarters would be weaker than usual. Last quarter earnings were up 16.1%, though railway tie sales were down 7% and utility pole sales down 6.2%.

Management clearly communicated that sales were expected to be lower, however this press release definitely gives new information. As of last quarter they expected to be "still on course with annual targets" and other statements were made such as, "We are confident of ongoing steady demand in core products" related to the pole segment and "We expect a gradual return to normal demand in 2017" related to the utility pole segment (quotes from Q3 conference call).

Now, with the new update on the fourth quarter results, Stella-Jones is "currently anticipating sales in the range of $340.0-$342.0 million, compared with $357.5 million last year, while operating income is expected to be between $27.0 and $29.0 million, versus $48.3 million a year ago."

The press release continues regarding the annual expectations:

"The year 2016 will mark the sixteenth consecutive year of sales and net income growth for Stella-Jones. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated sales are expected to show a year-over-year increase of nearly 18.0%, reaching close to $1.84 billion, while operating income should be between $232.0 and $234.0 million, up from $220.1 million last year."

The explanation of the change from the press release is:

"The year-over-year decrease in sales and profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016 was primarily driven by lower railway tie demand at the end of the year, as anticipated in management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter of 2016. For the current fiscal year, total sales and operating margins are expected to remain comparable to 2016, assuming stable currencies."

In the TD Action News, TD reports that "Although we continue to like SJ's positioning and long-term potential, we remain very cautious around the near- to medium-term outlook, particularly for Railway Ties. We maintain our HOLD recommendation." TD has lowered their price target from $50 to $43 on this news.

RBC Capital Markets has also lowered their price target from $50 to $42. Eight analysts cover the stock and I am sure we will receive more price target drops and maybe even some downgrades, though

My current ACB is $42.51, very close to Friday's closing price. I also have a put for April at $46 with an ACB of $41.94 for the same number of shares as I currently hold. With the expectation of being put the shares in April, I am considering selling these shares later in the week, booking the small loss, and then holding the shares I will likely receive in April. This strategy gives me a tax loss worth several times the small dividend payment I would lose, but does not account for any share price recovery. On the other hand, for a patient long-term investor, this could be an attractive entry point on news that was essentially already known, in a company that has ties to infrastructure and will benefit from a stronger economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STLJF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.