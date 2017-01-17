Dime Community Bancshares: Located In An Attractive Market, This Regional Is Well Positioned In The Short, Medium And Long Term

Pick This Dime Up

Those who follow my articles will know by now that I am no stranger to the world of regional bank investing and that I am of the belief in the long-term bull case for investment in strongly capitalized regional banking institutions, due to the prevailing low valuations and secular trends for consolidation within the sector. For the attentive and diligent investor, regional banks represent an excellent source of value over the long term.

Though many small banks have struggled with prolonged periods of low interest rates and intensifying regulation, others have been able to flourish for a variety of reasons during this challenging operating environment, often by making investments in their own business or through acquisitions of competitors or branches. These investments made during lean periods for the industry have the effect of priming many institutions to enjoy a long period of success as the winds of fortune in the industry begin to shift (albeit slowly) due to rising interest rates and less onerous regulatory pressures.

Hallmarks of regional bank competitive advantages can be found in a profitable niche of lending expertise, an unusually attentive focus on cutting costs or an entrenched geographic position. Typically, strong regional institutions also have a strongly capitalized and conservatively structured balance sheet with uncomplicated loan portfolios, providing an important bulwark against future crises. This combination helps banks grow in a slow and profitable fashion with low risk, in addition to the ever present potential catalyst of being acquired by a larger regional or national player seeking to benefit from their high degree of local specialization and lending expertise.

One bank that I have been investigating recently that embodies the benefits of regional banking is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and has been in operation for almost a century and a half: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM). In addition to a long operating history and lending operations specifically tailored to the community it serves, Dime is positioned to benefit in the long term from both company-specific and industry-specific tailwinds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank's principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities. The Bank's primary sources of funds are, in general, deposits; loan amortization, prepayments and maturities; MBS amortization, prepayments and maturities; investment securities maturities and sales, and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY)."

Dime is a small-sized regional bank operating in a highly competitive marketplace. In spite of the company's small size and small branch count, the business has been consistently profitable over the long term. A large part of the success of Dime is attributable to the staying power of the company, with the bank having been in operation for over 150 years. This longevity and continued success are tied to the generations of intense local specialization and stewardship by the company's management in the Brooklyn and broader New York City area.

With a market capitalization of $762M, Dime is a medium sized regional bank operating in the New York City area with assets last reported at approximately $5.8 billion. Currently priced at $20.15 per share, the company trades at a premium to its underlying book value which currently stands at $15.11 per share. The company pays a dividend yielding 2.82%. The company currently has a branch network of 25 branches primarily situated in Brooklyn but also located in the Boroughs of New York City and Nassau County. Management of the company also owns significant amounts of shares, with the CEO and COO holding 2.3% and 1% of outstanding shares respectively and total director and executive ownership amounting to 12.7% of the company's shares.

Dime is also a low cost operator, with the company's most recent efficiency ratio standing at 47.8% against a peer median of 61% and having been consistently below 50% since 2009, indicating that the bank enjoys significant operational advantages over peers. The company's charge-offs related to non-performing loans are also significantly below the industry average, even during the years following the financial crisis of 2008. This combination of a low charge off rate and a low efficiency ratio indicates that Dime is a durable institution with stringent lending standards and a cost conscious operating structure which ensures that it will perform well during periods of market downturns or crises.

Like many other regional banks that focus on a specific community or lending niche, the company's Return on Assets and Return on Equity are better than average, standing at .94% and 9.36% for the year 2015. While I typically look for banks that surpass a 1% RoA and 10% RoE, I believe that it is acceptable to make concessions from these return targets when the overall risk profile of the underlying institution is much lower than average, something that I believe is evidenced by the lending quality and operational attributes of Dime. Additionally, Dime's management has another source of capital that is not readily available to peers in the form of legacy real estate holdings.

Windfall Profits From Company Owned Real Estate Put To Good Use

Due to Dime's long operating history and location in one of the most attractive real estate markets in the United States, it is reasonable to assume that the company's real estate holdings might represent a source of unrealized value for shareholders, given that the bank has 25 branch locations in addition to other real estate holdings. During the course of a long-lived business life, large amounts of real assets can be accumulated and are often not adequately reflected on the balance sheet due to depreciation accounting. For businesses located in high demand real estate markets, this can often represent a substantial windfall. Previously, another small regional bank located in the same area as Dime, Brooklyn Federal, was purchased at a massive premium largely due to that company's real estate holdings in a very desirable market area.

One of the difficulties that investors face when investing in companies that have considerable "hidden assets" is the fact that these assets are at the mercy of the company's management, which might, for a number of reasons, be opposed to monetizing them. Fortunately for everyone involved with Dime, the potential value contained within Dime's real estate holdings also occurred to the management of the company, which has taken steps to crystalize this value last year which it sold several buildings owned by the bank for approximately $80 million in late 2015, resulting in a substantial windfall profit for the institution in 2016.

Instead of being paid out to shareholders in the form of a one-time special dividend, the proceeds realized from the sale of excess real estate have been reinvested by the company into the business in the form of operational systems improvements and upgrades to the company's infrastructure, which will in turn contribute to a higher quality customer experience as well as lower costs to the bank, which will take time to show up but can be seen in the form of a reduced efficiency ratio that currently stands at 48.8%. I believe that over the next year or two these operational investments will continue to bear fruit and should generate incremental increases in the RoA and RoE of the current business.

When it comes to long-term profitability and growth in highly competitive industries, I like to see the management of companies that are involved in businesses with "commodity" characteristics such as banking, insurance or steel, take an aggressive approach to cost cutting and operational optimization. Investing to reduce cost structures is often an effective way to increase profitability on a per share basis without reaching for any growth which may or not create long term value. Conversely, investing into the improvement of current operations will yield predictable and attractive results.

Expansion Potential: Branch Openings and Further Real Estate Monetization Profit Deployment Drive Organic Growth

In addition to the management's focus on achieving efficiencies by taking costs out of the current operational structure through IT upgrades and back-office consolidation, Dime has also taken steps to expand its physical presence in its main market of Brooklyn and has planned three new branch openings in 2016. With current branches holding approximately $150 million per location, it is reasonable to assume that these new branches will, in time, accumulate a similar amount of deposits. The bank has also laid out a 3-5 year plan that involves growing its organic asset base by approximately 15% annually and potentially further monetizing its Williamsburg real estate holdings, the proceeds of which can then be redeployed into more loans or used for share repurchases, dividend increases or a combination thereof. All of these initiatives will provide more capital for the bank to deploy and thus increase earnings power over the coming years significantly.

One of the most significant benefits related to the safety of loans made on multifamily buildings in the New York City area is the fact that borrower is able to significantly increase the interest coverage of the encumbered property when rent controlled tenants leave or pass away, which will typically result in a substantial increase in the property value of the building and increase the safety profile of the loan over the course of its life - particularly if the property is a large multi-unit building due to the benefits of large numbers, helping to maintain Dime's already high quality lending performances and low loss ratios.

The combination of an increasingly efficient bank that is also growing in footprint size and assets is something that I believe will attract the attention of both investors and potential acquirers, particularly given the fact that Dime enjoys a low risk lending portfolio due to the unique nature of the New York City multifamily real estate created by the city's rent control policies. With an attractive track record of conservative and profitable lending in this specialized market, Dime has also taken steps to attract deposits by offering higher than average savings and money market rates, helping the bank progress towards significant asset growth over the next several years. Investors who read the Wall Street Journal will likely see Dime Bank's 1.1% CD regularly listed as one of the highest CD rates in the nation. Normally, I am not a fan of lending institutions offering higher than average rates for no reason (outside of simply attracting deposit share); however, with Dime's lending expertise these funds can be deployed in a profitable better-than-average niche where Dime has deep experience, making it logical to attract these deposits for as long as funding opportunities that meet the criteria of Dime's lending exist.

An Enviable Franchise Value: Will New York Community Pick Up Dime?

From the perspective of an acquirer, Dime would make an excellent bank to purchase for several reasons. The first is that the company has a strongly entrenched presence in New York City, most obviously in Brooklyn but also a significant lending presence in the surrounding boroughs. With this presence and franchise also come deep management knowledge of New York real estate as well as expertise in making specialty loans backed by the rent produced by New York multi-family real estate. Consolidators operating in the region would be very keen to add Dime to their portfolio for several reasons including the lending expertise of the management, a low branch/high deposit count and exposure to the fast growing Brooklyn market.

Recent deal activity in the NYC Metro area also raises the potential for Dime to attract attention due to the acquisition of Astoria Financial by New York Community Bancorp being quashed by regulators. The broken Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) transaction inevitably raises speculation that New York Community (NYSE:NYCB), a perennial bank consolidator in the region, could be on the hunt for alternatives and when examining the regional bank landscape in the region, I believe that Dime appears to be one of the most attractive targets available.

New York Community's focus on market consolidation, specialized New York City centric lending (Sharing significant expertise in the niche of rent-regulated apartment building lending) and a drive towards operational efficiencies mean that Dime might make an attractive alternative investment when compared to Astoria. In addition, like Astoria Financial, Dime Community's asset base is largely consumer-sourced with 93% of Dime's funding originating from low-cost branch consumer deposits, something which New York Community cited as being extremely attractive quality in a rising rate environment and a major strategic reason behind its acquisition of Astoria.

Not only does Dime also share critical geographic and operational overlap with New York Community, at a little under half the asset base of Astoria, the smaller size of Dime makes the transaction less difficult to accomplish from a regulatory perspective when measured against Astoria Financial, particularly considering the fact that New York Community has already made the required investments for higher degrees of regulation and IT infrastructure required under SIFI status in preparation for the Astoria merger and its asset base eclipsing the $50 billion threshold. The presence of these "sunk costs" on the part of New York Community and the similar operating profile of Dime makes it possible that a transaction might manifest in the medium term, something which I believe is a significant positive catalyst for shareholders of both Dime and New York Community.

Risks

Despite this recent rally, regional banks continue to trade at attractive multiples relative to the rest of the marketplace and I believe Dime Community Bank represents some of the best attributes regional banking has to offer investors. Like any investment, however, it is not without several areas of risk.

Investors must be aware of the fact that the recent rally in financials is in part due to the perception that interest rates will rise over the coming years after the most recent 0.25% rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Any delays or cessation in the pace of the coming rate hikes will translate into lower-than-anticipated earnings for financials as a whole and expose investors to overpayment risks.

Investors must also be aware of the fact that due to Dime Community's presence in Brooklyn and the surrounding areas of New York City it is sensitive to a broader decline in economic conditions in the area's economy and real estate market. While I do not believe that Dime will incur outsized charge-offs or suffer from higher non-performing loans when compared to previous economic downturns, it is important that investors be aware that the bank could suffer lower earnings caused by a lower volume of loan demand and related fee income.

It is also important for investors to understand that Dime's recent efforts to improve operational efficiency and geographic footprint may take a longer than anticipated time to manifest and may not create the anticipated efficiencies and growth discussed by Dime's management. Investors must also be aware of the fact that the bank may not seek to monetize any more of its current Brooklyn owned real estate portfolio, causing the company to seek alternative sources of capital which are more costly than the convenient "found money" option of legacy real estate holdings.

Conclusions: Keep an Eye on Dime - It's Good Buy as a Standalone as well as a Takeover Candidate

For investors who are seeking to gain exposure to financial institutions in order to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, I believe that shares of Dime Bank represent an attractive long-term investment commitment. Not only will Dime benefit from rising interest rates over a larger asset base in the future, the management of the bank has demonstrated a commitment to investing in the operations of the business in order to realize efficiencies in current business and to maximize the efficiency of assets at its disposal.

The drive by management to both grow deposit share organically and to streamline and improve existing operations, combined with a low risk lending portfolio and strong experience in the specialized lending niche of New York City, makes Dime an attractive candidate for long-term holding, particularly given that the bank's current dividend of 2.78% is significantly higher than the current yield on the 10-year Treasury security. Simply put, I would rather hold Dime Community shares than treasury securities over a ten-year period due to both the higher income and growth potential of Dime shares, particularly if the company continues to systematically monetize its excess real estate holdings and redeploy the capital into operations or expansion activity. I would personally be interested in purchasing shares should they approach the $18 price level (or 1.2x book).

In addition to being a strong regional operator with a highly desirable franchise and specialized lending niche, Dime is also located in the middle of a banking market which has been actively consolidating over the past several years. The recently broken deal between New York Community and Astoria Financial, two major players in the New York Metro area regional banking market, makes this investor wonder about the potential for future M&A activity involving Dime. Though I would not purchase shares on speculation that Dime is an impending takeover target, I believe that after reading this article investors will find the rationale behind acquiring Dime for another regional or supra-regional bank operating in the New York City area, translating into a significant windfall for Dime shareholders.