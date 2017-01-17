Draining The Swamp

America has reached its last few days of being run by career politicians. The Past is breaking with the Future and the Present is wobbling, in earnest, as a result. You see, it is not just the career politicians who have had their tenure ended but a whole system of government that is in the process of being overthrown. Yes, peacefully overthrown, I am identifying the process correctly.

You find my words extreme? I do not believe they are. I do not think so at all.

It is lobbyists that are out, lawyers who have lost their power, career bureaucrats that will soon be ejected, department heads, of all stripes, that will soon get their walking papers and the country, like it or lump it, is going to be run like a business. You fail, you are fired. You succeed, you stay or get promoted. This is just not how the American government has been run, for decades.

It is not just that Donald Trump is entering the White House. That, my friends, is the least of it. It is that every governmental agency, from the Fed to the Department of Commerce to the Department of Agriculture, and back again, that is going to be run like a business and governed by businessmen and Generals.

The swamp is going to get drained, oh my!

The citizens of the United States, with the election of Mr. Trump, have quite literally, and quite peacefully, voted for a new kind of government and they are going to get it in just a few day's time. This is why, in my estimation, there is so much pushback.

It is NOT the Democrats pushing back against the Republicans, it is a whole system of government pushing back against its replacement. That is my view and I have not seen it said anywhere else. I am telling you a joke that no one has heard before. The punchline has not been mentioned. I am providing it.

America's system of government is ending.

The Constitution is still there. The separation of powers still exists. The House and the Senate are still functioning but the "way they do business, the manner in which they do business" is going to be irreconcilably changed, at least for the next four years. The American electorate has not only tossed the bums out but the umpires and referees along with them. Politics, in a few days, is going to be nothing like we have known or understood and this is at the very heart of the matter!

The Press, in my estimation, are also full of career political commentators, and they are not even close to getting this right either. It isn't "fake news" but incorrect news because they just do not believe, and cannot understand, what has actually happened. They, too, have been part of the system for years and that system is about to be swept down the drain as well.

Bye-Bye Birdie!

People are stupid; given proper motivation, almost anyone will believe almost anything. Because people are stupid, they will believe a lie because they want to believe it's true. People's heads are full of knowledge, facts, and beliefs, and most of it is false, yet they think it all true. People are stupid; they can only rarely tell the difference between a lie and the truth, and yet they are confident they can, and so are all the easier to fool. -The Wizard's First Rule

The Who: "Don't be fooled again."

Now since we are sweeping the government out of power do you think the markets, any and all of the markets, are immune? Not even close. We are relying upon a continuum to make decisions and I am here to tell you, in my view, that no such continuum exists. You cannot rely upon the Past to make the proper decisions about the Future. You must examine the Future now, and only the Future, to make decisions about the Future.

Nothing from the Past, or the next few days of the Present, will help. "Out of the Box" thinking is now required. You must re-invent your vision of the markets.

"America First," may be translated as "buy in America first, sell in America first, trade in America first and put tariffs and taxes on those products, goods and services that are not initiated in America." The days of the "free lunch," for many of our social programs, will be ending along with the "free lunch" programs for Europe and Asia. The oil producing nations, in my estimation, are dead men walking, as the United States becomes a major oil exporter and quits buying foreign oil.

Welcome to Mr. Huxley's "Brave New World."

It was a masterly piece of work. But once you began admitting explanations in terms of purpose - well, you didn't know what the result might be. -Aldous Huxley

So, you want to preserve your capital, you want to make money; let's keep it simple. Buy American, sell everything else.

The largest business in the world, the government of the United States, is about to be run like a corporation. Profit and loss will count. Failure will not be an acceptable option as decided by politics. Each coin will matter and be counted. Tell no one, no one, but the people coming into power know how to read balance sheets.

Caveat Emptor!