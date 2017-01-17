Northern Dynasty Offers Significant Speculative Appeal

Northern Dynasty Metals (NYSEMKT:NAK) is one of the most interesting speculative stocks I have run across. The company owns 100% of a deposit containing over 100 million ounces of gold and some 82 billion pounds of copper and 514 million ounces of silver. That is not a misprint.

Source: Gabelli Securities

The deposit is in Alaska, not in some third world dictatorship. That should please investors.

Source: Northern Dynasty

The existence of this massive deposit is not news. Called the "Pebble" deposit, Northern Dynasty and its occasional partners have attempted for years to begin the permitting process only being stopped by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") which exercised its rarely used veto power to can the project in 2014.

Observers believe a Trump presidency will see a shift in direction that should lead to successful permitting of the project.

The market seems to agree, bidding the price of NAK stock up more than triple in the past few months. Today, the company has a market capitalization of just over $600 million and just signed a "bought deal" equity issue raising $33 million to help pay for permitting.

The scale of the project is mind-boggling. It is larger than the Turquoise Hill Oyu Tolgai deposit being operated by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO).

A lot of work had been done on the project before the EPA veto. Anglo American was a part owner, but in 2013 walked away deterred by the permitting challenge, after over $500 million had been spent on the Pebble project.

Permitting is by no means assured and the project is likely to see some serious opposition from environmental groups given its location near the Bristol Bay Salmon Fishery of Alaska. But, I believe technical solutions will be found to offset the environmental challenges and that a Trump presidency will see the project proceed.

If it does get permitted, the stock could easily run into the $20s. The stock traded in the high teens as recently as 2011.

I was lucky enough to take a position in the stock in the $0.50 range. At today's price of $2.20, it remains a cheap but risky play on the development of this massive resource.