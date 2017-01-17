Ruby Tuesday Is An Out Of Favor Cyclical That Is Undervalued

Investment Thesis

Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) is in a difficult situation with short-term liquidity issues that could will impair the company's maneuverability over the next 12 months. But this is already priced in, and investors are failing to consider the asset sales that will give RT room to breathe and turn around, and ultimately, give a 35% share price appreciation.

Business Overview

When I looked into Bill Ackman's Pershing Square portfolio, I came across Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), which I wrote about here (Following Bill Ackman Into Chipotle, But Now Paying Even Less Than Him). So I wanted to see if there are any other stocks in the casual dining sector which like Chipotle, were out of favor, but with a large margin of safety at the current price. I came across RT.

The interesting thing about RT is that on a superficial reading of its financials. I initially dismissed it as having too much debt (due 2020; RT3992435) and suffering from liquidity issues. But once I searched a little deeper, I became excited by its potential for unlocking shareholder value through its asset sale.

Asset Rationalization Plan

We now expect to generate cash proceeds of approximately $45 million to $50 million, compared to $35 million to $45 million previously from the sale of the 34 corporate-owned properties closed in connection with our Asset Rationalization Plan. There are currently 25 properties in the contract process with average expected net proceeds of $1.6 million per location. This includes 20 properties closed as a result of our Asset Rationalization Plan. - 2017 Q2

Obviously, that caught my eye. For a company that trades for about $140m market cap, these asset sales are a very significant way of unlocking shareholder value.

Shares With "free catalysts"

Shares with "free catalysts" is a term I coined which means when a company is trading at roughly three-year lows, the company is very much on the back foot, surrounded by pessimism and doing all it can to unlock shareholder value either through asset sales, heavy discounting of its products or services, or anything else it can do to turn itself around. I call this "free catalyst."

Generally speaking, when shares have a near-term catalyst, savvy investors will attempt to price in the binomial result of the catalyst and lift the share price somewhat. But when there is no turnaround on the horizon, no hope is reflected in the share price. However, these companies that have assets to sell and/or history of generating FCF, do in fact have options to turn itself around. But I call it "free" because in cases like RT, this catalyst is not priced in at all and the company is left for dead.

New Healthy Options

One of the ways RT is attempting to differentiate itself in casual dining is by branding itself as a healthy diner with its Fresh Star initiative that it launched in November as well as its Garden Bar system that it is launching nationwide in January: "the new Garden Bar allows us to leverage the healthy halo for which we are already so well known".

After rolling out this strategy in 3 locations and receiving much needed feedback, the company believes it has the necessary tools to initiate its turnaround.

Financials

Source: Morningstar.com, author's calculation.

Many investors like to define good business as one with high ROE, while I prefer to define a good quality company as one that is able to generate a free cash flow margin above 5% (defined as FCF/Revenue (%)). In the case of RT, it fails to be a good business (highlighted pink in the table above).

In spite of being unprofitable in the last 4 consecutive years (and most likely fiscal 2017 also being unprofitable; making it 5 consecutive years), it has still been able to generate FCF at an average of $24m (highlighted green). The difference between its earnings and its FCF generated comes from RT consistently having non-cash impairments each year as well as having roughly $5m annually in stock-based compensation.

Insider Share Purchases

As the table below shows, many insiders have been buying up shares in RT from 2016 to the present, a total of $1.3m was spent. Particularly noteworthy is that it's not just one executive but several executives and directors. Furthermore, it should be mentioned that insiders already owned a respectable amount of the outstanding shares at roughly 4.8%.

Source: Insidercow.com

Valuation

Relative Valuation

In order to confirm that there is, in fact, the required margin of safety in an investment in RT, I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Source: Morningstar.com

My favorite metric is P/S. I like it because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 0.3x P/S. Currently, investors are asked to pay only 0.1x P/S, at least 50% cheaper.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $24m of FCF, with 1% growth over the next five years (which is below inflation), before leveling off at 0% (which is certainly below inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 12%. I used 12% (which is a very high discount rate) because there is a lot of uncertainty on whether RT will be able to convince diners to become regulars and spend slightly more. This brings the DCF to $200 million or at least a 35% upside to the current share price.

Conclusion

There is a lot not to like in RT. But my argument here is that in spite of the negatives, the price already reflects that and I see a 35% upside from the current price. Investors will need to be patient with RT and disconnected from the short-term share price volatility. On the other hand, investors that seek slightly less contentious stocks can look towards this growth retailer or something slightly different altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.