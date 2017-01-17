Saudi Energy Minister Claim Oil Market May Be Rebalanced By June Unsupported By Data

Saudi energy minister says extension of OPEC agreement may not be necessary after June.

The Saudi energy minister today implied that global stocks could be rebalanced by June. Khalid Al Falih said at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi:

My expectation, and I believe it's been corroborated by the IEA, is that the rebalancing which started slowly in 2016 will have its full impact by the first half. Of course there are many variables that can come into play between now and June and at that time we will be able to reassess….Once we get close to the 5-year average of global stocks and inventories, we will basically lift our foot from brakes so to speak and let the market do its thing."

Based on data from the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA), global OECD stocks stood at 3.101 billion barrels, as of December 2016, up 309 million barrels from the 5-year average of 2.792 billion barrels. That is corroborated by the IEA assessment that the OECD commercial inventories "remain 300 million barrels above the five-year average."

Conclusions

Over the first half of 2017, the EIA projects that global stocks will increase by another 40 million barrels to end at 3.141 billion. That assumes OPEC crude production averages 33.0 million barrels per day, which I think is reasonable.

But even if OPEC holds to its ceiling of 32.5, stocks would be 90 million less than at the end of June. That would still leave stocks about 250 million higher than its 5-year average. There are no data to support global stocks being anywhere near their 5-year average.

EIA has also provided its forecast of global stocks adjusted for increases in demand. It shows the "days of supply" for 2017 and 2018 to be well above the historical highs.

OPEC will release its next Monthly Oil Market Report this week. Unless it is revised substantially from the December report, it too will show that storage levels are likely to increase further above the 5-year averages over the first half of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.