McCormick: Yes, It Is Cheap Enough Already

Why I wouldn't be surprised to earn double-digit returns on MKC stock over the next five years.

There have been quite a few bearish articles on McCormick over the past week.

There's been a spate of negative articles about McCormick (NYSE:MKC) recently. Even after falling sharply from recent highs and finding itself near fresh 52-week lows, McCormick is still too expensive. That's the common opinion anyway.

Eli Inkrot suggests that a 15% decline: "Isn't Spicy Enough" and that in answering the question "How Much Should You Pay For McCormick" that the answer is in the $70s. MKC stock recently closed at $91.

SA author PendragonY added to the sentiment, suggesting that McCormick is "Still Too Pricey" despite the recent share price decline.

PendragonY's article also concludes fair value for McCormick is in the $70s. How do the bearish authors arrive at this conclusion and why do I disagree with them?

The crux of the matter is our assumptions about earnings going forward. Since 1999, McCormick has grown earnings at just shy of 10% annually. Impressively, it has done this without ever posting a down EPS year. Earnings growth, remarkably enough, topped 10% in both 2008 and 2009. Very few companies were so prosperous during the financial crisis.

Anyways, that's all in the past. As investors, we need to look to the future. Those with negative views on McCormick assume a sharp slowdown in earnings. Inkrot, for example, writes:

The expectation for McCormick's intermediate-term growth is in the high single digits: 8% or 9% per annum. Let's scale that back a bit and call it 6% yearly growth.

Ah, the curse of low expectations. McCormick management forecasts 9-11% earnings growth for the foreseeable future (from the Barclay's Consumer Staples conference):

Analysts, already lukewarm on consumer staples in general and McCormick in particular, doubt management and say we should only expect 8-9%. Inkrot takes this much further yet, saying we should only look for 6% earnings growth.

It's worth considering how great you think McCormick's management team really is. If the company puts up a 9.8% growth rate over the past 18 years and tells you that it can do 9-11% over the long term, why assume it can only produce 6%? That's seriously selling management short. I know there's an argument to be made for being conservative, but if you hack away nearly half of a company's probable earnings growth, it's going to be hard to meet expectations.

McCormick has a particularly strong moat and robust business. If you assume its advantages are largely going to dissipate, then sure, MKC stock would be overvalued. But I don't see anything that's fundamentally altered the business' trajectory. Management has a fantastic track record; if it says it is getting 9-11% earnings growth, I'll believe it.

Using the 6% earnings growth figure, Inkrot arrives at the following conclusion:

After five years that would equate to an earnings-per-share number of about $5. At 20 times earnings, this would mean a share price near $100. When you add in the dividends - currently sitting at $0.47 per quarter and anticipated to grow - you'd be looking at another $11 or so in cash payouts. This equates to a total anticipated value of about $111 after five years [...] As compared to a share price near $90, this would equate to an average compound gain of roughly 4.4% per annum. Notably its positive (it's the sort of thing that would turn a $10,000 starting investment into $12,500 after five years), but it's not exactly compelling.

So, to recap, in this seriously unfortunate scenario where management falls woefully short of its growth targets and the P/E ratio contracts to 20, we still earn a 4.4% annual return. Given the fairly low odds of both of those negative events occurring together, I can live with a 4.4% annual return as the bear case.

Assuming 8% earnings growth and a terminal P/E of 22 - around its historical median - we arrive at earnings of about $5.50 and thus a share price of $121. Throw in expected dividends, you have a total value of around $132 a share, or nearly a 50% return over five years from today's starting price. Not too bad, and that still assumes earnings growth below management's target.

If management delivers on the midpoint of its long-term growth goals, and the P/E ends at 24, a slight contraction from today's level but still reflecting the company's premium nature, you end up with a share price of about $146 five years from now. That results in a total annualized return around 12%.

Are 10% earnings growth and a 24 P/E ratio reasonable? Absolutely. Will it happen? Hard to say - but it's at least as likely as the pessimistic 6% earnings and 20 P/E view of the stock. And should the upside case happen, where management delivers the earnings growth it has suggested, we'd almost certainly see the same folks saying: "oh, MKC stock is too expensive at $150. Wait for it to fall back to 20x earnings at $120." Such is the nature of premium businesses, they tend to always look overvalued.

At $91, though, McCormick is at least reasonably priced if not outright attractive. Even assuming 6% earnings growth - a huge miss from management's plans - and a sharp P/E contraction, we still get a 4.4% return annually over the next five years. If that's the bear case and I live in a world where treasury bonds only pay 2%, why wouldn't I want to own that? If things go according to plan, MKC stock returns 12% annually. And if they don't, things still turn out alright.

PendragonY's argument makes - in my view - a similar mistake. Here's what that article suggested:

For MKC, I used the current annualized dividend payment of $1.88 and a dividend growth rate of 9%. I used 9% because that is the 5-year CAGR for dividend increases and that is in line with earnings growth expectations. I used a 3% terminal growth rate as I typically do for consumer staples companies.

Again, this sells McCormick far short. We expect the dividend to keep growing at 9%, in line with past dividend and earnings growth over the past couple decades. But then magically, McCormick's business suddenly loses all its superior qualities and turns into just another boring consumer staples company whose dividend can barely keep up with inflation. If you believe that, then sure, don't buy McCormick. But why would you assume that?

It's actually a testament to the strength of McCormick's stock that if you assume the dividend only grows at 3%, it's still fairly close to reasonably priced. Almost no one buying McCormick stock has such low expectations for the future. Yet even if management does a horrific job and the traditional 10% growth rate collapses, and we only manage 3% growth, the stock is still strongly supported in the $70s.

Why Earnings Will Be Good

To be clear, if McCormick's earnings/dividend growth rate slows to 6%, let alone 3%, my thesis on the stock would be wrong. I believe the company has a uniquely powerful business model (see this article) and as such, it is well-positioned to far outpace its sector for many years to come.

It's true, however, that earnings growth has slowed down in recent years. But the real question is, is that weakness temporary or permanent? And I'd argue it's temporary.

The global spices category - according to Euromonitor data - is growing at 5%. By region, developed markets are seeing 4% growth, and emerging markets see 8% growth.

The emerging markets have been an issue for McCormick due to the surge in the US dollar. McCormick, for example, dominates the Mexican spice market and generates a significant portion of its earnings from Mexico. With the peso in free fall since 2014, this business is showing way less growth in dollar terms than in actual earnings power. Multiply across various emerging markets and you have a significant apparent slowdown in earnings.

Consider that for much of 2016, fully half of the company's sales growth disappeared after adjusting for currency fluctuations. However, that's not a permanent thing. At some point, the dollar will start a downward cycle and the company will post higher than usual growth figures as those emerging market sales become more valuable.

The company projects 5% sales growth going forward, add in the effects of the share repurchase and cost-cutting initiatives and it's not hard to see how 9-11% earnings growth continues for a great while longer.

In a very negative world where McCormick can grow earnings at only 3% or 6% as the negative articles suggested, MKC stock would be mildly overvalued. Assume just 9% earnings growth - at the low end of management's expectations, and the stock is at worst fairly valued and arguably underpriced. As I worked out above, it's not hard to see a path to 12% annual returns from today's starting price.

McCormick stock isn't a huge bargain at today's prices. It could certainly go lower, particularly if consumer staples remain out of favor in a rising interest rates world. Indeed, the P/E is still a few ticks above the historical median. But compared to other options, this is one of the best high quality US blue chips available now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.