AGNC Investment's Q4 2016 Income Statement And EPS Projection - Part 3

AGNC’s quarterly results are mainly a result of the notable negative relationship between fixed-rate agency MBS prices and most derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016.

With that being said, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, MBS prices partially rebounded from mid-December lows.

This is due to the fact most 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons had severe price decreases during the fourth quarter of 2016.

I am projecting AGNC will report a material net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities for the fourth quarter of 2016 (material loss for MTGE and NLY as well).

Author's Note: PART 3 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 and PART 2 which were discussed in previous publications. Please see PART 1 and PART 2 of this article for a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income") for the fourth quarter of 2016 regarding the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; 3) gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net; and 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net (including four "sub-accounts"). PART 2 also discussed AGNC's projected net income and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. PART 1 and PART 2 help lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 3. The links to PART 1 and PART 2 are provided below:

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Q4 2016 Income Statement Projection - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Q4 2016 Income Statement and EPS Projection - Part 2

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 3 of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016 regarding the following account: 5) "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net". PART 3 will also discuss AGNC's projected other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI/(OCL)) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. For readers who just want the summarized account projection, I would suggest to scroll down to the"Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the article.

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the fourth quarter of 2016, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 2) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 3) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 4) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC). In particular, PART 3 provides a discussion of fixed-rate agency MBS price movements which all of the sector peers listed above are currently heavily invested in. In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least at modest portion of each company's MBS portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (also typically having higher durations): 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT); 6) MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

5) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net:

- Estimate of ($1.26) Billion; Range ($1.51) - ($1.01) Billion

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "5" in Tables 8 and 9 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Projecting AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account is an analysis that includes several assumptions and variables that need to be taken into consideration. Since this account is the summation of the quarterly unrealized valuation changes within AGNC's MBS portfolio (by far the largest asset class on the company's balance sheet), a wider projection range should be accompanied with this specific account. The same assumptions used within AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account (see PART 1 of article) and gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account (regarding the company's TBA MBS position; see PART 2 of article) will be applied when analyzing this account.

Prior to performing an account projection analysis, let us first analyze the fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2016. Using Table 6 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 7) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements. By doing so, this will help readers understand how I come up with my projected valuations discussed later in the article.

Table 6 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [ Thomson Reuters])

Table 6 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2016. It breaks out these agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. As of 9/30/2016, AGNC's Ginnie Mae holdings accounted for less than 1% of the company's MBS portfolio (excluding TBA MBS positions). As such, Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 6 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC's books ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. AGNC holds an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 6 above.

From the information provided in Table 6, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons. It should also be noted AGNC continually changes the company's MBS portfolio in any given quarter. As such, I must determine specific purchase and sale assumptions towards the end of my account projection analysis.

Using Table 6 above as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the fourth quarter regarding a few of the coupon rates where AGNC held a material MBS balance as of 9/30/2016. The cumulative quarterly net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 6 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2016, a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price decrease of (3.46), (2.56), (1.32), and (0.69) to settle its price at 100.09, 102.44, 104.09, and 102.38, respectively. As such, a material price decrease occurred on the 2.5%, 3.0%, and 3.5% coupons while a modest price decrease occurred on the 4.0% coupon.

When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS had slight differences in weekly (hence cumulative quarterly) price valuations across the same coupons. The minor price fluctuations between the two types of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS only had a minor impact on differing net valuations. Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2016, let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 7 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q4 2016)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 6])

Table 7 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2016. It breaks out these MBS holdings by GSE as well. As stated earlier, AGNC's Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and are excluded from this table. Table 7 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons on AGNC's books ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. AGNC holds an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 7 above. From the information provided in Table 7, a valuation gain (loss) can be calculated which is broken down by the various coupons.

Using Table 7 above as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the fourth quarter regarding a few of the coupon rates where AGNC held a material MBS balance as of 9/30/2016. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2016, a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative quarterly price decrease of (4.66), (3.09), (2.32), and (2.08) to settle its price at 99.31, 102.44, 105.06, and 107.44, respectively. As such, a material price decrease occurred on all coupons with more severe price decreases occurring within the lower coupons.

However, it should also be noted that MBS prices across all coupons and maturities listed above experienced a minor-modest "bounce back" during the last two weeks of the quarter. As such, I believe sector quarterly results will not be as "dire" as the various variables at play indicated during mid-December (for instance as of 12/16/2016).

When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS had slight differences in weekly (hence cumulative quarterly) price valuations across the same coupons. The minor price fluctuations between the two types of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS only had a minor impact on differing net valuations. Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the fourth quarter of 2016, let us take a look at how I believe these price movements impacted AGNC's MBS portfolio.

I am projecting an "initial" net valuation loss of ($1.12) billion on AGNC's 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings for the fourth quarter of 2016. However, as stated earlier, several other adjustments need to be performed within AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account before a final projection can be made. Since AGNC had a proportion of the company's fixed-rate agency MBS holdings within "specified pools" (prepayment protected MBS; mainly through the Home Affordable Refinance Program ("HARP") and low-loan balance ("LLB") securities), a quarterly valuation adjustment needs to be calculated. Through a detailed calculation that will be omitted from this particular article (beyond a "free to the public" article), I am projecting AGNC had an additional net valuation loss of ($225) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 in regards to the company's specified pools. Due to the fact long-term interest/mortgage rates as of 9/30/2016 remained near historical lows, the premiums associated with HARP and LLB securities remained elevated to start the fourth quarter of 2016. When these two figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC had a net valuation loss of ($1.34) billion on the company's 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio.

In addition, through a detailed calculation that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC had a net valuation loss of ($35) million during the fourth quarter of 2016 in regards to the following MBS holdings: 1) 20-year fixed-rate; 2) collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMO"); 3) adjustable-rate mortgages ("ARM"); 4) credit risk transfers ("CRT"); and 5) AAA non-agency.

Also, when considering the impacts of an assumed partial conversion of AGNC's net long TBA MBS position and the company's realignment of its MBS portfolio throughout the quarter, I am projecting a net valuation gain adjustment of $40 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 (change in leverage).

Therefore, when all the figures stated above are combined, I am projecting a total net valuation loss of ($1.34) billion (rounded) on AGNC's MBS portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2016. This figure is PRIOR to all sold MBS being reversed out in the current quarter. As such, the final calculation within AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account is the quarterly reversal of the company's MBS sales shown in Table 8 below. Remember, all MBS sales have already been accounted for within AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account (discussed in PART 1 of the article).

Table 8- AGNC Quarterly Unrealized Gain (Loss) on AFS Securities, Net Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 8 above shows AGNC's projected total net valuation loss of ($1.34) billion on the company's MBS portfolio (see red reference "AB" in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in teal. The second amount shown is AGNC's projected "reversal of prior period unrealized ("gain") loss, net, (upon realization)" figure (see red reference "AC" in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in pink.

Therefore, after AGNC's projected net realized loss on the sale of agency securities of $75 million is reversed-out, the company's total net unrealized loss on AFS securities is projected to be ($1.26) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 (see red reference "(AB + AC) = AD" in Table 8 above). This amount is highlighted in grey.

Side Note: One remaining account within AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income that impacts the company's OCI/(OCL) amount is the following: 1) unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swaps, net (upon reclassification). While this account has been projected within Table 8 above, this account is deemed immaterial for discussion purposes this quarter and will be excluded from any analysis within this article.

Brief Discussion of MTGE's and NLY's Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Agency Securities, Net Account:

I see general similarities between AGNC and the company's affiliate MTGE regarding agency MBS portfolio strategies. As such, I see a fairly similar projection between AGNC's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account and MTGE's "unrealized gain (loss) on agency securities, net" account for the fourth quarter of 2016 (proportionally speaking). With that being said, when compared to AGNC, MTGE had a slightly higher proportional share of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 9/30/2016 which needs to be considered regarding projected valuations.

In addition, MTGE also had a much larger non-agency MBS portfolio (proportionately speaking). Due to this fact, MTGE also has an "unrealized gain (loss) on non-agency securities, net" account that needs to be incorporated into the company's financials. MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio has different valuation methods which are mainly based on specific indexes and simulated models which are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820. This includes, but is not limited to, prime, CRT, Alt-A, option ARM, and subprime holdings. MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio had a conditional prepayment rate ("CPR") of 18%, a conditional default rate ("CDR") of 6%, and a voluntary prepayment rate ("VPR") of 11% as of 9/30/2016. I anticipate a modest decrease to MTGE's non-agency CPR and minor fluctuations in the other two variables during the fourth quarter of 2016 which would slightly impact valuations. Similar to agency MBS, there was a notable sell-off in non-agency MBS during the fourth quarter of 2016 which impacts valuations. However, generally speaking, non-agency MBS experienced less of a severe sell-off when compared to agency MBS. A further discussion of MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio is beyond the scope of this article.

When it comes to AGNC's sector peer NLY, I see one modest difference that would impact the account described above. As of 9/30/2016, only 10% of NLY's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 31% of the company's MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). Since most 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons had more severe price decreases when compared to 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons, NLY should have a higher combined total net valuation loss on AFS securities (realized and unrealized) when compared to AGNC during the fourth quarter of 2016 (proportionally speaking). Slightly offsetting this factor, as of 9/30/2016 NLY had a slightly lower "at risk" leverage ratio when compared to AGNC. It should also be noted management has recently broadened NLY's investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, and most recently middle market ("MM") lending. In addition, NLY recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). Generally speaking these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, performed more favorably during the fourth quarter of 2016 (in most instances, a less severe loss). A further discussion of NLY's MBS/investment portfolio is beyond the scope of this article.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

- Estimate of ($1.26) Billion; Range ($1.51) - ($1.01) Billion

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "B" in Table 9 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Let us now take a look at AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. This information is provided in Table 9 below.

Table 9 - AGNC Quarterly OCI/(OCL) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Projection

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

After combining the company's net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($1.26) billion and its net unrealized gain on interest rate swaps (upon reclassification) of $1 million, I am projecting AGNC will report an OCL of ($1.26) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 (see red reference "B" in Table 9 above).

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss):

- Estimate of ($443) Million; Range ($693) - ($193) Million

- Comprehensive Income Available to Common Shareholders of ($1.36) Per Share; Range ($2.11) - ($0.60) Per Share

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Red Reference "C" in Table 9 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Finally, let us look at AGNC's comprehensive loss for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is the summation of the following amounts: A) net income of $816 million (see PART 1 and PART 2); and B) OCL of ($1.26) billion (see analysis above). Therefore, when these two amounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report a comprehensive loss of ($443) million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Conclusions Drawn From PART 1, PART 2, and PART 3:

To sum up the analysis from all three parts of the article, I am projecting AGNC will report the following amounts for the fourth quarter of 2016:

A) Quarterly Net Income of $816 Million; Earnings Available to Common Shareholders of $2.44 Per Share

B) Quarterly OCL of ($1.26) Billion

C) Quarterly Comprehensive Loss (A and B Combined) of ($443) Million; Comprehensive Loss Available to Common Shareholders of ($1.36) Per Share

AGNC's projected net income of $816 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 is a notable improvement when compared to net income of $511 million for the third quarter of 2016. This is mainly due to AGNC's projected net valuation gain of $683 million pertaining to the company's derivatives portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2016. For the same account in the prior quarter, AGNC recognized a net valuation gain of only $242 million.

I am also projecting AGNC will report an OCL of ($1.26) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016. This projected amount is a notable decrease when compared to an OCL of only ($90) million for the third quarter of 2016. The main factor for the projected decrease is the severe cumulative quarterly price decreases across basically all coupons and maturities during the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the prior quarter.

I believe AGNC will outperform most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers in regards to valuation fluctuations for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is mainly due to AGNC's higher hedging coverage ratio and the composition of the company's MBS portfolio heading into the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

I believe four key factors to analyze within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector this quarter are the following: 1) each company's proportion of 15-year MBS holdings versus 30-year MBS holdings; 2) each company's hedging coverage ratio; 3) each company's proportion of long-term derivative instruments versus short-term derivative instruments; and 4) each company's proportion of specified pools (for instance HARP and LLB securities). Dependent upon these factors, I believe results will vary across the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector for the fourth quarter of 2016.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

For my AGNC BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, please see PART 1 of this article (link provided at the beginning of the article).

Final Note: The projected amounts from this three-part article will have a direct impact on AGNC's projected book value ("BV") as of 12/31/2016. My upcoming AGNC BV projection article will be available to readers prior to the company's earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2016 in late January/early February.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, MTGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AI, ARR, CYS, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, NLY, ORC, TWO, or WMC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.