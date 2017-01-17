Chemtrade Has Just Made An Accretive Acquisition In A 'Moat' Business

Chemtrade Logistics (OTC:CGIFF) is a chemicals manufacturer that sells into a variety of end markets. The company pays a 6.5% yield, which is material compensation for shareholders alone. But aside from that, the company has recently announced an excellent acquisition, which should be accretive to the company.

The company has its genesis as a Canadian income trust (which were structurally similar to MLPs), and is still traded in that form on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CHE.UN). That makes it a bit of an orphan stock, as the Canadian government kneecapped the income trusts approximately 10 years ago by taking away all of their tax advantages. That eliminated the impetus for having the structure, although there are a few of them (including Chemtrade) still hanging around. Trusts, in general, were targeted towards retail investors and were bought based on their dividend yields. As it reports in Canadian Dollars, all values in this report are in that currency.

The income trust structure does require that Chemtrade distribute its income to unitholders every year or be subject to a punitive tax rate. This is effectively a form of capital discipline, and should ensure the company prioritizes its dividend. Another tax note is that Chemtrade has elected to be taxed as a corporation under US rules. While I am not qualified to give and this shouldn't be considered tax advice, my understanding is that means that there are no K-1s or other complications for US holders, other than the 15% withholding tax on the dividends. I believe that tax should be recoverable on a US tax return, making it a wash.

Chemtrade Operations

The company primarily participates in two major end markets: water treatment and the production of sulfuric acid. The water treatment business is likely the better segment, as it depends largely on the growth of municipal water treating operations, which are largely population dependent. Additionally, as municipalities in water-short regions search out lower quality sources of water to meet their needs, additional treatment may be necessary. Sulfuric acid markets are more diversified, but also more industrial. Given that fertilizer is a major use, the company retains some upside to improved farm income.

Chemtrade had adjusted EBITDA of $227.1 MM in the trailing 12-month period, and also had capital expenditures of $65.4 MM. It reports a lower number for maintenance capex, but given that revenue isn't growing, I would suggest that all the capex is maintenance capex from an economic point of view, and so I will deduct it from the EBITDA prior to calculating a multiple. That leaves $161.7 MM of value provided by the business. On that basis, a 12x multiple is very reasonable, suggesting the Chemtrade business is worth $1.94 billion.

Catalyst

Chemtrade is buying Canexus, which is another Canadian chemical company. Canexus has had poor capital allocation and poor execution of a project to build a crude by rail export terminal, which put the company in a precarious financial position. That being said, its remaining assets (it sold the crude by rail terminal) are of generally excellent quality, and are cost-advantaged.

The best asset that Canexus is buying is the largest sodium chlorate plant in the world, located in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada. The plant has benefits from economies of scale, as well as benefits from the low cost hydroelectricity it purchases from the government-owned electric utility in Manitoba. The cost of power is very low for large industrial users, and the political implications of large employment are likely to prod the government into keeping it that way. Given that the large legacy hydro plants are depreciated and low cost, that is also sustainable. Having the largest, lowest cost plant in any commodity business is a competitive advantage, one which will now accrue to Chemtrade.

Sodium chlorate is primarily used for bleaching pulp. While that market has been hurt by the decline in newsprint demand, personal care uses for pulp (tissues, diapers, etc.) are growing, and as newsprint has become less important, the market should be less cyclical.

Canexus also has operations on Canada's west coast, and in Brazil. The Brazilian operations are co-located with a Fibria (NYSE:FBR) pulp mill, and it has a long-term contract with that plant providing it fixed USD margins. Pulp production in Brazil has been strong as the business there has lower costs as it uses eucalyptus, which is a fundamentally cheaper source of fiber.

I previously wrote up Canexus as an investment here (now exclusive to Seeking Alpha Pro or Microcap Review Subscribers). The situation has unfolded approximately as I predicted in that article, with Chemtrade raising its hostile bid to $1.65 per share and securing the support of the Canexus board to get the deal done. I had predicted a deal price of ~$1.70, so the final agreement was slightly more favorable to Chemtrade than I had expected.

Valuation of Canexus to Chemtrade Shareholders

Canexus had $105 MM of EBITDA in 2015, and its gross profit increased slightly in the first nine months of 2016. SG&A expenses were up in 2016, but I think that is likely due to the corporate drama incurred from the various corporate machinations it underwent, including fighting the Chemtrade hostile bid. It also has $614 MM of long-term debt and pension liability, which is close to 6X debt to EBITDA, which is probably too high. That can be seen by the 7.875% it paid for seven-year money last September.

Chemtrade is paying cash for the Canexus acquisition. It has a lower cost of capital than Canexus did, and is raising $400 MM in equity to partially pay for the deal. The increased supply of shares in the market has reduced the price of shares approximately 3%, providing a potential buying opportunity.

Assuming that Canexus would have been able to generate $105 MM on a go-forward basis in EBITDA seems conservative, given that it will no longer have the "strategic" expenses. Additionally, the deal should allow for material synergy savings. While I am generally skeptical of synergy claims, Canexus has a large head office that will almost certainly become unnecessary, given that all the functions would duplicate Chemtrade functions. While it produces very few products that are exactly the same (so operational synergies are limited) it does sell into the same end markets, so there should be some savings on the sales and marketing side as well, and the potential to have revenue synergies from bundling product.

When Chemtrade was trying to convince Canexus shareholders that its business was of low value to get it to sell, it admitted it was likely to be able to extract $10 MM of synergies. Canexus management provided a contrary estimate of $40 MM in synergies. Of course, it was incentivized to estimate high, given that it was trying to extract a higher price from its shareholders. Canexus had $42 MM of G&A in 2015, and over $100 MM in distribution, selling and marketing expenses. Splitting the difference between the two corporate estimates with a dash of skepticism suggests to me that $20 MM of annual synergies should be achievable.

In the longer term, there will be significant savings from refinancing the Canexus debt at Chemtrade's lower cost of capital. I will neglect these savings for now, as it will take some time to realize. That being said, the larger, more diversified version of the company should be more creditworthy.

Debt

While I won't give the company credit for savings on the cost of its debt, I will deduct from the valuation the combined debts of both companies, as well as the cash consideration paid to Canexus shareholders, which will be partially funded with debt. Chemtrade has raised $400 MM in equity to fund the deal, so I will deduct that from its pro-forma debt position. Netting Chemtrade's cash off its debt, pension expenses, and other long-term liabilities leaves a value of $907 MM. Adding the $614 MM from Canexus, the $306 MM Canexus shareholders will get and pulling off the equity raised suggest a debt balance of $1,427 MM in debt.

Valuation

The valuation of Chemtrade is highly sensitive to the EBITDA multiple one chooses to use as the company will have a relatively significant debt load. Thus, even small changes in the valuation multiple cause outsize changes in the valuation of the equity. The company has been recently trading around a 9.5X EV/EBITDA multiple. I mentioned in my previous article on Canexus that its major North American competitor is Olin (NYSE:OLN), which has an EV/EBITDA of 9.8 (as per Yahoo Finance/Capital IQ). I will use 9.5X EV/EBITDA in my valuation, but am also including a sensitivity table below.

The price target of $21.08 (or $16.04 USD) is significantly above the current price of $18.12 (or $13.95 USD). This, combined with the company's ample dividend yield, suggests that the company may be a candidate for a reasonably constructed investment portfolio.

Risks

As with any company, there are a number of potential risks. The first is that the company's operations are subject to a number of external factors.

One potential downside risk to the company comes from the plant closure of one of its customers. Fibrant has announced the closure of its plant in Augusta, Georgia that produces Caprolactam, a precursor to the manufacture of certain types of nylon. This matters to Chemtrade because it has a sulfuric acid plant attached directly to the Fibrant plant by pipeline. This provides it a captive customer on a long-term contract. On its recent conference call, it estimated its plant does $6-7 MM of EBITDA per year. However, Fibrant has a long-term contract guaranteeing a capacity fee until 2021, which Chemtrade has indicated should keep the EBITDA run rate at about half of its current value. While there is some possibility of using the plant as a merchant operation, it is unlikely to earn as much as when it was embedded in the Fibrant operation. Chemtrade wrote the value of the plant down to zero earlier this year, even though the plant is not expected to close until mid-2017. The company also has the potential to use some of the equipment in its other acid plants, which should provide some value post shutdown.

There are naturally other risk factors. For example, the acquired Brazilian business partially depends on the cost competitiveness of pulp produced in that market for export. Thus, it has some exposure to Brazilian currency and trade policy, as much of Brazil's pulp is exported to China. Of course, selling chemicals to the pulp industry in South America also provides diversification from its North American customers, as it can benefit no matter which geography comes out on top.

The final major risk I think is relevant is the company's debt load. Were interest rates to increase, or the company to be judged as less creditworthy, its cost of capital may increase. The company has been issuing convertible debentures (some of which are in the money and slightly dilutive) to keep its cost of funds down. Continued access to that market depends largely on the animal spirits present in Canadian retail investors who buy the paper, which is an unpredictable variable that depends on everything from the price of Chemtrade equity to housing prices in Toronto.

Conclusion

The company has reasonable quality operations, and is trading at a discount to its conservatively calculated value. While the company currently has relatively high levels of debt, that allows potential upside surprise to accrue to the equity with greater impact (of course, downside surprise would as well). Chemtrade has a history of successfully integrating acquisitions, and has made a purchase at an excellent price for its shareholders.

For those interested in actionable research on small companies, I publish the Microcap Review here on Seeking Alpha, with coverage on everything from Arbitrage to net-nets. The price of the service is going up at the end of January, and there have been a number of recent announcements you can check out here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Canexus debentures

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.