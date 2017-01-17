A Sobering Look At Lowe's

There are a variety of factors that could make the lofty growth rate expectations for the company hard to formulate.

In a previous article, I highlighted what a "home run" investment could look like for Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). The example was not particularly difficult to illustrate. When you see intermediate-term analysts' estimates north of 15% per annum, the investment thesis effectively writes itself. That type of growth, especially when coupled with a growing dividend and reasonable starting valuation, would easily translate to impressive returns.

However, I also mentioned that a bit of caution may be warranted. I'd like to expand on that follow-up idea here.

The problem, or perhaps more accurately the potential problem, is that type of growth - especially for a very large firm - is very hard to put together. In the last decade, Lowe's has grown per share earnings by about 7% annually and the dividend is nearly nine times higher than where it was. That's solid historical growth, but it brings about the first issue.

If Lowe's grew per share earnings by 7% in the last decade - when the store count was 30% smaller and the company was selling 20% less stuff in terms of dollars - you immediately have to come up with a compelling investment thesis to justify a faster growth rate moving forward. Generally, firms go through "life cycles" - starting with very fast growth, then moderate growth and then slow growth. The latter stages can go on for decades and be very profitable for a very long time.

Yet the point is that going from moderate growth back up to very fast growth is an especially difficult feat. Larger numbers - in terms of store count, sales, employees and all of it - make growing faster harder, not easier. Now this certainly doesn't mean it's impossible, but I would contend that it is hurdle number one.

The second item of note is that when you dig into Lowe's' past growth, even that has some sticking points.

Back in 2006, the company was generating $3.1 billion in profits. Last year, the company generated $3.08 billion in profits. You had nine years and effectively zero company-wide profit growth.

Now it should be noted that you had the great recession shortly after the start of this observation period. And Lowe's has done a commendable job of consistently making billions in profit and getting back to its pre-recession level.

But the fact remains: Sales were up 25% in that period and yet total profits were basically the same in 2015 as they were in 2006 as a result of declining margins. So that earnings per share growth that I was talking about above was almost entirely driven by the share repurchase program.

The history here has been impressive. Back in 2006, there were 1.525 billion common shares outstanding. According to the most recent quarterly report, the number has been reduced to 870 million or so - a total decline of over 40% in the last decade.

And so some might think, "well if the company can replicate that type of program then perhaps the lofty growth target is achievable after all." Yet here again, you have a whole lot of issues to get over. Let's survey the field.

For one thing, you can't necessarily rely on prudent share repurchase timing. Over the long-term, you've seen the results: Stagnant company-wide profits were turned into solid per share growth. Yet when it mattered most - when shares were at their lowest price and valuation back during the recession - this was the same time when Lowe's purchased the least amount of shares.

Actually it was worse than that: For the year ending in January of 2009, Lowe's was actually a net issuer of shares. And the following year wasn't a whole lot better. Then when the coast was clear, the program resumed full force as did the increasing share price.

Now I'm not faulting Lowe's in particular for this. It's very typical - when times are lean, share repurchases go by the wayside. However, it's instructive nonetheless. You can't count off prudent share repurchase timing.

Yet even without that, you still have a host of other problems. Let's look at the fiscal years ending in January of 2011 through 2016.

During this six-year stretch, Lowe's reported net share repurchases of just over $20 billion and paid out $4.4 billion in dividends - call it $25 billion combined. During that same time, Lowe's reported $13.3 billion in total net income. That's a total shareholder payout ratio approaching double what the company has been bringing in on average.

It should be underscored that this by itself hasn't yet been an issue. It's a problem if you're a low quality firm or if you're just starting out and consequently generate high borrowing costs. However, very large enterprises generating billions in profits tend to have some balance sheet flexibility. So it hasn't been a problem so far.

Yet there are some symptoms. Looking at the period from 2010 to 2016, the long-term debt for Lowe's went from $4.5 billion to over $14 billion. Total assets have remained basically the same (in the ~$35 billion range), while total liabilities went from $14 billion up to $29 billion.

Now you can argue that in a low rate environment leverage can be used intelligently. And Lowe's still commands a solid financial position, especially with an average of more than $250 million in profits coming in each month. Yet the negative points, as it relates to an effective share repurchase program, remain. Namely, just as in your personal life, 1) you can't outspend earnings forever and 2) it shouldn't be surprising if this level of activity eventually comes down (percentage-wise).

And beyond that you have some more things to consider if the share repurchase story is the backbone to your investing and/or growth thesis.

Remember when I mentioned the exceptional dividend growth above? (I didn't explicitly note this before, but the per share dividend has been growing by over 20% per annum for the last decade.) That's great news for the dividend growth or income investor of the past, but dividend growth outpacing earnings growth means the dividend payout ratio has increased as well.

Indeed, back in 2006, Lowe's was paying out less than a tenth of its earnings as cash dividends. Now the expectation is a number closer to 35%. That's still comparatively low, but it leaves a whole lot less organic funds to go toward share repurchases.

And then you have the valuation (assuredly connected to the lofty growth expectations) that I'll talk about as a summarizing counterpoint.

Lowe's has three big factors that are working against its future share repurchase program to be as effective as its previous one. For one, the likelihood of less organic funds available as a result of getting the total payout ratio down is a real possibility. The dividend is highly unlikely to be jeopardized, but the repurchase program could certainly be reduced.

Second, you also have less funds available to go towards repurchases as a result of an increased dividend payout ratio. There's a larger obligation to cash payouts today than existed a decade ago - it's as simple as that.

So you have two potential negatives against the total amount of organic funds (percentage-wise) that could go towards share repurchases. And the third item is that shares are now trading at a higher valuation than you saw in most of 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. So not only would there be potentially less funds going towards repurchases, but those buybacks would now have to be done at higher valuations to boot.

With those factors in mind, I think it's quite difficult to argue that Lowe's repurchase program of the future will be anything like it was in the past decade.

Now there are still ways to get around this and keep the growth story intact. For one, you could get some honest company-wide profit growth - via new store openings, continued growth in sales and improved margins. But that's the case you have to make - things get better from a business standpoint and not that growth will come in the same way as it has been.

Incidentally, this is a real possibility. Yet I think it's still difficult to get anywhere near the 15% growth rate expectations that are suggested.

Here's how I'd think about it. Total sales have grown by just over 3% annually for the last decade. Personally, I think that would be a fine baseline (remember the company has to come off a larger base now) so let's start there. Previously, total profits started and ended at the same place as a result of a declining margin. Should the net profit margin stabilize, company-wide sales growth would equal company-wide profit growth.

For the reasons mentioned above, the share repurchase program is apt to be less impressive. Perhaps this adds a percent or two per year to earnings per share growth, bringing the earnings per share number up to 5% annual growth or so. (If you wanted, you could think about it as higher sales growth and/or better margin improvement with even less help from repurchases, the point is to start with a cautious baseline.)

From there you have the dividend, which sits at 2% currently and if it grows in line with earnings might add two percent or so in annual return as well. That brings the baseline return up to 7% per annum.

And then there's a logical case to be made that P/E compression could actually take place. Lowe's has historically traded with an earnings multiple in the high teens, but shares today currently sit at 18 or 19 times current earnings and that's with a security that's expected to grow rather quickly. Should growth come in at "only" 5% or 8% or something of the sort, you could very well see a lower multiple in the future.

Factoring this in might take a percent or two away from your total return down to 5% or 6% per annum. I'd think of it as a range: Say 5% to 8% total yearly returns as a beginning baseline.

Now obviously the actual results can be much better or worse. The point was not to come up with a perfect prediction. Instead, it was about checking in on the current expectations - 15%+ anticipated growth - and determining whether or not you can justify that sort of assumption.

I still think Lowe's is a very solid firm with fine prospects and will return a large amount of funds to shareholders. And I could be wrong and Lowe's does reach its lofty growth expectation. Yet personally, I'd rather be pleasantly surprised instead of making an investment thesis based on 15% annual growth rate anticipations. I'd want to take a much more prudent view. And I believe the "investment bar" for Lowe's is a bit higher than it might first appear.

