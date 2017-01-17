Airports Of Thailand: Best-In-Class Airport Operator Trades At Discount To Peers Despite Higher ROA

Elevator Pitch

Airports of Thailand Public Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:AIPUY) (AOT TB), or AOT, is a near-monopoly in a growing industry benefiting from multiple earnings drivers such as the low-cost airline boom, increase in non-aeronautical revenues and operating leverage. It trades at a discount to certain of its peers in terms of P/E, despite generating higher ROA. My target price of Bt508 implies a 30% upside to AOT's share price of Bt393 as of January 15, 2017.

Company Description

AOT is a Thailand-listed airport operator which also trades as an ADR in the OTC market. It is a state-owned enterprise, with the Ministry of Finance as a majority shareholder owning 70% of the company's shares. AOT operates six of the country's 38 airports, two in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang International Airport) and four international airports at regional sites (Chiang Mai International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport and Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport). The geographical distribution of AOT's airports and their respective capacities can be found below.

Airport Aircraft (Flights/Hour) Passengers (Million/Year) Cargoes (Million Metric Tons/Year) Capacity Actual Utilization Capacity Actual Utilization Capacity Actual Utilization FY15 FY16 FY15 FY16 FY15 FY16 Suvarnabhumi Airport 68 62 63 45 52.38 55.47 1.7 1.24 1.263 Don Mueang International Airport 40 49 54 30 28.59 34.69 0.86 0.041 0.065 Phuket International Airport 20 21 22 8 12.54 14.72 0.037 0.037 0.042 Chiang Mai International Airport 24 20 20 8 8.07 9.21 0.035 0.019 0.019 Hat Yai International Airport 18 13 11 2.5 3.57 3.87 0.014 0.012 0.012 Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport 16 8 9 3 1.64 1.96 0.003 0.005 0.006

AOT operates via two business segments: aeronautical and non-aeronautical which contributed approximately 57% and 43% of its revenues, respectively, in FY2016 (YE September). Aeronautical revenue consists of aircraft landing & parking charges, passenger service charges and aircraft service charges; while non-aeronautical revenues comes from property rental (airlines, government agencies and concessionaires are some of AOT's tenants), concession fees and miscellaneous services (e.g. utilities, check-in counter Services, hydrant System Services, airline announcement services, etc).

Please find below a break-down of AOT's revenue sources in the past few years:

Unit: million baht FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 YoY Growth Landing & Parking Charges 4,760.80 5,321.86 5,744.40 6,433.26 11.99% Passenger service charges 16,684.47 15,991.73 19,570.37 21,968.21 12.25% Aircraft Service charges 534.31 579.49 709.96 786.2 10.74% Office and state property rents 1,756.52 1,838.72 1,875.78 1,992.80 6.24% Service revenues 3,775.01 4,076.96 4,337.33 6,161.45 42.06% Concession revenues 9,299.30 9,776.70 11,731.15 13,620.03 16.10% Total 36,810.41 37,585.46 43,968.99 50,961.95 15.90%

Near-Monopoly With Best-In-Class Returns

AOT's six airports account for approximately 90% of Thailand's air traffic in terms of passenger throughput, despite the fact that it only runs six of the country's 38 airports. This is because AOT's airports are located in Thailand's most popular tourist destinations, which draws in the lion's share of the tourists and passengers into Thailand. Of the remaining 32 airports in Thailand that are not operated by AOT, 28 of them are provincial or regional airports run by the Department of Airports. In contrast, AOT's Suvarnabhumi Airport and Phuket International Airport receive the bulk of Thailand's international visitors. The three airports, Sukhothai Airport, Samui Airport and Trad Airport, are operated by an airline, Bangkok Airways Company, which is the only provider of commercial flights to the Trad and Sukhothai airports. There is also a single airport, U-Tapao Pattaya International Airport, operated by The Royal Thai Navy largely for military purposes.

It is not far-fetched to make the claim that AOT has a near-monopoly on air traffic into and out of Thailand. This puts AOT in an enviable position as most listed airport operators in Asia, particularly those in Hong Kong and China such as Shanghai International Airport, Xiamen International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, operate regional airports and have to compete with their regional airport operator peers in their respective markets. These airport operators are not monopolies and typically account for less than half of the respective country's air traffic in terms of passenger throughput. AOT's superior competitive position is validated by the fact that it boasts one of the highest ROAs, ROEs and ROICs among its Asian-listed peers.

Symbol Company ROA (ttm) ROE (ttm) ROIC (ttm) BAK:AOT Airports of Thailand PCL 11.8% 17.0% 18.9% SHA:600009 Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd. 11.3% 13.1% n/a SHA:600897 Xiamen International Airport Co. Ltd. 10.4% 12.9% n/a SHA:600004 Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport 9.7% 13.9% n/a HKG:357 HNA Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:HMCTF) 7.0% 13.5% 48.4% SEO:005430 Korea Airport Service Co. Ltd. 5.2% 7.3% 9.8% HKG:694 Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:BJCHY) 5.2% 9.4% 12.6% SHE:000089 Shenzhen Airport Company Limited 4.8% 5.8% n/a NZE:AIA Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCPK:AUKNY) 4.7% 7.6% 8.3% TYO:9706 Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:JTTRY) 3.6% 6.8% 8.1% ASX:SYD Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SYDDF) 2.6% 24.4% 23.2%

Short-Term Headwinds Obscure Long-Term Resilience

In the past 12 months, AOT has underperformed the benchmark Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index. While AOT's share price has been up 12% during this period, the SET rose 26% instead in the past year. The Thailand government's crackdown on zero-dollar tours from China and the mourning for the King have been the two key factors responsible for AOT's underperformance relative to the benchmark stock index.

Zero-dollar tours are dirt-cheap tour packages offered by tour operators that cater to tourists (mainly those from China) to attract bargain-hunting travelers. The flip-side of this is that tour operators make up for their losses on the cheap tour packages by earning commissions bringing tourists to certain affiliated shops and charging for other add-on services. This damages the reputation of Thailand's travel industry in the long-run, so the government has been taking action to crack down on zero-dollar tours, which has hurt tourist arrivals, particularly from China, in the near term. These government measures include setting a minimum package tour price of Bt1,000 per person on a daily basis and confiscating over 2,000 coaches that belong to OA Transport, one of the major players in the zero-dollar tour business in Thailand. AOT has felt the impact of the crack-down on zero-dollar tours, as Chinese tourists represent slightly more than a quarter of total visitor arrivals to Thailand. International passenger traffic through AOT's six airports grew a mere 4% YoY and contracted 1% for October 2016 and November 2016, respectively, compared with a 12% YoY growth for the first nine months of 2016. Furthermore, Thailand is currently in a year-long mourning period since the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyade in October 2016. As a result, a large number of events were either postponed or cancelled during the first two months of mourning period, including the Bangkok World Film Festival, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, the Surat Thani Full Moon Party and the Chiang Mai Yi Peng Lantern Festival, among others.

However, the tide is turning (albeit slowly), with new measures by the Thailand government. Between December 1, 2016 and February 28, 2017, visa fees on arrival would be reduced temporarily from Bt2,000 to Bt1,000, while visa fees are completely waived for foreign tourists from 19 countries, including China, as per the government's new temporary measures to boost tourism. In December 2016, tourist arrivals in Thailand grew 2% YoY, compared with a negative -4% contraction in November. This shows that the reduction in visa fees has achieved the desired positive impact. For the full year 2016, Thailand tourist arrivals increased 9% YoY from 29.9 million in 2015 to 32.6 million in 2016. Looking ahead, the Chinese New Year on January 28, 2017 should also provide another short-term boost to international tourists arrivals.

More importantly, as a value investor with a long-term investment horizon, I prefer to focus on AOT's resilience and business durability over the long term, and not pay too much attention to predicting short-term fluctuations and Black Swan events. In the past decade, AOT's passenger volumes at its airports have grown in every single year, except for FY2009 when volumes declined by 14% YoY due to the closure of Suvarnabhumi airport resulting from a major anti-government protest. However, it is noteworthy that AOT's passenger volume recovered within a year to generate a positive 15% YoY growth in FY2010 and AOT's 10-year passenger volume CAGR is around 9-10%.

Proxy For Tourism Growth And Low-Cost Airline Boom

Thailand remains one of the most popular destinations in Asia, if not globally. The results of MasterCard's Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2015 released in January 2016 showed that Bangkok was the most popular city in Asia in terms of number of tourist arrivals, the total nights stayed and dollar spend, while Phuket and Pattaya were ranked fifth and eighth respectively in the same survey. Another study by Hotels.com published in August 2016 indicated that Thailand was Chinese tourists' second-ranked travel destination after the U.S. Besides Thailand's reputation as the "Land of Smiles," the country's strategic location (flight time of a few hours to reach any Asian major city) makes it a proxy for growth in Asian travel.

According to data from International Air Transport Association (IATA), the capacity of the low-cost carriers (LCCs) in Southeast Asia had increased by close to eight times from 25 million seats to 200 million between 2004 and 2014, compared with a mere 44% increase for Full Service Airlines over the same period. In terms of market share, LCCs in Southeast Asia now account for 56% of seat capacity, versus 32% in 2007. The rise of the middle class in Asia (e.g. McKinsey predicts that proportion of Chinese urban working-age consumers with disposable monthly household incomes upward of $2,100 will grow from 4% in 2010 to 50% by 2030) and the relaxation of visa restrictions in many countries relating to intra-Asia travel are among the various factors that have contributed to the growth of LCCs. AOT's historical aircraft movement and passenger movement statistics bear out the same conclusion: LCCs traffic is growing rapidly. AOT's Don Mueang Airport is the busiest airport in the world in terms of the number of budget airline travelers (22.5 million budget airline travelers in 2015) who pass through the airport every year. The opening of Terminal 2 at Don Muang Airport in December 2015 is a significant boost for AOT, as it increased the airport's capacity to 30 million passengers per year from 18.5 million passenger per year previously, which will allow LCCs to offer new routes and an increased number of flights.

Suvarnabhumi Airport currently has a capacity of 45.0 million passengers per year, but actual utilization rates were 52.38 million and 55.47 million in FY2015 and FY2016, respectively. In other words, demand outstrips capacity. Therefore, AOT is executing on its plans to increase capacity to cater to the growth in demand. The current ongoing Suvarnabhumi Development Project is a major project started in June 2012 comprising the installation of aviation-related facilities, passenger terminal works, construction of infrastructure systems among others, which will add an additional capacity of 15 million passengers per year by 2019. AOT also plans to complete the construction of a second terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport by 2021 for an additional capacity of 30 million passengers per year. A third runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport complementing the current two runways (totaling 7.7 km in length) would increase the number of flights per hours that the airport can handle. In summary, Suvarnabhumi Airport should see its passenger capacity increase to 90 million by 2020-2021.

AOT generates approximately Bt15-20 million of free cash flow every year and its net gearing of 0.3 times should not grow beyond 0.75 times (still reasonable at below 1x considering monopolistic nature of business) in 2021 when all the capacity expansion plans have been completed, based on my calculations.

Growth In Non-Aeronautical Income

Non-aeronautical revenues accounted for 43% of AOT's FY2016 revenues and are set to grow significantly over the next few years, particularly concession fees which contributed 27% of total sales.

Short-term earnings drivers would be derived from the increase in the revenue-sharing rate at Suvarnbhumi Airport from 18% in FY2016 to 19% in FY2017 and also the growth in commercial rental space available for rental. AOT received 18% of revenues generated at King Power Duty Free store at Suvarnabhumi Airport and the concession rate will progressively increase to 19% and 20% in FY2017 and FY2018, respectively, and then stay constant at 20% till contract expiry in FY2020. The completion of the construction of Phuket Airport in September 2016 has close to doubled the airport's commercial square footage from 5,229 square meters to 10,289 square meters. Prior to that, the opening of Terminal 2 at Don Muang Airport in December 2015 tripled the airport's commercial area to 33,253 square meters. My estimates indicate that the proportion of AOT's revenues generated from concession fees would increase from 27% in FY2016 and 32% in FY2017 and 33% in FY2018, respectively.

In terms of mid-term catalysts, the expiry of King Power Duty Free's current Suvarnabhumi Airport concession agreement in 2020 is the one to watch. King Power Duty Free has dominated Thailand's duty free industry in the past due to its long-term concession agreements with AOT at Suvarnabhumi Airport (FY2011-FY2020) and Don Mueang International Airport (FY2013-FY2022). With the expiry of the current concession agreement, Korea's Lotte Duty Free and local retail players such as Central Group and The Mall Group are expected to bid aggressively for the new concession agreements, potentially benefiting AOT in terms of high revenue sharing rates.

Due to the nature of the concession business (limited direct operating costs incurred for AOT), more than 90 cents on the dollar of concession fees would drop straight to the bottom-line and drive strong earning growth for AOT.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of Bt508 by applying a 28x P/E multiple to my FY2018 EPS estimate of Bt18.15. I forecast AOT's revenue grow by a 2-year CAGR of 10% from Bt51.0 billion in FY2016 to Bt61.7 billion in FY2018. This is reasonable considering that AOT has delivered a 10-year passenger volume CAGR of 9-10% in the past decade. I also expect AOT's net margin to expand from 37.2% to 42.0% over the same period, resulting in a FY2018 EPS of Bt18.15. The 480 basis points expansion in net profit margin should be achievable, taking into account the effects of operating leverage. As most of AOT's costs are fixed in nature (fixed costs like depreciation, staff benefits, utilities and maintenance accounted for 72% of FY2016 total costs), incremental revenue growth from passenger volume growth would largely flow straight down to net profit.

A 28x P/E valuation multiple was used, considering that peers like Auckland International Airport Limited, Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. and Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd. trade at 30-40 times P/E ratios despite generating lower ROAs than AOT.

Symbol Company Current P/E Forward PE Current EV/EBITDA BAK:AOT Airports of Thailand PCL 28.7 25.8 17.4 SHA:600009 Shanghai International Airport Co., Ltd. 19.0 18.3 16.7 SHA:600897 Xiamen International Airport Co. Ltd. 17.0 16.9 12.6 SHA:600004 Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport 11.7 12.1 9.6 HKG:357 HNA Infrastructure Co. Ltd. 7.3 n/a 7.9 SEO:005430 Korea Airport Service Co. Ltd. 6.4 7.3 1.8 HKG:694 Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. 16.7 15.7 8.2 SHE:000089 Shenzhen Airport Company Limited 28.1 27.8 18.5 NZE:AIA Auckland International Airport Limited 30.5 33.5 22.9 TYO:9706 Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. 43.4 44.0 18.6 ASX:SYD Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd. 43.4 40.2 20.5

My target price of Bt508 implies a 30% upside to AOT's share price of Bt393 as of January 13, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors are an economic slowdown (be it global or a specific country such as China), outbreaks of communicable diseases, political instability in Thailand and any delays in the expansion plan for the Suvarnabhumi airport beyond the planned 2020 completion timeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.