Puerto Rico's Pensions Reach Pay-As-You-Go Status

It is best to avoid Puerto Rico bonds and any funds that have exposure to them.

Certain municipal bond funds have exposure to Puerto Rico investors may not be aware of.

Given the history of municipal bankruptcies, pensioners fare far better than bondholders.

Much of the focus has been on the $70 billion in debt outstanding but the pension liability is about 70% of the amount of total debt.

The fiscal situation in Puerto Rico continues to worsen as their $49 billion pension liability is essentially unfunded.

In July of last year, Puerto Rico defaulted on general obligation (GO) bonds that were supposed to be guaranteed by the constitution of Puerto Rico. Since then, a bill known as PROMESA was passed in the U.S. Congress to address the fiscal crisis. The bill established an oversight board that is tasked with finding a way to pay Puerto Rico's nearly $70 billion in debt. That $70 billion debt figure is what most media reports have focused on but fails to account for another sizable liability: the Puerto Rico pensions.

The government of Puerto Rico released their Financial Information and Operating Data Report on December 18 (attached) which provided an update on the dire fiscal situation including their pension system.

The Puerto Rico Pensions

The vast majority of municipal pension systems in the U.S are underfunded but Puerto Rico's are essentially unfunded with only $777 million in net fiduciary assets and a $49.5 billion pension liability. This is now a pay-as-you-go system much like the U.S. social security system except Puerto Rico does not have the ability to print an endless supply of money.

The three pensions consist of the Employees of the Government (ERS), the Teacher's Retirement System (TRS), and the Judiciary Retirement System (JRS).

The actuarial valuation schedule below provides an overview of the funded status as of June 30, 2015. A few observations:

ERS has a negative fiduciary net position. This is due to $3b in outstanding pension obligation bonds that were issued to fund the pension which was a terrible idea.

The total net pension liability is $48.8 billion. This equates to 70% of the $70b debt outstanding

The total pension liability is almost 11x the annual payroll of active employees contributing to the plans

The overall funded status is 1.57%

Source: COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO Financial Information and Operating Data (attached)

It is projected that all of the assets of the pensions will be exhausted by the end of 2019.

The combined debt and pension liabilities total over $120 billion. To put this into perspective, Puerto Rico only generated $17.7 billion in total revenue in 2015. Without any expenses, it would take almost 7 years to repay their debt and fully fund the pension.

Where is the money to fund these pension payments going to come from? In part, active government employees will be required to contribute more. Bondholders will also be forced to take losses to free up room the budget.

Impact on Puerto Rico Pensioners

Pensioners of Puerto Rico should be most worried since after all they are the ones relying on Puerto Rico to make the pension payments they were promised for retirement.

Part of the oversight board's job is to ensure funding of the pension systems as outlined in the PROMESA section below.

TITLE II--RESPONSIBILITIES OF OVERSIGHT BOARD This title establishes the process for the submission, approval, and certification of fiscal plans and budgets for Puerto Rico and its territorial instrumentalities. (Sec. 201) The board must provide the governor of the territory with a schedule for the process of development, submission, approval, and certification of fiscal plans. A plan must cover a period of at least five years and provide a method to achieve fiscal responsibility and access to the capital markets. The fiscal plan must: provide specified estimates, forecasts, and analysis of revenues, expenditures, and debt;

ensure the funding of essential public services;

provide adequate funding for public pension systems;

provide for the elimination of structural deficits;

provide for a debt burden that is sustainable in years in which a stay under this bill is not in effect;

improve fiscal governance, accountability, and internal controls;

enable the achievement of fiscal targets;

provide for capital expenditures and investments necessary to promote economic growth;

adopt appropriate recommendations submitted by the board;

include additional information the board deems necessary;

prevent certain transfers or loans of assets, resources, or funds of a territorial instrumentality; and

respect lawful priorities and liens in effect prior to the enactment of this bill.

Source: H.R 5278 "Promesa"

It is not unheard of for pension benefits to be cut. Last month, CALPERS (California Public Employees Retirement System), the largest pension fund in the U.S., cut pension benefits for retirees who worked for the city of Loyalton, California. This was because the city decided to withdraw from CALPERS several years ago and never fully funded their portion of the pension fund. The full story can be found here.

Active employees who are paying into the Puerto Rico pensions are being required to contribute more to the plans to fund the retirees' benefits. By 2020, TRS employees will be contributing 14% of their pay into the plan while ERS employees are currently paying 10% of their pay. The employees are suffering as a result of poor planning and fiscal management of Puerto Rican officials over the years. I'm not sure anyone would be left to work for the government given these circumstances if the workers had other options.

In the Detroit bankruptcy, pension benefits were cut 4.5% and no longer included cost of living adjustments.

This is going to become more and more common and watching to see how this plays out in Puerto Rico is just a preview of what's to come on the main land.

It's an important reminder to plan multiple sources of retirement income. If you are lucky enough to have a pension, consider other retirement savings accounts such as a 401k or IRA so that you can control the investments and funding rather than politicians.

Impact on Puerto Rico Bondholders

Puerto Rico bondholders should be worried because history shows us pensioners fare far better than bondholders in bankruptcy. Detroit pensions were only cut 4.5% yet bondholders agreed to much larger cuts of 26% and higher.

An excellent article by Carl Dincesen describes the upcoming battle between GO bondholders and COFINA bondholders; however, the pensioners will end up in better shape than any bondholder. The stories are printed in the newspaper as the greedy Wall St. hedge fund pitted against the retired teacher. It is much easier for the control board and general public to empathize with the retiree over the faceless hedge fund who invested in Puerto Rico bonds. Unfortunately, there were many other investors in Puerto Rico besides hedge funds who will also take losses.

Avoid Muni Funds with Puerto Rico Exposure

If you invest in municipal bond funds, make sure you review the holdings of the fund. You might be surprised what you find. Take for instance Oppenheimer's Rochester Fund (MUTF:RMUNX). The Oppenheimer website describes the fund strategy as seen in the screenshot below as one that "typically invests in New York municipal bonds".

Source: Oppenheimer website

However, simply scrolling down the page reveals that the fund consists of over 25% exposure to Puerto Rico.

There's quite a difference in the risk profile of the state of New York (Aa1/AA+ rated) and a territory that is currently defaulting on debt and rated Caa3 by Moody's and D by S&P. At best, this could be considered a questionable way to market a fund but I'm sure it is all explained in the fine print.

Source: Oppenheimer website

Many of Oppenheimer's other state municipal funds, such as OPATX for Pennsylvania, ORVAX for Virginia, ONJAX for New Jersey, ORMAX for Massachusetts, and OPNCX for North Carolina have over 30% exposure to Puerto Rico.

This practice of adding Puerto Rico exposure to a fund is not limited to Oppenheimer Funds so be aware of the holdings of any muni fund you are investing in.

Conclusion

Bondholders, pensioners, and the citizens of Puerto Rico are set to pay for the poor mismanagement of the Puerto Rican government over the years. Holding Puerto Rico exposure at this point is to speculate on what the control board will decide to do. It is not worth it.

