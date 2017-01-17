Essilor & Luxottica Merger Creates An Eyewear Giant - No Opportunities For Investors

As the jump in shares effectively prices in the value of expected synergies, and since shares were quite expensive from the start, I am not compelled to become an investor.

Essilor (OTCPK:ESLOY) announced a mega merger with Luxottica (LUX) in a deal which is set to create a giant in the eyewear industry, after previous talks years ago did not result in a deal. By combining Essilor´s strength in lenses and Luxottica´s strong brands, a major integrated player is created.

Unfortunately for shareholders, the benefits of the transaction appear to have been priced in rather efficiently by investors. This recognition, and a steep valuation from the start, results in shares trading at premium multiples, reflective of growth prospects, leading market positions and a strong balance sheet.

Deal Terms, Strategic Rational

French-based Essilor and Italian-based Luxottica have decided to merge their operations in order to create a giant with over EUR 15 billion in sales and $3.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA that employs 140,000 workers.

Investors in Luxottica will get 0.461 shares of Essilor for each share they currently own, as the French company will be the surviving entity. This makes the deal quite interesting, as Luxottica is valued at a 5% discount compared to the unaffected share price. This does allow 81 year old Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica, to exit his investment. He will furthermore solve the leadership challenges for his firm, after many executives have come and left in recent years. Del Vecchio has undoubtedly agreed to the discount, recognizing that Essilor´s shares would see a boost as a result of the anticipated synergies.

The strategic rationale behind the deal is that of greater scale and improved diversification. Essilor is very strong in lenses and optical instruments, with the Italians being well known from their sunglasses/frames, among others. This allows the company to provide both vision correction as well as vision protection.

Furthermore, the company will benefit from Essilor´s innovation and production excellence, as well as strong brands such as Varilux, Crizal and Transitions. Luxottica is strong in distribution and has very strong brands, among them Ray-Ban and Oakley.

With the deal getting the blessing of Luxottica´s Leonardo Del Vecchio, who praises the advantages of having production of frames & lenses as well as marketing & distribution activities under one roof, the pact looks like a done deal. The combination anticipates that costs and revenue synergies run at EUR 400-600 million a year in the intermediate term, with upside to that number in the years thereafter.

Obviously some hiccups can be expected along the way in terms of regulatory approval, yet targeted divestitures should be able to alleviate most of these concerns.

How Fair Is The Deal? - Looking At Essilor

Essilor is on track to post sales of EUR 7 billion this year, driven by decent organic growth in the mid-single digits. Almost 90% of sales are generated from lenses and optical instruments, in which the company is active across the globe. These sales are complemented by a smaller sunglass/reader and equipment division.

The company has delivered on impressive growth over the past decade, as sales rose from less than EUR 3 billion a decade ago to an anticipated EUR 7 billion this year. Growth has been driven by decent organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking. Based on the results for the first half of the year, Essilor is on track to post operating earnings of EUR 1.25 billion this year and net earnings of EUR 850 million.

The company operates with a modest amount of EUR 2.2 billion in net debt, equivalent to 1.3 times EBITDA. The 218 million shares outstanding valued the company at EUR 22.2 billion at an unaffected share price of EUR 102. The EUR 24.6 billion valuation is equivalent to 3.5 times sales, 20 times operating earnings, with equity trading at 26 times earnings.

It should be said that shares came under a bit of pressure in the second half of 2016 after shares traded in the EUR 120s this past summer. Investors have been disappointed with slower like-for-like growth, as organic growth achievements fell to 3% in the third quarter of 2016.

How Fair Is The Deal? - Looking At Luxottica

For Luxottica, the valuations are certainly not cheap either. Based on the latest results, revenues might come in at EUR 8.9 billion in 2016, making it bigger than Essilor in terms of sales. The company has split up its activities across the retail segment (being responsible for 60% of sales) and the wholesale segment. The company is active across the globe, yet is overly represented in the US.

Similar to Essilor, Luxottica has seen decent growth as well over the past decade. Sales have essentially doubled to nearly EUR 9 billion, again on the back of dealmaking and organic growth. The company has avoided dilution for equity investors, just as Essilor has done.

Based on the results released for the first half of 2016, it is clear that Luxottica is facing some challenges. Reported operating earnings were down 8%. If these trends can be extrapolated to the second half of the year, operating earnings are seen at EUR 1.27 billion, similar to the earnings number reported by Essilor. A similar exercise reveals that net earnings might come in around EUR 750 million in 2016.

Luxottica operates with a very modest amount of leverage with net debt standing at EUR 1.1 billion, equivalent to just 0.6 times EBITDA. The 481 million outstanding share, which traded around EUR 50 ahead of the deal, value equity at EUR 24 billion. The resulting EUR 25 billion enterprise valuation is similar to that of Essilor. The company trades at 2.8 times sales, 20 times operating earnings, as equity is trading at little over 30 times net earnings.

The deal makes a lot of sense for Luxottica. The company is valued at premium multiples. This is despite the fact that third quarter organic growth slowed down to 1.4%, just half the growth rate reported by Essilor. The deal furthermore offers an exit opportunity for its founder and solves the leadership challenges.

Appeal In This Deal? Benefits Appear To Be Priced In

Essilor operates with 218 million shares, and Luxottica has 481 million shares outstanding. The 0.461 exchange ratio implies that some 222 million shares of Essilor will be issued in what is a true 50/50 merger of equals. The new company will have 440 million shares outstanding.

Combined net earnings of both firms run at EUR 1.6 billion a year, equivalent to roughly EUR 3.60 per share. Based on the slightly lower reported earnings by Luxottica, in part driven by higher taxes and recent struggles, investors in Essilor might see a short term dilution of the deal.

The real benefits have to come from the synergies, projected at EUR 400-600 million, which seen credible as both firms could benefit from integrating both marketing and production. Assuming a 25% tax rate on these synergies, after-tax profits could increase by EUR 300-450 million, equivalent to roughly EUR 0.70-1.00 per share. As the company guided that long term synergies are seen higher, a EUR 1 accretion number looks reasonable.

If we generously include all these benefits on top of the current earnings rate of EUR 3.60, we end up with pro-forma earnings of EUR 4.60 per share, potentially to be realized by 2020 at the earliest.

Unfortunately investors have been very quick to realize the benefits of the deal. A 13% jump in Essilor´s share price to EUR 115 implies that shares are already trading at 25 times earnings even if we include all the synergies, which will take years to materialize.

In other terms, shares rose by EUR 13 on the back of the deal announcement. This implies that the valuation of the company, including the new to-be-issued shares, has risen by nearly EUR 6 billion. In other words, the EUR 300-450 million after-tax profit boost which is the result of the anticipated synergies are largely priced in already. I therefore can only conclude that the benefits of the transaction are largely been priced in.

