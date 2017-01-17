Endologix - Looks Very Appealing If Losses Can Be Stopped

If the company can approach break-even, I think shares look quite compelling, but for now I would be very cautious.

Even as the financial situation looks challenged, underlying growth might attract M&A interest amidst very reasonable sales multiples.

While management claims a bright future ahead, investors grow tired of dilution and a built-up in net debt, with no quick solution in sight.

Unfortunately the company has never managed to become profitable resulting in continued dilution for shareholders.

Endologix (ELGX) is a very interesting company. The company has been around for a long time and has steadily grown its sales over the past decade, yet the company continues to bleed money.

Continued losses and slower growth rates have put significant pressure on the share price as of late, amidst uncertainty about FDA approvals for its new generation of systems. While the sell-off has certainly improved appeal a lot, I believe that Endologix´s management should focus more on costs and the bottom line, avoiding continued dilution at the expense of shareholders.

Historical Overview, Product Development And What Is AAA?

Reviewing past developments at a company is crucial to gain an understanding about the future, at least in my eyes. By doing so, one can see how the business has evolved over time and whether management has delivered on its past promises.

Endologix has been founded in 1992, and has been a public traded company since 1996. The company focuses on commercializing minimal invasive treatments for vascular diseases. In particular, Endologix focuses on treating abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). This is a life threatening condition that roughly 200,000 people in the US are diagnosed with each year. In 2004, Endologix obtained FDA approval for its Powerlink System, as sales started to come in.

Patients with AAA suffer from weakening aorta walls, as a potential rupture is a key cause of death. It is troubling, moreover, that many patients are not even aware that they have the condition. Traditional surgery results in high mortality rates, and this is the key reason why minimal invasive procedures have gained importance.

These kinds of procedures result in much higher productivity within hospitals and speed up recovery rates as well, reducing overall costs to the healthcare system. These stents which are placed with a minimal invasive surgery come at a price, costing a little over $10,000 par patient.

Enlogix´s Powerlink System was the first so-called EVAR solution brought to the market, with the ¨R¨ in EVAR standing for recovery. Over time the company introduced Inuitrak in 2008 and the AFX system in 2011. These products are similar, although they have picked up additional capabilities over time.

The second key solution is Nellix, which is not approved in the US at the moment. Nellix differs from AFX and other EVAR systems as it is a so-called EVAS system. Instead of recovery, it focuses on sealing which means avoiding leakages between the stent and blood vessel.

The third system currently being marketed is Ovation. This FDA approved system is well suited for small vessels and narrow anatomies. Endologix acquired this technology when it bought TriVascular back in 2015, in a deal which will be more broadly discussed in the remainder of the article.

2006-2010: Impressive Growth, Approaching Break-Even

Endologix has made some real progress following the approval of PowerLink in 2004. Revenues gradually grew from just a couple of million that year towards $67 million by 2010, even as investors have seen some dilution of their ownership stake in the business.

On the back of the strong growth, the company was actually approaching break-even results in 2010. Trading at just $5, the enterprise valuation of the business stood at just $210 million at the end of that year, equivalent to roughly 3 times sales.

2011-2015: Market Becomes Enthusiastic

Medical device makers can often fetch high sales multiples. Established profitable players easily trade at 4-5 times sales. Companies which are able to combine profitability with stronger growth often trade at even higher multiples. Given these observations, the valuation of Endologix at the end of 2010 was relatively low.

The market seemed to recognize this as well. Shares doubled to $1o in 2011 and traded in a $10-$15 range in the years between 2012 and 2015. Sales continued to grow, even as sales growth in 2014 and 2015 was slowing down a bit. By the end of 2015, Endologix had grown to a little over $150 million in sales.

The company furthermore announced a very important acquisition that year, and it acquired TriVascular in a $211 million deal. That deal took place at a 6 times sales multiple, with 2015 revenue contribution amounting to $37 million. On the back of that deal, slower growth and an increase in the costs base, Endologix was forced to report an operating loss of $50 million that year.

The market did not like the deal with TriVascular at all despite the promise of $150 million in cumulative costs synergies between 2016 and 2020. Adding to losses, and thereby diluting shareholders, the market took the deal negatively, with shares falling to just $8 per share by the end of 2015.

On the back of the TriVascular deal and optimism about the pipeline, management actually remained confident in the long term plans. The company reiterated long term sales growth objectives of 20%, essentially implying that sales would hit $500 million by 2020, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.

2016 - Troubles

Amidst the sell-off in the wider pharma/biotech sector, shares of Endologix were not spared at the start of 2016, either. Shares fell to lows of $7 in February. The deal with TriVascular closed around that time.

As the acquisition resulted in some operational distraction, fourth quarter revenue growth for 2015 slowed down to just 1% on a year-on-year basis. The company guided for sales in 2016 to come in at $192-$202 million, implying 1-6% growth. Adjusted losses were expected anywhere between $0.70 and $0.80 per share.

Over the course of the year it became apparent that growth was accelerating a bit, with pro-forma revenue growth coming in at 10% for the third quarter, as the company guided for a similar growth percentage in the fourth quarter. This looks encouraging, yet losses continue to show up, with third quarter losses of $15 million putting continued pressure on the balance sheet.

Worse, the FDA requested additional data before Nellix might be approved in the US, in a move that delayed the approval date by at least a year to the second quarter of 2018.

Shares hit a low late in December at little over $5 per share as the company announced a temporarily hold in the manufacturing of its key AFX Endovascular AAA system. This was due to some issues with the device, although shares swiftly recovered when the company announced just two days later that production would be resumed.

Trading at $6, the market values the company at roughly $500 million. While the company holds $63 million in cash, debt has risen to $175 million, which implies a $600 million enterprise valuation, equivalent to 3 times annual sales. While this looks cheap, Endologix is now actually operating with net debt, as losses do not seem to end anytime soon, resulting in continued financing needs at a time when debt is high and the share price is depressed.

Good Potential, Avoid For Now

Endologix itself believes that the future of the company looks bright on the back of AFX, Ovation and Nellix. Product approvals and a growing patient population pretty much guarantee growth, given that the company can fend off competitive forces. The company has some real issues with AFX in terms of quality control as the approval of Nellix in the crucial home market is delayed by at least a year.

These issues, continued losses and consequential continued dilution, give management little credibility. As a result, the $500 million sales target for 2020 looks way too optimistic in my eyes. While I appreciate the low sales multiple at which the stock trades, combined with double-digit sales growth, there are a lot of negatives as well.

The company has not managed financing very well in my eyes, as management has proven to be too optimistic. Operating with quite a bit of net debt at the moment, and the low share price not being helpful either, financing at attractive terms is pretty much ruled out at the moment. This is a big concern given the burn rate of the business, making it rather easy for me to avoid the shares at these times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.