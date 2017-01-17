Natural Gas Storage Draws And Price Outlook Uninspiring

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) reported last week that working gas in storage fell by 151 billion cubic feet (bcf) to end at 3,160 bcf, 10.3% lower than a year ago. Working gas in underground storage was also 0.1% below the much-watched 5-year average.
For heating season-to-date, gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs) are forecast 16% below normal but 5% higher than last year.
For the week ending January 21st, gas-weighted HDDs are projected to be 35% below normal and 37% below those of a year ago.
Looking further out, the year-over-year storage comparisons to be reported are currently likely to fall short of last year's draw, as well as the 5-year average. Specifically, the market expectations for the 5 weeks ending February 10th is a draw of 737 bcf, compared to 774 last year and 806 over the past 5 years, on average.
|
Storage Changes
|
2017
|
2016
|
5-Year
|
1/13/2017
|
-235
|
-178
|
-170
|
1/20/2017
|
-102
|
-211
|
-176
|
1/27/2017
|
-110
|
-152
|
-166
|
2/3/2017
|
-140
|
-70
|
-138
|
2/10/2017
|
-150
|
-163
|
-156
|
Total
|
-737
|
-774
|
-806
To see how futures prices have trended in past years during these weeks, I calculated the net changes below. By and large, except for 2014, there has not been much strength in prices.
|
Natural Gas Futures Prices
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
2012
|
5-Year
|
1/6/2017
|
$ 2.27
|
$ 2.94
|
$ 4.31
|
$ 3.27
|
$ 3.06
|
$ 3.17
|
1/13/2017
|
$ 2.27
|
$ 2.94
|
$ 4.27
|
$ 3.37
|
$ 2.67
|
$ 3.11
|
1/20/2017
|
$ 2.12
|
$ 2.83
|
$ 4.33
|
$ 3.56
|
$ 2.34
|
$ 3.04
|
1/27/2017
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 2.98
|
$ 4.85
|
$ 3.29
|
$ 2.68
|
$ 3.20
|
2/3/2017
|
$ 2.04
|
$ 2.75
|
$ 4.91
|
$ 3.32
|
$ 2.50
|
$ 3.10
|
2/10/2017
|
$ 2.05
|
$ 2.68
|
$ 4.58
|
$ 3.28
|
$ 2.48
|
$ 3.01
|
$ (0.22)
|
$ (0.26)
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.01
|
$ (0.59)
|
$ (0.16)
Conclusions
Given the market expectations for draws in coming weeks, and the historical prices trends, I am not enthusiastic about price gains in the weeks ahead. But, as always, a major change in the weather could change that, but I would not risk capital betting on that.
