Teva: Succumb To The Fear

On January 6, 2017, Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) issued new guidance figures for FY 2017. Let's take a closer look at these new guidance numbers.

Source: Tevapharm.com

Revenue for 2017 can be seen rising 11% from 2016. Excluding FX headwinds accounting for nearly 800 million, this number would be even higher. Net income and EBITDA can also be seen rising 7% to 14% respectively based on the range given. FCF and cash flow from operations can be seen rising 10% to 15% respectively based on the given range.

The reason why FCF is greater than cash flow from operations is because of divestitures; e.g. the sale of Actavis Generics Europe. EPS can be seen rising 2% or possibly falling 5%. Outstanding shares can be seen rising by around 50 million.

Mr. Market found these numbers underwhelming, and thus gave Teva shares a haircut of about 7%.

This 7% haircut on the already badly battered shares sent them to new 10-year lows.

Why then are shares falling? When revenue, EBITDA, net income, FCF, and possibly EPS are all growing; the one metric Mr. Market is watching is sentiment. Sentiment is either all good or it's all bad - there never really seems to be a middle ground with the market. Is the sentiment sour because of the industry? Possibly the management? Maybe just the downward spiral in share price?

The answer is more than likely a combination of all three possibilities. News outlets hammer the industry to push their agenda on pricing, management change is cried out whenever a company's shares are hit, and traders become impatient and sell. We see this cycle play out time and time again in the market.

If we look closer though, it seems as if Teva's management is sandbagging the 2017 guidance figures to reset expectations.

As we can see here, Teva is planning over 1000 product launches this year. We can clearly see 80 of the said launches will contribute easily over a billion dollars in revenue. However, Teva states that only $750 million in revenue for all 1000 product launches is expected. Clearly, Teva management is looking to lower the bar, underpromise and overdeliver.

More evidence of sandbagging the 2017 numbers can be found in the Q&A session of the guidance presentation. Newly appointed CEO and President of Global Generics, Dipankar Bhattacharjee, and Teva CEO and President, Erez Vigodman, had a few telling answers that should be highlighted.

On 2017 and the product launch mix Bhattacharjee said, "More than 80 product opportunities with a brand value of a little over $30 billion. So, fundamentally, the 2017 approach to launches is that we have many more shots at the goal." On the product range, Vigodman said, "We believe that we might have opportunities to run products that go even beyond the number that was indicated here; if we are ready to go beyond that, we might then of course reach the top end of the range and maybe even more that." Vigodman later went on to say, "(The) $750 million that's a fairly competitive number that we decided to embed into the plan. We can generate more than that; it is correlated with the range that was provided and that's a base case for us, which might be fairly conservative at the end."

Teva's dividend yield of 4.0% was also briefly addressed in the Q&A. The following question was asked to Eyal Desheh, Teva's CFO.

Eyal it looks like your operating cash flow is about $5.9 billion. I take away from that about (900m) in CapEx, I am at about $5 billion of FCF. You pay $1.6B in dividends, leaving you with $3.4B in post dividend FCF that includes Copaxone. If you take Copaxone away and I'm assuming Copaxone has at least $1.5B of FCF, I am left with $2B of FCF with debt of $33B. Are you not; thinking about cutting the dividend or slowing down the rate of (debt) pay down?"

The issue with this question is that it's slanted beyond the state of reasonable doubt. Firstly, Teva's FCF is ranged about $500 million higher than operating cash flow. FCF should be used because of the amount of divestitures that Teva will have in 2017. More importantly, why would you take out all the FCF from Copaxone? These 2017 figures that Teva stated, sandbagged or not, were the base case. Meaning, Teva had accounted for declining Copaxone sales already in its 2017 numbers. We went from possible competition for Copaxone in 2017 and declining sales to zero sales? That doesn't make a whole lot of sense now, does it?

Needless to say, the dividend question was easily taken on by CFO Desheh; he had this to say:

We are going through a pretty robust program of asset sales, a lot of assets accumulated over the year that we don't need and we don't use; we'll continue to generate - a lot of cash in 2017. We have no intention to change dividend policy in light of our cash flow projection."

As for the debt paydown, Teva wants to be very aggressive with the rate at which it pays off debt. In this new world of cheap debt, Teva can take some pleasure that it's locked in very low interest rates on large debt.

Moving on, I really hate to talk about the Copaxone situation, as it's beating a dead horse... 5 times! That's five dead horses and billions in market cap. That said, let's take a closer look.

As we can see here, the base case for Copaxone in 2017 takes into account declining sales, while factoring in no generic competition to Copaxone 40mg. The downside case takes into account two generic entries of Copaxone in '17 and over a billion dollars in lost revenue. Is this news? Sure, but we've known and seen Copaxone sales declining and patents trying to be defended for some time now. What should you take from this? In the future, whether it's this year or next, understand that Copaxone sales will decline further.

Teva has understood this reality was coming, and has placed an increasing emphasis on generics playing a larger part in its revenue and profitability. This is why the Actavis transition is crucial in shaping its future without the need of Copaxone.

Let's take a closer look at Teva's generic push making up for Copaxone's declining sales and profit.

Here we can see revenue and profit growing at a much faster pace than declining Copaxone sales. It can't be denied that Copaxone sales are going to suffer moving forward with possible generic pricing competition. However, with increased profitability on generics in an aging population, Teva looks to be on the right path.

Teva's generic profit progression has indeed been impressive the last handful of years. Look for 2017 with the help of Actavis to be the best generic year yet.

What's a Teva shareholder to do in this environment you ask? Well, it depends heavily on your timeframe. Are you looking to make a quick buck? If so, you should probably look elsewhere. Are you expecting huge changes in 2-6 months? If so, again, you should probably look elsewhere. If you are expecting a meteoric rise upward as fast as the shares fell downward, you should move on.

How about if you believe in generics and want to be a shareholder of the largest generic drug maker in the world with a long-term optimistic outlook on the shares? Do you mind being patient and having a 12-24 month outlook? Will you be bothered collecting a dividend, but not seeing capital gains immediately? Do these questions you are reading sound good to you? If so, keep your Teva shares. Don't panic and sell. Ask yourself, why did I buy Teva in the first place?

If your answer as to why you bought your shares when you did is still the same answer today, then nothing has changed. Sure, share prices go up and down, but at the end, price always catches value. In the meantime, collect your dividends and wait for the story and trend to change.

Conclusion

We examined and explored Teva's new guidance and what the figures might mean for the future. We were able to see the majority of the new numbers rising for 2017. We were able to reasonably conclude the new guidance figures are conservative and are meant to re-set the bar and temper expectations. We explored what a shareholder should do in this situation. If you are a short-term trader, you might look to sell and move on. If you are a long-term investor, you might look to hold and add when an uptrend has started.

