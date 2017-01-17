Domino's Pizza Group: A U.K. Dividend Growth Story

That said, prospective investors should appreciate that a component of those excellent long-term returns have come from the stock maintaining a high valuation multiple.

If you had to think of a pizza stock characterized by huge levels of growth and shareholder wealth creation then Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) would be the first name out of the hat. A $10,000 investment in the stock made just a decade ago would currently be worth over $111,000 with reinvested dividends; equivalent to average annual returns of 27%. The second name to spring to mind would probably be Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), with an analogous $10,000 investment made ten years ago currently worth around $60,500.

Far few readers will be familiar with Domino's Pizza Group (OTCPK: OTC:DPUKF)(OTCPK:DPUKY), which controls the master franchise for the Domino's brand in the British Isles and Switzerland among other territories, even though it possesses a similar track record of producing vast amounts of wealth for its longer-term shareholders.

The history of Domino's in the UK began in 1985, around 25 years and 1,000 stores after the brand's original creation by the Monaghan brothers in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The master franchise, originally covering the UK and the Republic of Ireland, was purchased from the parent company by Domino's Pizza Group eight years after that first store opened in Luton, England.

Despite coming into existence some 25 years after the brand's founding in the US, it's the UK arm of Domino's that actually has the longer history as a publicly traded stock.

The shares were first floated in 1999 with a market capitalization of around £22 billion. Seventeen years on it is now a fully fledged FTSE 250 firm sporting a current market-cap of just under £2 billion, with some 962 stores (of which over 90% are situated in the UK) contributing total estimated 2016 revenue of £370 million and net income of around £70 million.

The Dividend Growth Story: Capital Light Pizza Profits

One of stand-out features of Domino's underlying business, and one which it shares with its US counterpart, is that it is extremely capital light due to the fact that virtually all of their stores are operated as franchises. On a trailing twelve month basis the company converted around 47% of its total invested capital into after-tax net profit, whilst over the past five years that figure has averaged just under 40%.

The upshot is that the company generates torrents of free cash every year for its shareholders. We're talking an average five-year free cash flow margin of about 15% which, as we'll come onto below, has had a profound effect on how rewarding the company can be with respect to its shareholders.

The other point worth noting here is that as the company generates scale advantages along with its growth that figure has risen fairly steadily over time. In 2010, for example, Domino's generated free cash flow of £24m from total revenue of £188 million; equivalent to a free cash flow margin of 12.75%. Over the trailing twelve months to date that figure is now in the 18% range based on revenue of £340 million and free cash flow of £61 million. Among its similarly sized peers in the UK this level of underlying profitability is virtually unmatched.

Amazing profitability metrics aside, the second thing that has characterized an investment in Domino's stock to date is the huge level of revenue and earnings growth that shareholders have enjoyed. Back in the year of the IPO (1999) the group reported revenue of £25.6 million and net income of £1.3 million. Today the comparable figures are £340 million and £65 million respectively. Like-for-like sales growth (i.e. sales growth excluding new Domino's stores) has averaged 9.5% a year and hasn't had a single year of negative growth. Even during the worst years of the financial crisis the company grew revenues by over 60% and saw average like-for-like sales growth of around 11% per annum.

As I alluded to above the almost insane levels of cash generation in the underlying business combined with the high levels of growth has allowed the company to shower shareholders with riches. The annual distribution has risen like clockwork since its IPO, and if you invested in Domino's stock fifteen years ago you'd have already seen around 7 times your initial investment returned by way of cash dividends alone!

Given it has already clocked 16 years of consecutive dividend growth as a publicly traded enterprise it is well on its way to attaining UK dividend aristocrat status.

Current Valuation: Future Growth Baked In

Despite the obvious plus points to a current (and historical) investment in Domino's stock it always pays for investors to be mindful of what Jeremy Siegel termed the growth trap. It's one thing to have a great company on your hands, something else entirely to get a great company and a great stock at the same time. This is probably where the current investment case for Domino's stock will fall short for many investors.

To a get an idea of what I mean by that consider the last decade's worth of shareholder returns. At the beginning of 2007 the share price of Domino's Pizza Group was around £0.62 on the back of 2006 earnings per share of just under £0.02 (figures adjusted for the 3-for-1 share split in 2016 and the 3.2-for-1 share split in 2007). As of now the share price of Domino's stock is £3.80 with trailing-twelve-month earnings per share of £0.129. In addition, the company has paid out 40 pence per share to stockholders by way of cash dividends over the intervening period.

All-in-all if you crunch those numbers you get compounded annual returns of around 23.4% going back to the start of 2007 (not assuming continually reinvesting dividends along the way).

The important aspect of that figure is that it fully matches what you might call the "business side" of the stock, which is the sum total of earnings per share growth and all those dividends paid out since 2007. In other words it hasn't been impacted by the valuation multiple, which remains as high today as it did a decade ago. This isn't all that surprising considering the continued high rates of growth. I mean even over the most recent five year period Domino's has grown reported earnings per share by 19% per annum. At some point though investors will want to factor in a contracting P/E ratio into future returns calculations as the business matures.

Given that in the UK the average valuation in the sector is currently around 15x annual earnings then let's assume Domino's stock will sport that as a "terminal" valuation multiple in a decade's time. I'm not saying this will definitely happen, but it's a fairly prudent assumption. You only need look at the example of Whitbread (OTCPK: OTC:WTBCF) (OTCPK:WTBCY) to see what effect a changing valuation multiple can have on shareholder returns.

To counter a P/E ratio going from 30x earnings to 15x earnings Domino's would need to grow earnings per share by 7.2% just to tread water with respect to the current share price. Let's than factor in an additional 7% per annum by way of capital appreciation, which would imply a share price of approximately £7.50 a decade from now. Throw in dividends and you're inching towards double digit returns under this scenario. On a valuation of 15x earnings that assumes earnings per share of around £0.52 in ten year's time, or put another way the growth needed to support that would then jump to 15% per annum between then and now.

It's a similar story with the dividend. Anyone who bought and held the stock a decade ago would now be looking at a yield on cost in the 11% range. On the other hand today's investor would need to see annual dividend growth of 10.5% over the next decade just to get to a 5% yield on cost.

Despite the obvious plus points - the super high quality profits, a balance sheet with only around £10m worth of net debt and very high levels of recent historical growth - investors might want to wait for a better entry point; one where future returns have a stronger chance of matching the underlying business performance.

