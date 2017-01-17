The Yen Carry Trade Is Back!

This is not a position that is without risks.

To understand why, let me outline the elegant mathematics behind this wonderful, powerful trade.

The yen carry trade, that great hedge fund moneymaker of years past, is back with a vengeance.

If you are a giant hedge fund, you have banking and custodial relationships that allow you to do things that we mere mortals are unable to do.

For example, you can sell short ten-year Japanese government bonds, and use the proceeds to buy anything you want. JGBs currently yield zero, so your cost of funds is zero.

If you are a cautious manager of pension fund money, you invest this money into maturity matched ten-year Treasury bonds yielding 2.35%, and that is your annul profit.

However, if you are a hedge fund trading its own proprietary capital, you leverage your positions tenfold. Then, your 2.35% becomes 23.5%. Now, we're getting somewhere!

It gets better. If the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) deprecates against the greenback, the value of your debt shrinks which increases your profit. Since July, the buck has rocketed some 15% against the yen. That boosts your total return on this trade to a monster 38.5%.

During the 1980s, I paid off the mortgage on my London home this way. Not bad!

It is a trade that I, and every other hedge fund manager, was doing all day long until the yen peaked in 2014.

This is not a position that is without risks. If your long side position falls, you lose money. If your short side rises in value, you lose money.

If you are a real wild one, you can sell short JGBs and use the cash to buy US junk bonds paying 8%. Leverage THAT position ten times, and you are making a total return of 95%, including the yen depreciation element.

Unfortunately, thousands of hedge funds had exactly this position going into the 2008 crash. Junk bonds fell by 75%, the yen rose, and the funds got wiped out. There are not so many funds putting on this trade today.

This time around, the yen carry trade comes in a different flavor. Hedge funds are shorting ten-year JGBs all right. But the outlook for ten-year Treasury bonds is poor, with yields expected to rise to 6% over the next three years. So don't park your long side there!

Instead, hedge fund managers are buying stocks, especially high yielding financial shares. And they are leveraging up on this trade too.

This is a major reason why the financial sector has risen 25% since the November 8th election.

Going forward, the cost for the yen carry trade looks pretty clear. The Tokyo government has committed to keeping the JGB yield at 0% for the foreseeable future. So your short side principal risk is capped there.

With the US Federal Reserve expected to raise rates two to four times in 2017, you can count of interest rates to rise. This will keep the dollar strong and the yen weak, pouring more gravy on this trade.

At a minimum, I expect the yen to fall to at least ¥130 to the dollar this year, and to ¥150 over the long term. And those wild folks expect the yen to collapse to as low as ¥200 to the dollar.

The more yen that gets sold, the faster it goes down. I love it!

This is not just some academic argument about hedge fund positioning confined to industry geeks like me. The amount of money that can potentially pour into this one trade is in the trillions of dollars.

Hedge funds currently have nearly $3 trillion in capital, and you can expect a substantial portion of this to end up in the yen carry trade.

Will trillions of dollars worth of stock buying impact the value of your 401k, IRA, or pension plan? You betcha!

It is a firm plank in my four-year forecast of US equity prices. I expect the major stock indexes to rise 10% a year for the next three years and then crash by 25% in the fourth, delivering a total four year return of zero. You heard it here first.

Rocketing inflation and interest rates will be the final nails driven through this market's full heart.

And, by the way, a sharply weakening Japanese yen is fantastic news for the Japanese stock market as well. I expect it to be one of the top performing markets in the world this year. But you must hedge your yen exposure through buying the Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ).

Just don't forget to find a chair when the music stops playing. Or, you can simply read this newsletter, and rely on me to make that call, like I did last time.

Yes, It's All Over

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.