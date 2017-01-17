The Road Ahead May Be Bumpier Than Expected For C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Executive Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is arguably the preeminent Third Party Logistics (3PL) company in North America. It runs an asset-light business model that generates solid free cash flows, most of which the company returns to shareholders over time via dividends and stock buybacks. CHRW is a global business that services all primary forms of shipping, but Truckload is still the primary source of Transportation net revenues at over 61% in 2015, and North America is still the focus geographically at nearly 90% of 2015 net revenues.

(Source: 2016 Third Party Logistics Report)

Historically, CHRW has been a great growth stock. Growing both organically and from targeted industry consolidating acquisitions, the company was able to steadily increase its EBITDA margins year after year. Subsequently, the valuation multiple the stock received was commensurately high. That profile has been shifting in recent years, however, as the margin expansion stalled the valuation multiple has been declining.

Recently, the stock has become a favorite with income-seeking investors. The free cash flow generation capabilities of the asset-light model has allowed the company to continue expanding its payout both in absolute terms and as a percentage of total free cash flows generated.

The key to CHRW's margin profile is contained in the Transportation Net Margin. Historically, I would argue there have been two primary forces that impact its margin profile: 1.) The rate of change in diesel prices; 2.) Implementation of trucking regulations that reduce capacity and increase costs of operations. In order for customers of CHRW to plan their logistical needs, the company often signs contracts guaranteeing a certain level of access to its supplier network. This comprises just over 60% of its business. When costs for shippers change rapidly and by more than expected, it flows through CHRW's Transportation Margins. The remaining business transacted at spot prices is used to try and offset these costs changes, but, as I will make the case below, usually those rapid cost changes flow through the margins at some point in short order. The key point here is that quick and significant changes in costs at the shipper level can affect the company's margins.

(Source: FRED)

The last quarter of 2016 saw a sizeable increase in retail diesel prices on a year-over-year basis. In fact, this was the first double-digit percentage increase seen since the last quarter of 2011. I calculate an inverse correlation between the rate of change in diesel prices and CHRW's Transportation Net Margins of approximately (64%)-(65%). The flow-through of this impact is not always immediate, but it usually begins within one to two quarters.

The second potential earnings inhibitor is the implementation of ELD (electronic logging devices) by the end of 2017. Trucks will be required to electronically track usage automatically regarding Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. While the HOS regulation itself is unlikely to be altered, particularly with the new Trump administration, the usage of ELDs is expected to force compliance with the current rules. In other words, cheating HOS rules should be mostly eliminated from the industry. The impact on industry costs is debatable. CHRW management believes that it won't have any impact on industry capacity or costs. That assumes the industry has been fully complying with current HOS regulations. However, if a percentage of the industry has been cheating, then capacity will be effectively reduced, forcing costs up for CHRW. They may be able to offset these costs through their spot exposure, but the last time HOS rules changed in 2013, it appeared to have an impact. Net Margins at CHRW were at least pressured during the period, as well as the multiple on the stock, and management did cite the new regulations back then as an issue.

John Wiehoff, 2/5/14, CHRW Conference Call:

On the truckload side you have the cost changes, the regulatory changes, CSA, hours of service all those things that have changed the landscape of the cost of capacity and the truckload component of the cost equation in our business. A lot of changes around technology both shipper investments as well as 3PL and competitor investments in technology and the transparency and the changes around pricing that it's leading in all of the different services and then just the escalation of competition and the changes in the competitive landscape especially in the truck brokerage world and the third party landscape. So you see all those factors over the last five years, we have been trying to ourselves as well as responding to questions to try to understand the components of that and what is driving it, but obviously over the last five years since the recession the combination of all of that has put downward pressure on our margins that has impacted our results.

CHRW's valuation might look on the cheaper side of its historical range, but the stock still trades over 20x its 2016 earnings estimate. The company targets long-term growth of earnings between 7% and 12%, but if CHRW hits its current 2017 estimate, it will equate to less than 2% compound annual growth of EPS over a three-year period. Considering I see both short-term and intermediate-term issues that should pressure earnings, I believe the 2017 estimate is in jeopardy, and a 20x multiple on earnings is simply too high.

Thesis

Point #1: Diesel Prices

My primary reason for being short CHRW right now is the recent double-digit increase in retail diesel prices. The potentially negative impact shouldn't be a surprise for investors. Management is fairly open about the effect, as it is listed right at the beginning of the Risk Factors section in the company's 10-K:

Changing fuel costs and interruptions of fuel supplies may have an impact on our net revenue margins. In our truckload transportation business, which is the largest source of our net revenues, fluctuating fuel prices may result in decreased net revenue margin. While our different pricing arrangements with customers and contracted carriers make it very difficult to measure the precise impact, we believe that fuel costs essentially act as a pass-through cost to our truckload business. In times of fluctuating fuel prices, our net revenue margin may also fluctuate.

However, it's been a long time since CHRW has had to contest with a double-digit year-over-year increase in a quarter. In fact, it hasn't happened since the last quarter of 2011. The interesting thing is how inversely correlated the year-over-year rates of change are between the Net Transportation Margins and retail diesel prices. Both the shorter-term and longer time frames came out very close to one another. Again, here are the correlation figures I calculated for the year-over-year rates of change between the two series:

(Source: CHRW 10-Qs and 10-Ks, FRED)

Interestingly, the correlation was much stronger on a year-over-year basis rather than sequentially. I believe this is likely due to the level of contracted business CHRW signs with its customers. This is a part of the company's model that it has come to accept as a cost of doing business. Another interesting thing to consider is that the level of correlation is awfully close to its stated level of contracted business.

Andrew C. Clarke, 10/26/16, Conference Call

One of the many things our customers ask us to do is provide contractual rates and access to capacity to avoid some of the highs and lows of the markets, so that they're better able to plan their transportation spend. There are times when this contractual commitment will benefit our results and other times when they will not. Our ability to provide this type of service is one of the reasons shippers choose Robinson as a core provider in their businesses. During the quarter our committed or contractual business represented approximately 62% of our truckload volume which is in line with the past several quarters.

In other words, when costs rise unexpectedly, CHRW recognizes that it will get a bit crimped in the margins, until down the road when the contract comes up again for renewal. Admittedly, it may be more coincidence that the inverse correlation and the level of contracted business are so close. However, I've been beginning to consider that perhaps diesel prices are more important to CHRW's Transportation Net Margins than even the effects of increased regulations.

(Sources: CHRW Q3 '16 Earnings Presentation p.5, FRED)

I created the diesel price chart over the same time frame as CHRW's presentation chart. Note how well the hump in diesel seems to line up with the depression in the orange line above it depicting the Net Margin. It is correct to point out that during that depression, there were a lot of regulatory issues that should have been impacting its performance, and that may be the case - but the timing of these charts might suggest that the level of diesel itself is just as, if not more, important as the regulatory effects on capacity.

(Source: CHRW company reports, 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

So what does this suggest for CHRW's margins? If the historical correlation plays out exactly, then it would suggest its Q4 Net Margin will slip further down to about 17.4%. I display the math of how I get to that figure just above. The total impact of that decline could work out to be about (4c) in Q4 2016 relative to the prior quarter. Hence, I think it sets up for the company potentially reporting a penny light versus the .85c street estimate. This company has historically been a "penny beat every quarter" type of stock, and a few pennies wouldn't be hard for management to work around to meet Street expectations. However, if you keep pushing the same analysis out for each quarter in 2017, then it begins to look much more difficult for CHRW to keep pace with even the minimal 3% gain in EPS the Street has for the company this year. That assumes diesel prices stay where they are. If a new trend higher has begun, then CHRW's Transportation Net Margin may continue to drift back down to the 16s or lower levels it has done in the past.

(Source:CHRW 10-Qs and 10-Ks, FRED)

In regard to timing, it's not clear that CHRW will report the impact from higher diesel costs right away in Q4. In the chart above, I've highlighted in yellow the most recent periods where the company faced double-digit year-over-year increases in diesel price. It doesn't always hit right away, but also note the degree to which the two series are intuitively inversely correlated. The significant declines in cost over the last couple of years for CHRW appears to have led to some sizable margin improvement. It's hard to predict the exact impact from quarter to quarter given the number of levers management can pull to help, but at a minimum, the tailwind looks to be reversing into a headwind for this company going forward. If diesel prices at the pump start having a sustained upward bias, then I expect this company's 2017 year is going to disappoint the already tepid expectations out there.

Point #2 Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)

In order to understand the importance of how regulations on trucking shipment companies effect CHRW's margins, we need to first consider the relationship of 3PL businesses within the overall logistical network. As was considered above, we know that a little over 60% of the company's customers sign contracted business for their logistics services. It's then up to CHRW to locate and hire the actual shipment company to fulfill the customer's shipment. The balance of supply and demand come into play here. The more shipment companies that are available to fulfill a given order on the route it needs, the more likely that CHRW can get a lower price for that service. Therefore, two forces that are arguably long-term negatives for the company's margin profile are: shipper consolidation, and regulation that restricts available capacity.

Consolidation not only removes potential supply that can keep shipping costs down, but it also increases the risk that customers could go directly to the shipper, eliminating the 3PL provider. In such a scenario, I would not expect CHRW to shrink in absolute terms, as I expect its customers to continue to use 3PL providers for at least the swing portion of their logistics needs, but the risk of the company losing market share to direct-owned asset competitors does increase.

The freight landscape shows signs of gradually becoming broader and less regional. Larger trucking operations mean that shippers can rely on a single carrier to take their loads nationwide.

(Source: Trucks.com)

Hours of Service regulations have probably been the most contentious issue in recent years for the industry. Part of the regulations implemented at the end of 2013 that concerned the restart of the 34-hour week were suspended by Congress in early 2015 until further review. It is widely expected that regardless of the findings from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) concerning the period when the rules were implemented, the current Trump administration will scuttle the proposal as well as any other regulations.

Stopping the implementation of ELDs, however, may be too far down the road for the new administration to detour. The issue has already gone through the legal system, and the effective rulemaking process has been completed.

Since the ELD rule was challenged in court and upheld, Avery Vise, president of TransComply, a trucking industry regulatory compliance consulting firm, said he doesn't see Trump reversing the regulation because the administration would have to undo the "formal rulemaking process." The push for ELD use dates back to President George W. Bush's administration.

(Source: Trucks.com)

Since it looks like there is no further risk of increased safety regulations impacting the industry capacity going forward, we can just focus on the potential impact from ELD implementation at the end of this year. CHRW has stated it doesn't think this will have an effect. From the company's last conference call:

Timothy D. Gagnon - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Thanks, Andy. To John with a quick question on regulation. Are there any other pending regulations you think could cause a disruption to trucking capacity? If so, can you please give your thoughts on them. John P. Wiehoff - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Short answer is no. Andy kind of lined out the discussion around ELD's and why we don't think that will be disruptive from our standpoint. In our industry presentations we talk a lot about the last six years or seven years and the escalation of regulation around safety and emissions type themes, hours of service, CSA and different things that have added cost and have added some price inflection to various periods in the truckload portion of it. We've lived through most of those. ELD is just kind of the big one that everyone's talking about right now and we don't expect a lot for that. So, short answer is no.

(Source: Q3 '16 Conference Call, 10/26/2016)

Perhaps management will be proved correct about the effect of ELDs on the industry, but that viewpoint is not necessarily the consensus industry take on the matter.

Although small companies still vastly outnumber large ones, the middle ground between them is falling away. New legislation - such as the recent electronic logging mandate requiring truck drivers to electronically log their time on the road - is expected to sap capacity.

(Source: Trucks.com)

More precise logging - and fewer opportunities to falsify logs and get away with it - will mean tighter delivery schedules for shippers and less inherent flexibility in supply chains. Trucking operators and their customers will be pressed to improve route planning and reduce detention time at shipper customers and consignees. As truck drivers feel the clock eating into miles, motor carriers will be pressured to increase driver pay to compensate and to keep drivers. Drivers may become even harder to hire and keep on the payroll. Shippers may have to adjust their supply chains and cooperate more closely with carriers or pay higher rates. An expected hit to productivity and truck and driver utilization will tighten truck capacity available to shippers as carriers prepare to comply with the rule and more and more ELDs are deployed. An unknown number of drivers are expected to leave the industry and an unknown number of HOS violators eventually could be shut down.

(Source: JOC.com)

In this case, it's hard to know what percent of the industry hasn't been following the log rules currently in place correctly. Hence, estimating the impact is a guess at best. However, there are plenty of industry articles that are certainly suggesting it's going to have an impact on capacity to some degree.

Most likely, with an ELD tied into a dispatching system that monitors and manages driver hours, that trucker's employer would have known of the delay and directed that driver to a rest stop or other point where another driver could either take the load or the trailer to the customer. That would require having that other driver and tractor and knowing the exact remaining hours and locations of all available drivers and trucks within that trucking company's motor pool. That means more equipment, more drivers and, at least initially, higher costs and lower utilization. And that's why transportation analysts and trucking executives expect truck capacity to be cut somewhere between 3 and 5 percent once motor carriers begin installing ELDs. That's a serious reduction in capacity for an industry with utilization rate in the mid to high 90 percent range. Wall Street investment research firm BB&T Capital Markets noted estimates are "all over the map," with some as high as 5 to 10 percent. Companies that are late adopters of ELDs and lack back-office support and dispatching software may stand to lose even more capacity.

(Source: JOC.com)

This brings me to what I consider the biggest long-term negative for 3PLs. Regulations really are tools to force consolidation within an industry. They make it more costly for smaller companies to compete with larger and better-capitalized firms. Industry associations in this sense tend to promote policies that help the larger, stronger players increase their market share despite the rhetoric they promote. The result is a loss of that middle ground between the small and the big carrier companies, as referred to from a quote above.

I consider this an intermediate- to long-term negative trend for CHRW and its 3PL peers. Competitor XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSEMKT:XPO) has started to adjust by making purchases of asset-heavy companies such as Con-way in 2015. The ability to run a solely asset-light logistics model looks to be diminishing. Strategically, this could pose an interesting dilemma for CHRW. The company may have to pivot, like peer XPO, and start using some of that free cash flow to build out its own shipping business to become more vertically integrated. The better option for shareholders may be for management to sell out to a large global asset-heavy operator. Right now, there are no signs of the latter, but if the stock were to weaken enough, it might be a consideration down the line.

In summary, in regard to ELD implementation, I think there's enough smoke out there to believe it's going to have some degree of impact. The rule goes into effect in December 2017, but I would expect to see a creeping impact throughout the year as more shippers implement the devices. Thus, between rising diesel costs and ELD implementation, I see at least two forces likely to pressure CHRW's Transportation Margins for the next couple of years. The fact that margins are just coming off of recent highs hasn't been lost by investors at large either. Here was the first question management addressed on the last conference call:

Timothy D. Gagnon - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. The first question is for John. The number one concern I continue to hear from investors or potential investors is margins are high. Why shouldn't I be more concerned about margins going down in the coming quarters? (Source: Q3 '16 Conference Call, 10/26/2016)

Valuation and Conclusion

I am a big proponent of using valuation ranges for individual stocks to gauge potential risk/reward scenarios. However, this is an example of a company with a changing growth profile going forward. Looking just at long-term valuations for this stock is going to give a false positive signal, to my mind.

The stock recently did hit a lower valuation level around the HOS implementation in 2013, but after that, it's been bottoming out around 18x, which doesn't look too far away.

This starts to paint a different picture, but note how high the long-term growth expectations are considering the very limited growth in EPS the stock is expected to produce this year and has produced in the last couple of years. Considering the amount of free cash flow management has been returning to shareholders through stock buybacks, this limited EPS growth looks even worse. If management finally pivots to build out an asset-heavier model, EPS growth through buybacks should be curtailed even further.

In a sense, the reduction of free cash flow availability for repurchases may already be starting to occur. As the chart above depicts, the frequency of cash outlays for acquisitions has slowed down from the consistent degree it occurred in the previous decade, but the size of the deals has exploded in cost. The tone of the acquisitions has changed as well. The 2015 acquisition of FreightQuote, for example, was just as much of a defensive move as it was an addition of a growing business. The "Uberization" of the 3PL industry is also a longer-term risk for CHRW. The FreightQuote acquisition does address that risk. Yes, it also expanded CHRW's presence in the Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) industry, and the company could do similar moves in the future from online competitors attempting to eliminate its role as the middle-man logistics provider. However, I do think it is noteworthy to recognize that going forward, acquisitions may have just as many defensive elements for CHRW versus years past, when they were used to consolidate the 3PL industry. In the past, acquisitions helped expand the company's margins. Now it may be more worried about just maintaining its margins.

That was a massive move in margins from the end of the 1990s. Now I'm viewing that recent resurgence near previous highs as more circumspect, as it may have been just a short-term benefit from collapsing diesel prices helping to reduce its costs of service faster than the contracts with customers renewed. If the Q4 trend change continues, then CHRW may see its margins retreat somewhere back into that 5.50-6.50% range.

I've been laying out a few arguments for why the company's free cash flow returns to shareholders may be reduced in the future: defensive acquisitions for online competitors, and industry consolidation forcing asset-light models to adapt to owning assets. The few articles on this site concerning CHRW usually reflect its history and stability for dividend-seeking investors. I certainly don't think this is a bad company or business, but it is a changing one, and I caution investors to pay attention to these trends in regard to the valuation you pay for those dividends.

CHRW has been increasing dividends to shareholders, but it's been doing it by increasing the payout ratio. If I'm right and future free cash flow needs to be directed somewhere else, then the growth in dividends will likely come to an end. Historically, CHRW didn't have any debt on its balance sheet, but the low interest rate environment was understandably too tempting to resist. It's not too much relative to the company's EBITDA, but it isn't zero anymore either.

I'm using a $60 target based on my expectations for CHRW's 2017 EBITDA to come in a bit below current estimates, and for the continued decline in Transportation Net Margins, pressured by diesel prices and ELD, to push the EV/EBITDA multiple back down to the recent low end of the range around 10.5x. That suggests a bit over (18%) downside in the stock from current prices.

One final note, JPMorgan did make CHRW one of its picks as a short for 2017. It's concerned as well about the resetting of favorable contracts to lower levels for CHRW. I haven't seen the report, so I don't know if JPMorgan specifically touched on the subject of diesel prices, but I do consider it confirming of the basic mechanism for the margin pressures to flow through.

Bottom line, I think the margin pressure for CHRW is ahead of this company, not behind, and the result is the stock will see future earnings, cash flows, and valuation multiple depress to some degree. This isn't meant to be a severely negative call concerning the company or its management. I do believe 3PLs in some form are here to stay, but I also believe the easy fruit has been picked from the industry tree, and going forward, growth will be more difficult and will require more capital as well. Good luck to all investors out there.