AAON: Still An Excellent Pick In HVAC, Even After The Rally

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) equity has proven to be an excellent source of alpha in the past, and that trend seems set to continue going forward over the next several years. While the company does not trade particularly cheaply on most trailing measures, AAON is exposed to markets that are set to realize growth over the next several years. While value investors may stay away, improving fundamentals, a particularly clean balance sheet, and a quality brand reputation make the company an interesting acquisition opportunity for larger players in adjacent industries, particularly given likely shifts in Trump policies (corporate tax cuts, repatriation). Despite the price, it is likely that AAON equity continues its march upward in value.

Business Overview

AAON was incorporated in 1987, but can trace its roots back to the John Zink Company, which opened its commercial HVAC unit business in the late 1960s. The company has built into a key player in the heavy duty commercial and industrial HVAC markets. This is a home-grown domestic manufacturer, operating solely out of a 1.37M square foot manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma and a smaller facility in Longview, Texas. Overall, the company has an excellent reputation among its workers and within the HVAC industry itself. This is in spite of its size versus much larger competitors in the HVAC market (United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Carrier, Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Trane as two examples)). It is important to remember that AAON has made no attempt to compete in the residential space, instead concentrating primarily on customizable commercial rooftop applications, and has built decades-long relationships with common household names like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), both of which have used AAON units nearly exclusively for almost fifty years.

It is important to remember that while the sales mix is similar to the much larger residential HVAC market (traditionally 50/50 between new construction and replacement units), average selling prices per unit in the rooftop unit space are close to $20,000/unit, well above what is typical in the residential space. While these are niche markets, AAON commands a fairly sizeable market share of the overall rooftop market (estimated by the company at $3.2B), but a lot of company focus has shifted to split systems and air handlers in the company's served markets (<$10B market) in order to drive growth.

Improving the top line has been a hard fought endeavor, given that AAON is typically considered higher quality than the bigger players, which lends them more towards the replacement market outside of its major accounts (contractors tend to go cheap, and place emphasis on initial cost). Revenue growth, particularly over the past year, has been entirely driven by volumes, not pricing increases (which the market is unlikely to bear presently).

Given that the replacement market has been relatively flat, AAON will need to win more new construction bids going forward. New product releases, particularly the company's new line of water-sourced heat pumps that should start to see meaningful volumes in fiscal 2017, should help AAON drive sales. This will be a return to how AAON grew its business earlier (in the 2000-2008 period), but on a nominal basis, winning tens of millions in revenue by these means will require substantial execution on behalf of the company's sales force. The company's $72M backlog, the highest in its history, point to some success in this department.

Historical Financials, Margin Impacts From Steel Costs

Nonetheless, EBITDA has seen steady increases (9% annualized growth Q3 2016 versus Q3 2013), with growth split fairly evenly between revenue growth and margin expansion. Interestingly, margins here are higher than at much larger peers: United Technologies' Climate, Controls, and Security segment (with most sales driven by Carrier sales) generally reports 16-18% operating margins, with Lennox International (NYSE:LII) reporting comparable margins 100-200bps lower. AAON booked 21% GAAP operating margins in the company's most recently reported quarter:

Primary risks to further margin expansion going forward are commodity prices, particularly within steel. AAON uses flat-rolled steel in the construction of its HVAC systems, which presently uses 100% U.S. sourced steel. Given the tariffs and trade case rulings against Chinese imports, suppliers for the company have been able to increase prices. At the end of Q2 2016, AAON foresaw a worst-case scenario of a 200bps impact on gross margin, which would be enough to offset the entirety of gross profit savings the company had squeezed out y/y. This is starting to impact AAON, which saw a 50bps contraction in gross margin sequentially from Q2 to Q3 of 2016. Management has not ruled out moving to foreign steel sources as a means to offset this headwind.

Takeover Play

AAON has long been rumored to be a takeover target within the industry. The company has an excellent brand reputation, and there are plenty of larger peers that could easily fork out the $2,300-2,500M necessary to get a deal done. AAON has all the traits to look for in takeover targets: a valuable brand, clean operating earnings, solid cash flows, and no debt on its balance sheet.

While the rumor mill has always speculated on a takeover, the time is more prime now than ever. AAON has reached a substantial size at this point, and the brand's reputation has increased substantially, particularly over the past ten years. CEO Norman Asbjornson owns a non-inconsequential stake in the company (10M shares, or $330M worth of stock), built over decades building this company. He is over eighty years old now, and it's time for him to step away. Son Scott Asbjornson [CFO] isn't young either, and has also been with the company for nearly three decades. Both would likely be supportive of a deal at the right price.

At 18x EV/EBITDA on a trailing basis, the company isn't cheap, even without a take-out premium. Nonetheless, AAON should see 8-10% annual growth over the next two years given the favorable outlook for commercial and industrial new builds. Beyond buying growth, an acquirer would likely realize substantial synergies from a corporate savings perspective ($10-15M annually), and could likely drive substantial cross-selling opportunities. Coupled with the likelihood of a tax repatriation holiday and a tax cut (AAON pays a 36% cash tax rate, with substantially all of sales domestically sourced), that trailing multiple starts trickling lower and lower. I think investors might be surprised what a larger competitor would be willing to pay for AAON, given the likely operating environment we will see in 2017. Even if a takeover does not materialize, these are still likely tailwinds for the company, all of which are likely to benefit earnings over the next several years. 2018 EBITDA is likely to reach $125M (9% EBITDA growth annually), with earnings per share reaching $1.75/share by 2018 (assuming a 20% tax rate), or a respectable 18.8x 2018 earnings. A price target for the shares in the upper $30s/share is more than justifiable in that situation.

