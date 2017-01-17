Natural Gas Storage Draws And Price Outlook Uninspiring

But expected draws overall lower than last year and 5-year trend.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) reported last week that working gas in storage fell by 151 billion cubic feet (bcf) to end at 3,160 bcf, 10.3% lower than a year ago. Working gas in underground storage was also 0.1% below the much-watched 5-year average.

For heating season-to-date, gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs) are forecast 16% below normal but 5% higher than last year.

For the week ending January 21st, gas-weighted HDDs are projected to be 35% below normal and 37% below those of a year ago.

Looking further out, the year-over-year storage comparisons to be reported are currently likely to fall short of last year's draw, as well as the 5-year average. Specifically, the market expectations for the 5 weeks ending February 10th is a draw of 737 bcf, compared to 774 last year and 806 over the past 5 years, on average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 1/13/2017 -235 -178 -170 1/20/2017 -102 -211 -176 1/27/2017 -110 -152 -166 2/3/2017 -140 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -150 -163 -156 Total -737 -774 -806

To see how futures prices have trended in past years during these weeks, I calculated the net changes below. By and large, except for 2014, there has not been much strength in prices.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 1/6/2017 $ 2.27 $ 2.94 $ 4.31 $ 3.27 $ 3.06 $ 3.17 1/13/2017 $ 2.27 $ 2.94 $ 4.27 $ 3.37 $ 2.67 $ 3.11 1/20/2017 $ 2.12 $ 2.83 $ 4.33 $ 3.56 $ 2.34 $ 3.04 1/27/2017 $ 2.19 $ 2.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 2/3/2017 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10/2017 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 $ (0.22) $ (0.26) $ 0.27 $ 0.01 $ (0.59) $ (0.16)

Conclusions

Given the market expectations for draws in coming weeks, and the historical prices trends, I am not enthusiastic about price gains in the weeks ahead. But, as always, a major change in the weather could change that, but I would not risk capital betting on that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.