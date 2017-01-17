Fossil: Significant Upside With No Import Tariffs

At the same time, there are several factors that could act as positive catalysts.

In a Nutshell

I think Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) remains a compelling long, despite some risks that must be taken into account. The introduction of high import tariffs would hurt the fashion industry, especially companies with small margins like Fossil - although I consider it an improbable event, we need to prepare ourselves for that possibility. If the government doesn't impose tariffs or passed only light measures, the stock will benefit from several positive catalysts, such as an improving environment in the fashion industry and expansion in the wearables segment.

Introduction

Fossil Inc. has experienced a strong downtrend since November 2013. The main reasons why the stock fell were the increasing competition from smartwatches and a generally weak environment in the fashion industry resulting from a strong dollar and weak spending by tourists.

After I exposed my bullish view in October (link to the article), the stock has rallied from $25 to $36 as a result of improving sentiment towards the retail, fashion and luxury industries. The rally was also due to good expectations for Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Access and the other smartwatch lines that the company launched in 2016. Nonetheless, the stock has posted a correction and basically wiped out the previous gains, as an effect of fears that Trump's plan to introduce an import tax could harm the fashion industry, which heavily relies on imports of materials, semi-finished goods and finished goods.

Trump effect vs. improving market

Should the government actually impose tariff on imports, many companies in the fashion industry would be negatively affected, including Fossil. Clearly, the effect would be significant if the tariffs were high. This is what we should focus on. I think the probability of a high import tariff is very low, since the negative effects on prices would limit the purchasing power of customers and would not have any positive effect on employment. Instead, the survival of highly indebted companies could be put in jeopardy.

I think the market is currently discounting a high level of uncertainty, since operators don't know if tariffs will actually be passed and in what measure. With a 30%+ decline, the market is clearly discounting a very negative scenario. It's very difficult to estimate the effect that import tariffs would have on the company. On one side, in the case of a high import tariff (say 10%), almost the entire profits of the company would be put in jeopardy. With $1,461 million in cost of revenue and roughly 50% of revenue generated in North America, we can estimate the effect of a 10% import tariff to be around $75-80 million, if we assume the company will not try to heap the higher costs on customers.

The reason why I say the result of higher import tariffs is difficult to estimate is that, with revenue becoming increasingly dependent on smartwatches and fitness trackers, we have too many variables to consider. We know that Michael Kors (KORS) smartwatches are selling very well and, according to management, Fossil wearables are having success as well. Michael Kors branded products still account for about 25% of total sales.

In my previous article on Fossil I said that the launch of Michael Kors Access and the new line of Fossil smartwatches could act as catalysts to unlock the company's sales and stock price.

So I am pleased to see that the performance of these product lines is good. In the last earnings call, Michael Kors' CEO John Idol declared:

performance in our Michael Kors ACCESS smart wear collection, as well as our fitness trackers, which debuted in September are exceeding our expectations. Importantly, our ACCESS product line is engaging both our loyal watch customers as well as attracting new customers in a younger demographic.

The CEO added:

we're very pleased with what's happening with our smartwatch business. We are probably the number two player out in the marketplace today, clearly, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) being number one. And the response has been extraordinary. We are selling out of product. We're actually in a position where we're not able to fill all the demand that is happening around the globe.

The performance of the wearables lines is not the only positive factor that should affect the company's performance in the short-term. The overall fashion and luxury industry is seeing a small improvement thanks to lower volatility in exchange rates and an improvement in tourist spending. Although the results are still mixed, many companies such as Coach (NYSE:COH), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) (OTCPK:BBRYF) or Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) are all seeing a small improvement in sales and comps, while just a few quarters ago their results were in free fall.

Chinese tourism, whose decline was one of the main reasons why the industry suffered, is set to improve in the next quarters and years, fueling a recovery in tourist spending. According to a report by the China Tourism Academy and online travel agency giant Tuniu.com, the number of domestic, inbound and outbound tourists will probably reach over five billion in 2017, significantly higher than the 4.7 billion in 2016.

The negative and the positive

There are several factors to consider when deciding whether to invest in Fossil or not. The only significant risk I see in the short-term is the possibility that the government might impose import tariffs, which will be very harmful for the whole industry and especially for companies with small margins such as Fossil.

On the other hand, there are several positive factors that should help unlock the stock if the government didn't impose any tariff or passed only light measures:

- A better consumer spending environment in the fashion and luxury industry, as an effect of higher spending from tourists, from China in particular.

- New sources of revenue generated in the hybrid smartwatches segment, thanks to higher sales of MK and Fossil branded smartwatches.

- A further expansion in the wearables segment, since the company announced it will double its current wearables production in 2017.

Takeaway

The bullish thesis exposed in my previous article remains valid. Despite the concerns that import tariffs would hurt the industry and significantly threaten companies with small margins, I think investing in this stock remains a good bet. Many positive catalysts could unlock the stock and trigger a strong uptrend if the government doesn't impose tariffs or the measures are lighter than expected.

Clearly, investors must be aware of the risks. I am assuming that the government will not do anything significantly harmful for the industry, but I could be wrong and further downside could be triggered. With import tariffs, large losses would jeopardize the survival of many companies in the fashion and retail industry, which have been already damaged by a competitive environment and unfavorable macroeconomic trends (strong dollar, recessions in the emerging markets and anemic growth in Europe). Since this will have no positive effect on the economy, I think the probability that the government will go all the way is low.

If I am right, the stock will at least trade back to $36, the level reached before the panic triggered by Trump's words, implying 50% upside. Given the good performance in the wearables segment, the plan to double the offering in that segment and the improving macroeconomic environment, I think the upside could be much higher.

