Sanchez Energy's Eagle Ford Acquisition Raises Its Valuation Range To $13 To $17.50

This adds 33,500 BOEPD in production for $1.138 billion, which will be paid for with a combination of cash, preferred equity and a new credit facility.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) made a massive move with its $2.3 billion acquisition of Anadarko's (NYSE:APC) Eagle Ford assets in a 50/50 strategic partnership with Blackstone. I had previously noted that Sanchez had plenty of cash, but needed to grow production significantly in order to get its break-even point down to a competitive level. Sanchez does take on some additional debt with this deal, but also expects to produce over 100,000 BOEPD by 2018. This should reduce Sanchez's break-even point to mid-$50s oil including paying its preferred dividends in cash, which is a reduction of over $10 from before.

The Acquisition

The acquisition area has been named Comanche by Sanchez Energy and is contiguous with its Catarina play. The acquired assets will add approximately 33,500 BOEPD to Sanchez's production, while there are also 132 gross DUCs that can be completed for around $1.7 million each versus a $3.2 million cost for a new well. Sanchez plans to complete most of those 132 gross DUCs in 2017 along with 100 to 120 new wells.

Source: Sanchez Energy's Comanche Presentation

The current production from Comanche is 36% oil, which is slightly higher than Sanchez's current production, while Sanchez is focusing on developing areas within Comanche that have higher oil weightings (41% to 68%). Thus, I'd expect Sanchez's oil production to represent a higher percentage of total production in the future.

Acquisition Financing

There is some remaining uncertainty about the exact breakdown of the financing for Sanchez's $1.138 billion share of the acquisition cost. Sanchez is contributing $394 million in cash, with the remaining $744 million coming from a combination of borrowings from a new revolving credit facility and preferred equity issued to GSO Capital Partners (a subsidiary of Blackstone). So far, there doesn't seem to be a mention of the breakdown of that $744 million.



Source: Sanchez Energy

I estimate that around $444 million of that $744 million could come from the new revolving credit facility. That would represent 58% of the PV-10 (at December 30 strip prices) for Sanchez's share of the PDP reserves from the Comanche acquisition. The credit facility may have an approximately 3% interest rate, while the remaining $300 million preferred equity would have a 10% cash dividend rate.

Source: Sanchez Energy's Comanche Presentation

New Break-Even Point

I have attempted to calculate Sanchez's new oil and gas break-even point based on estimated production levels from around mid-2018. Sanchez expects to get over 100,000 BOEPD by then, so I'm modeling based on 102,000 BOEPD in production and a 37% oil weighting.

With that production and oil percentage, Sanchez could end up with approximately $1.102 billion in revenue at $56 WTI oil and $3 natural gas. I am assuming the differentials are similar to Sanchez's current production since the Comanche acreage is contiguous to Sanchez's Catarina acreage.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 13,775,100 $51.00 $703 NGLs 11,541,300 $16.00 $185 Natural Gas 71,481,600 $3.00 $214 Total Revenue $1,102

Using Sanchez's Q4 2016 guidance midpoint of $9.25 per BOE for cash production expense results in estimated cash production expenses of $344 million for 102,000 BOEPD in production. I've also assumed that cash G&A per BOE goes down as Sanchez scales up production.

The amount of capital expenditures required to maintain 102,000 BOEPD in production is estimated at $425 million, while interest expense and preferred dividends have been adjusted to incorporate the financing assumptions mentioned above. Major differences in the actual preferred equity and credit facility debt numbers will have a noticeable effect on Sanchez's break-even point though due to the high (10%) cash dividend on its new preferred shares.

$ Million Production Expenses $344 Production Taxes $61 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $425 Interest Expense $133 Preferred Dividends $46 Total Cash Expenditures $1,099

Thus Sanchez's break-even point at early-to-mid 2018 production levels is estimated at roughly $56 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas. Without cash preferred dividend payments, this is reduced to roughly $53 WTI oil.

Valuing Sanchez Post-Acquisition

If the financing for the transaction involves $300 million in preferred equity and $444 million in credit facility debt, that will leave Sanchez with around $2.194 billion in debt principal and $568 million in preferred equity principal. I estimate that Sanchez may retain around $100 million in cash after financing the acquisition and paying for production growth in 2017. Thus, there is around $2.662 billion in net debt and preferred shares, although the new debt and preferred equity related to the Comanche subsidiary is non-recourse to Sanchez Energy itself.

Doing calculations based on an EV to 2018 EBITDA (at 102,000 BOEPD) multiple of 6.0x to 6.5x results in an estimated value of $13 to $17.50 for Sanchez's common shares. There is a fairly wide valuation range for Sanchez's common shares since it has a relatively low share count and has a fairly large amount of debt and preferred equity. Thus, a modest change in multiples or EBITDA can have a significant effect on Sanchez's estimated common stock value.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Anadarko's Eagle Ford assets is a bold move for Sanchez that could result in 2018 production doubling from current levels. The increased production helps reduce Sanchez's break-even point to a roughly competitive level. This was previously a weakness for Sanchez in that it had a high break-even point due to interest costs and needed to efficiently use its large cash pile to grow production and lower its break-even point. This acquisition appears to be done at quite a reasonable price and achieves that goal.

As a result of this major acquisition for a good price, Sanchez's estimated share value has increased significantly to around $13 to $17.50 per share. Sanchez does need to continue growing production above 102,000 BOEPD in order to push its break-even point down towards $50 WTI oil, so it would not be surprising to see it do an equity offering at some point to replenish its cash surplus.

