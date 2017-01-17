With A Correction Approaching, Protecting Portfolio Income = Job #1

Thirty or Forty Years of Hard Time

It's all a matter of perspective. A younger investor may be interested in the big score, looking to hit a triple bagger to buy his first car. He may be interested in growing his stake quickly to pay for his wedding or a starter house.

In contrast, the near-retiree/ retiree is focused solely on the income his assets can produce for him. Having been chained to his work for such a long time, he pines for the ultimate liberation from work in retirement. Preservation of the income he's been able to produce becomes paramount, and takes on greater significance compared to value creation or value protection. Protecting portfolio income is job #1.

The brass ring for many older investors, near or in retirement, as well as some younger investors who have adopted the dividend growth strategy, is to accumulate enough assets that will produce the income he needs to replace work income in the retirement phase. He would like, if he can, to not touch the principal of his assets, but have those assets produce enough income to pay the bills. Sadly, this goal is not attainable for some investors who started saving and investing till later in life, or didn't devote a large-enough percentage of earnings to investment.

The more successful investor finds that Income, not current value, is what he will live on. So it is the income stream that must be protected at all cost.

With many market pundits calling for a correction of some undetermined magnitude after a huge election rally, we think it prudent to examine if any of our names are at risk for a dividend reduction at this point. If that not be the case, then the coming correction should present dividend investors a chance to beef up portfolio income at higher yield as market prices compress.

Protecting Dividend Income

I have written about the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio to demonstrate how to construct this type of portfolio, with the stated aim of building and growing enough income from it to fill the gap between average Social Security benefits and the actual spending needs of an average couple in retirement. With that in mind, the concern has always been to preserve capital while the paramount goal is to protect that dividend income that we've already achieved, and grow it further. This income protection and continued growth is our inflation-defense and is at the heart of dealing with inflation that is constantly degrading our purchasing power.

A tried and true way of mitigating risk of income disruption is to diversify the portfolio in several ways. It can be diversified, for example, by industry sector or market capitalization size. Other ways to diversify would entail include a sampling of low yield/high growing stocks, high yield/low growing stocks with mid-yielding/mid growing dividend stocks.

You can see in a graphic later that we have kept these precepts in mind as we've built this portfolio over the past two years.

Total return investors often balance their portfolios by weighting dollar amounts of investment in each portfolio constituent, or percentages invested in each.

For dividend investors, the focus is different. Since the perspective shifts to income and growth of that income, the protection of that income takes on much greater meaning.

Yet another very effective way to mitigate risk of income failure to a portfolio is by balancing dividend amounts so that each portfolio constituent produces approximately equal amounts of income. These equal-income distributions will result in essentially equal percentages of income coming from each constituent.

Most of us are familiar with companies that have reduced the dividend, and some that have completely eliminated the dividend. Imagine these two very different scenarios.

Scenario #1

You own a portfolio of fifty stocks. You liked one of them, let's call it Company ABC, so much, that you bought a ton of shares. This large allocation results in that one stock paying you 50% of your total dividend income.

Everything is going fine, you're collecting all your dividends, then one day, bam! Company ABC runs into difficulty and has to eliminate the dividend entirely.

This is what that might look like before the dividend elimination:

Table #1, Balancing Income

After the dividend elimination, here's what it would look like:

Table #2 Balancing Income

It's pretty clear that if you allowed your portfolio to be heavily weighted as to dividend income in just one or even a few names, you'd be facing a huge cut in income, overnight. In this case, you would have taken a haircut of fully 50%, or half your income. It would be so catastrophic that you might not be able to afford your lifestyle any longer, especially in retirement.

Now, let's consider a wholly different approach, where dividend income is balanced so that each portfolio equity is responsible for contributing an equal amount of income to the overall portfolio. In other words, each equity is pulling its own weight, contributing $20 of income, or 2% each to overall portfolio income.

50 stocks X 2% of income = 100% of portfolio income

Scenario #2

You own a portfolio of fifty stocks. You wisely invested the right amount in each one, such that each of the fifty companies pays you an equal amount of income each year.

Everything is going fine, you're collecting all your dividends, then one day, bam! Company ABC runs into difficulty and has to eliminate the dividend entirely.

This is what that this scenario might look like before the dividend elimination:

Table #3 Balancing Income

After the dividend elimination, here's what it would look like:

Table #4 Balancing Income

Under this scenario, where income was balanced equally, one stock completely eliminating the dividend resulted in just a $20 reduction of overall portfolio income, or 2%. Instead of continuing to enjoy a $1000 annual dividend income, you'd now have just a $980 annual dividend income.

$20/$1000= 2%

I think anyone would agree that certainly, a 2% temporary reduction of income could be dealt with a lot easier than a 50% reduction. And it would not cause total dislocation to a retiree's lifestyle either.

Within the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, this is how we protect our portfolio income using the Real Time Dividend Projector.

Pictured above is the FTG Portfolio in its entirety.

I use this tool to easily manipulate share counts in column D to arrive at various balancing conclusions. In just a few seconds, it is possible to arrive at an answer that will protect portfolio income from total income failure and a financial disaster that might be very difficult to recover from.

The current price and current dividend rate is sourced for me automatically in real time, after input of ticker symbols. From there, the algorithms allow me to discover what each of our positions cost and what they are currently worth.

By inputting the previous year's dividend, I can compare the previous yield to the current yield and the percentage increase in the dividend since it was raised.

For those fans of yield on cost, this can confirm the historical growth pattern of the dividend that is also provided.

The current income per year is displayed for each portfolio position. When we input the 5 year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of the dividend, we get a projection of annual income for the next five years for each portfolio constituent of the FTG portfolio as well as the total portfolio projected income.

Scrolling to the right within the tool, we've circled the annual income for each position as well as the total portfolio, which is currently $26,887.50. Column W displays each constituent's percentage contribution to the overall portfolio as well as adds them to always total 100% at the top.

With 18 portfolio positions, our aim is to eventually derive an equal percentage of income from each name:

100% / 18 = 5.55%

We've been at this for two years now, buying positions when there have been dips, adding to existing positions, and adding new names when they present value and enhance yield.

As a work in progress, we've hewed fairly closely to this ideal of equal constituent income production. Currently, we're a bit overweight with ARCC, CTL, GEO, GOV, OHI, and RAI. At the same time, we're underweight a few names, including RMR, SO and WPC.

This gives guidance going forward. When conditions allow, we'll be adding to the under-weight positions to bring them closer to the 5.55% marker. As we do this, the overweight positions will come back down closer to the 5.55% marker to give us the equal income production we seek from the FTG Portfolio to protect income going forward.

The pink columns give us an educated projection of the income we may expect from each of our FTG positions. The caveat here is that if dividend growth continues the pattern of the last five years for the next five years, these projections can be a good representation of expected income and percentage growth from today's income.

If future dividend growth does not hit those past targets, future income will be less.

Finally, for total return devotees, column X all the way to the right reads out our real time capital gain in each position as well as the total portfolio. Capital losses are displayed in red.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We also deploy the Real Time Portfolio Tracker as another method to track the FTG Portfolio.

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings all along the way.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on November 1, 2015.

The current yield on cost, measured from January 1, 2017 to date is 5.3%,

FTG Recap: FTG Portfolio Close, 1/5/17

The FTG Portfolio put in a good showing, closing up .29%. Even though many stocks in the portfolio closed in the red, all of our interest-sensitive REITs all closed about 1% to 1.5% higher. This had the effect of the FTG portfolio closing in the green for the last day of trading in 2016, while the S&P 500 index, the Dow and the Nasdaq all closed substantially lower, in the red.

Currently, with the addition of three new recent positions discussed earlier, the FTG is producing $26,888 in annual income. When added to the average couple's social security benefit of $28,886 (including the 2017 increase of .3%), we have, in only 24 months' time, significantly exceeded our goal of filling the gap between SS income and a comfortable $50,000 retirement. In fact, our total income between these two sources is now $55,774. We benefited from many dividend increases received over the past several months and our reinvestment of dividends into our three new positions. The new dividend income attendant to our recent purchases has us now in hailing distance of our total dividend income exceeding social security benefit income.

We have enjoyed a regular stream of dividend increases, more than enough to keep us comfortably ahead of inflation.

The FTG Portfolio started out December 24, 2014, with an annual income of $21,246.

The FTG Portfolio finished 2015 with overall portfolio income of $25,057.

Because we are finishing 2016 with $26,969 in annual income, we have seen growth in dividend income of $1,912 over last year, or 7.63%. From inception in 2014, in just two years, we have seen income grow $5,723, or 26.93%.

With its beginning value of $411,600 and the addition of a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2015 and a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2016, total asset contributions come to $424,600. The portfolio has grown $98,555 to a value of $523,155. This represents capital appreciation of 23.21% in just 24 months.

$523,155 - $424,600 = $98,555 capital appreciation

$98,555 /$424,600 = 23.21% percentage gain

On a price return basis, in 2016 alone, the FTG grew $60,613 in value, or 13.56%, while the S&P 500 grew just 9.54%, also on price return. Accordingly, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio effectively returned 1.42 times the return on the S&P index. In other words, it handily trumped the S&P index in 2016 by 42%. It also outperformed the return of the Nasdaq Index by 80.8%.

Mirror Trades In the FTG and RODAT Subscriber Portfolio

Subscribers and readers wishing for an easy way to mirror their trades after the RODAT subscriber portfolio and the FTG Portfolio can easily enter the FTG or subscriber portfolio tickers. After doing their own due diligence, they might wish to proportionately mirror their own trade in these names using the parameters I've discussed above, using My Fill-The-Gap Mirror Calculator or the My RODAT Mirror Calculator.

MY FTG Mirror Calculator

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your methods to protect your income stream and your experience of buying companies that have increased their dividends and how it has affected your income stream.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.