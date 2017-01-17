For Dedicated Bond Holders, It's Time To Up Your Risk Profile

Equities and fixed-income securities have traditionally been negatively correlated. This historical trend has been somewhat turned on its head in recent years as an increasingly dovish Federal Reserve kept in place a very loose monetary policy, leading bonds and equities to rise, and in tandem. We are seeing the traditional rotation between equities and bonds reassert itself as the Fed tightens monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve Has Acted

On December 14th, 2016 the Federal Reserve "decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/2 to 3/4 percent" (Federal Reserve Press Release). Although expected, this was a marked departure from the dovish status quo Chairwoman Yellen has maintained, and is just the second rate hike in the last decade. Somewhat surprisingly, the Federal Reserve also forecast three rate rises in 2017. However, the Fed predicted no fewer than four rate rises in 2016, so whether they will follow though is anyone's guess. Nevertheless, economic growth is expected to be strong in the year ahead, and we should expect at least one more hike to offset expected inflation. So, from an investment position, a rising federal funds rate will lead to higher overall interest rates and a further rotation into equities from bonds.

A Move Away From US Treasuries and Investment Grade Paper

US 10-Yr. Yield, Source: CNBC Money

The rotation into equities has already begun. After the US presidential election, the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) rallied, while US Treasuries sold off. As investors pour into riskier assets off a bullish outlook and a climate of rising rates, many safe bonds, including US Treasuries and investment grade paper, do not offer high enough yields. Yields have grown as US Treasuries have become less attractive. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 1.8% before the election to just over 2.4% heading into the New Year.

The Trump Factor

Risk is where the answer lies. A growing economy and a fiscally bullish administration are both good signs for risky assets, including high yield fixed income and equities. The customary fixed-income investments don't offer a high enough risk-reward trade-off and barely outstrip inflation, if even that. We are in a climate where risky investments are more desirable. The movement towards equities from safe haven assets is indicative of the prevailing risk-on climate. The real catalyst for this movement was the election of Donald Trump.

President-elect Trump will come into office on January 20th and will immediately embark on sweeping tax reform and deregulation. Much of his tax reform and regulatory changes will happen with little complaint, although he might run into difficulty with his spending plans. At least in the short-to-medium term, this bullish fiscal approach will benefit risky assets. There are more long-term risks to consider with Trump, particularly over trade and immigration. Also, the deregulation the Republicans seem intent on pursuing could result in the kind of "boom and bust" economy we saw in the 2000s. Nevertheless, in the next couple of years, the Trump administration's policies will be a strong net benefit to more risky assets.

A Movement Towards High Yield Bonds

Safe fixed-income securities have attracted attention for some time as the safe haven assets of choice, while high yield bonds have missed most of the bullish run. According to Bill Eigan of JPMorgan, "high-yield flows just turned positive toward the end of 2016," and this run will only be "overdone when we see heavy retail flows, and that hasn't happened yet." Given the current climate, we should expect to see institutional players selling off US government bonds and moving to higher-yield bonds.

Potential High Yield Options

There are many high yield bonds that present attractive investments. High yield energy bonds are a particularly interesting option, as "the rebound in the oil price from its low in January has... made high-yield energy bonds a top pick for next year."

Two of my favorite options are the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Take Care…

We should look to late 2017 for any potential headwind to the risk-on environment which is so attractive to high yield bonds. While the Fed is forecasting rate to rise, any tapering off of growth expectations might hamper future raises. It will be important to understand when in Trump's presidency we might start to see more bearish economic data and the impact that data will have, considering the current very bullish expectations for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.