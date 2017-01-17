3 Top-Rated Schwab Mutual Funds To Boost Your Returns

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. had around $291.8 billion assets under management as of September 30, 2016. The company offers a variety of products, like money market funds, ETFs, index funds and asset allocation funds, to name a few. The main objective of Schwab Investment is to provide effective solutions that will fulfill the needs of its investors.

Schwab Investment has been in business for more than 25 years and is presently one of the largest providers of individual mutual funds. Charles Schwab Investment provides diverse investment products to its clients, including institutional and private investors. Founded in 1989, the company focuses on more than 100 funds with its experienced workforce, and has been able to offer the best investment opportunities worldwide.

Below we share with you three top-rated Schwab mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Schwab funds.

Schwab Hedged Equity Fund (MUTF:SWHEX) seeks long-term capital appreciation and lower market volatility. It invests its assets mainly in domestic companies. The fund establishes long and short positions in securities issued by companies of different market size. Schwab Hedged Equity has a one-year annualized return of 18.6%.

SWHEX has an expense ratio of 1.33% as compared with the category average of 2.02%.

Schwab MarketTrack Balanced Portfolio No Load (MUTF:SWBGX) aims to maintain specific asset allocation for its portfolio. The portfolio generally remains near the target allocation of 35% fixed income, 60% equity and 5% cash and cash equivalents. The fund seeks growth of both income and capital. It has a one-year annualized return of 14%.

Zifan Tang has been the fund manager of SWBGX since 2012.

Schwab Large-Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:SWLSX) invests its assets in securities of large-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell 1000 Index. It seeks long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in domestic large-cap companies. The fund has a one-year annualized return of 13.3%.

As of September 2016, SWLSX held 121 issues, with 4.47% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

