The U.S. Equity Markets Seem Ready For A Pullback... And Will Most Probably Get One - Part II

It may not be the beginning of a correction but it may be something of great significance and magnitude either way.

Every day (Tuesday-Friday) we have a potential for a big blast; something that will move the market substantially.

The third trading week of 2017 is about to start and it's going to be an important one.

Background

During the first trading week of the year I wrote that "The U.S. Equity Markets Seem Ready For A Pullback... And Deserve One".

During the second trading week of the year I wrote that "The U.S. Equity Markets Seem Ready For A Pullback... And Will Most Probably Get One".

Meanwhile, the main indices look like that YTD:

The Nasdaq composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) is outperforming and actually playing a catch-up with both the S&P500(NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials(NYSEARCA:DIA) that moved ahead during November-December 2016. All three Russell small-cap indices (1000/IWB, 2000/IWM, 3000/IWV) have posted gains that fall within the area where the S&P500 and the Nasdaq composite are.

At the beginning of the third week I don't intend to repeat the same message but to share with you only three charts that undoubtedly re-emphasize my current very cautious stance.

Economic Calendar

Although we have a shorter week with only four trading days ahead of us - this is going to be a big week with many events that may move the market substantially:

Tuesday, January 17th: All eyes will be on the UK (BATS:EWUS) where the prime minister, Mrs. Theresa May be giving her very much anticipated "Brexit" speech. Market is very anxious ahead of the speech as many expect her to present a clear-decisive cut of the UK from the EU. The British Pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is already trading very nervously ahead of the speech, hovering around the 1.2 US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) per Pound level.

Wednesday, January 18th: CPI data at both sides of the Atlantic ocean. If the inflation numbers confirm the recent accelerated pace that we witnessed, both central banks (ECB, Fed) may wish to maintain their recent more hawkish tone, implying at further tightening. Later on that day, we have the Fed chair, Mrs. Yellen will be talking (first day of a back-to-back speeches) and may already hint at the next near-term monetary policy move/s.

Thursday, January 19th: While the ECB rate decision isn't expected to surprise with new measures, it would be the press conference then after that may allow the ECB chair, Mr. Draghi to shed more light on the central bank's intentions regarding additional (though future) downsizing the amount of sovereign bonds that the ECB is currently buying. Later on, we will have another opportunity to listen to Mrs. Yellen perhaps surprising us with something that we won't hear 24 hours earlier.

Friday, January 20th: Inauguration day. It's not only the most significant milestone of the year but it would allow Mr. Donald Trump to speak as the US president for the first time without the word "elect" being part of his title. Although this is expected to be a very warm and friendly speech that will try to send message of peace and unity, with President (still elect) Trump we know that anything can happen, anytime, even during the inauguration ceremony/day. I'm pretty sure that this is going to be the most-ever watched inauguration ceremony, easily beating Mr. Barack Obama's inauguration rating from 2008.

To sum it all up, we have a very unique/rare week ahead of us with plenty of high profile, high magnitude, events that each and every one of those can easily take the market onto a new-sharp move/direction. Up or down? I really have no idea. After all, I'm not a "Fortune Teller"...

Chart 1: The NYSE Bullish Percent Index ($BPNYA)

This is the most important market indicator and it stands out even among the various Bullish Percent Indexes ("BPIs"). The NYSE BPI has proven its ability as a leading indicator for the market so it worthwhile taking a look at what it signals right now:

Source: stockcharts.com

Ok then, you probably say to yourselves now, that actually looks quite bearish, isn't it? Well, not exactly.

The 70-handle has historically proven to be a level that was an early indicator for future market corrections.

How early? About three-four years early, as you can see from the chart below:

Chart 2: $BPNYA during 1999-2013

Source: stockcharts.com

Now go back to chart 1 and see the pattern that started in 2013-2014, about 3-4 years ago (surprise,surprise...): The $BPNYA trades above 70 several times but we see lower highs, i.e. the magnitude of the read is getting weaker and weaker.

Putting it differently, while the S&P500 keep going up - the NYSE BPI has started to go down, i.e. the divergence between the two is more significant and we reach the period in time when this has historically functioned as a very reliable early indicator for a reversal that may happen as early as this year.

Don't get me wrong: I'm not a technician and I only use such charts as a supporting data that may reinforce my stance that is mostly based on fundamentals and statistics (models and probabilities). Having said that, if the most important indicator is signaling something meaningful I rather pay attention to that warning sign.

Chart 3: The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index ($INDU)

I already mentioned the well-known phenomena of a "make or break": Whenever a stock/index is trying to break a certain important-psychological level for a while, i.e. more than just a few days, the outcome is in most cases a decisive move, usually a minimum 3% move.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index is flirting with the 20k level for over a month now. Since December 7th 2016 the index is trading within 3% of the 20k-mark, yet struggling to burst through it:

Source: stockcharts.com

Remember, it's either a make or a break and currently it seems like the chances are favoring a break, i.e. it's more likely that the DIA is going to lose 3% from the current/20k level than to gain 3%.

Bottom line

Buckle up; it's going to be interesting!

Buckle up; we have a very bumpy road ahead of us!

Buckle up; many signs imply that we are inside a "danger zone"!

Beware, be aware, stay alerted and most of all - be well!

May god bless the United States of America and may god bless us, investors, with the wisdom and ability to "read" these markets clearly and accurately.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXU, TBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.