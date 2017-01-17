Teva Revises Outlook

Teva's stock is too cheap, valued below that of Mylan and Allergan on a P/FCF basis.

As soon as Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) began to trade more steadily on the markets, management issued a dour outlook that sent the stock lower. The company is baking in generic competition for Copaxone in 2017, setting a downside case of sales as low as $1 billion for the drug. Is the stock now cheap enough to buy?

Teva expects business improving from a financial point of view. Revenue, operating income, EBITDA, and cash flow will all come in higher this year compared to the guidance provided in 2016. Hurt slightly by more shares, Teva expects EPS similar to last year's guidance. Net income may improve to as high as $5.7B, compared to $5.3 billion in 2016:

Management issued a conservative outlook for its specialty medicines but Copaxone's $3.8 - $3.9 billion revenue depends on no generic competition for the 40mg dosage:

Management listed defending Copaxone from competition as a top priority this year. As investors would expect after it made paid $37 billion to Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for the latter's Actavis Generics unit, Teva will look for synergies, cut costs, and pay down debt.

Teva's plans for higher profitability requires finding 2% - 3.5% of operational expenses combined with higher sales and steady drug prices. If the government successfully proves Teva and Aurobindo, and Citron raised prices of glyburide, Teva will have difficulty raising prices of its other drugs. Still, Teva is confident profits will improve from the generics unit.

The company's $1.3 billion in cost cuts will offset the lower revenue expectations this year.

Teva's Copaxone faces a major headwind: competition from two generics, as soon as next month. Instead of revenue of up to $3.9 billion, Copaxone's revenues may be as low as $1 billion:

In the multi-stage dividend discount model presented previously, I forecast revenue growth of 10 percent, below the 11 percent guidance issued by the company. This implied Teva's mid-point fair value stood at ~$35 a share.

Teva is among the cheapest stock in the generic drug sector. Only Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) are cheaper on a price to free cash flow measure. The P/FCF shows how pessimistic investors are in believing Valeant and Teva may manage their debt levels. Valeant is selling off assets to lower debt. Last week, it sold $2.7 billion worth of assets when the unannounced deals are included. Endo is de-emphasizing its reliance on generic drugs. At the JP Morgan conference, the company forecast gross margin of around 60% and earnings in the range of $4.50 - $4.80 per share.

Despite all the negative attention Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is getting, the stock trades at higher P/FCF than Teva's stock:

The analyst downgrades on Teva's price target came after the fact but are still in the range of $37 - $50 a share. Teva is unlikely to fall below $30 a share, but continued scrutiny from the incoming president about high drug prices may accelerate the selling in the drug sector. Teva trades at a forward P/E of 6.8x and pays a sustainable dividend of exactly 4.0 percent. If the stock continues falling, value investors should set an entry price and buy it on the dip.

